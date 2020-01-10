The 10 most popular places for solo travelers in 2020

caption Solo travelers are flocking to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. source Westend61/Getty

Kayak has compiled the most popular destinations for solo travelers in 2020, according to searches made by individual travelers on the booking platform between November 1, 2018, and October 31, 2019.

Spanish-speaking places, from Spain to Colombia, dominated the list.

Ushuaia, Argentina, nicknamed the “End of the World” and the world’s southernmost city, saw 85% of its searches conducted by travelers looking to book only one ticket.

Ibiza also made the list. Solo travelers will have no problem meeting new people on the Spanish island, which is one of Europe’s top party destinations, but also has a laid-back side.

Traveling alone can be incredibly rewarding – but also intimidating.

From Ibiza, Spain, to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, keep scrolling to see the top spots solo travelers are flocking to this year. Maybe you’ll make a new travel buddy once you’re there.

A whopping 85% of travelers looking to book a trip to Ushuaia, Argentina, on Kayak were traveling alone.

caption Ushuaia is the world’s southernmost city. source Shutterstock

Most cruisers heading to Antarctica make a stop in this little-known town. Located on the southern tip of South America, it’s the southernmost city in the world and aptly nicknamed the “End of the World.”

Perched between mountains, a bay, and the Beagle Channel, Ushuaia is famous for its dramatic natural wonders, from beautiful waterfalls to stunning glaciers, its wildlife, and the many adventure sports that it’s home to, like scuba diving, sailing, skiing, and kayaking.

Medellin, Colombia, also saw 85% of Kayak searches conducted by solo travelers.

caption Medellin was once known for drugs and gang violence. source Shutterstock

Once considered “the most dangerous city” in the world, muddied by its former reputation for drugs and gang violence, Medellin is now attracting throngs of travelers.

Despite the US government’s warning to travelers that they should reconsider travel to Antioquia, a region to the north of Medellin, the Colombian city is especially popular with solo travelers, according to Kayak.

Visitors are drawn to the city’s stunning location in the Aburrá Valley, among mountains and jungle, flower farms, and coffee plantations. Lush parks, trendy new restaurants, and excellent coffee are another reason Colombia’s second-largest city is getting more and more buzz.

Bogotá, Colombia, was searched by 84% solo travelers on Kayak.

caption Bogotá is Colombia’s capital and largest city. source Daniel Garzn Herazo/EyeEm/Getty

A sprawling cosmopolitan city that’s a colonial village at heart, Bogotá is Colombia’s capital and home to around 10 million people.

A city of opposites, shiny skyscrapers sit alongside 16th-century Spanish buildings and shantytowns next to futuristic constructions. Perched high in the Andes mountains, Bogotá also has a fast-growing food scene, with excellent wine and delicious coffee, as well as frequent food festivals.

Eighty-four percent of travelers searching for trips to Nuuk, Greenland, were looking for individual tickets.

caption Nuuk is Greenland’s capital. source Vadim Nefedoff/Shutterstock

While Nuuk, which sits 150 miles south of the Arctic Circle, is the capital and largest city of Greenland, few people have heard of it.

But they should. The city is a great jumping-off point for whale watching and exploring the country’s famous glaciers. It’s also increasingly becoming a hub for contemporary art and design, while upscale restaurants featuring Greenlandic cuisine are rapidly popping up.

Ibiza, Spain, was searched by 84% solo travelers.

caption Ibiza is known as a European party island but also features beaches, pine forests, and rolling hills. source Enrique Calvo/Reuters

Solo travelers will have no problem meeting new people in Ibiza, one of Europe’s top party destinations.

But 24-hour clubs and wild pool parties aside, the Spanish island is also home to stunning beaches, pine forests, and rolling hills, as well as quiet villages, yoga retreats, and bohemian markets.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, saw 83% of its Kayak searches conducted by people looking to travel solo.

caption Beaches, lush hills, and leafy parks make Rio de Janeiro an incredibly outdoorsy metropolis. source Westend61/Getty

Known for Carnival, bossa nova, and samba, Rio has a pulsing nightlife and an excellent food scene. It also has lush mountains, leafy parks, and beautiful beaches in the middle of town, meaning visitors can surf, hike, bike, rock climb, or hang glide in an urban setting that feels surprisingly rural.

Santiago, Chile, also saw 83% of its searches conducted by people looking to book only single tickets.

caption Santiago is home to gorgeous colonial architecture. source Jose Luis Stephens/Shutterstock

Sitting in a valley surrounded by the Andes, Santiago dates back to 1541 and features both incredible architecture and amazing views.

Despite being a sprawling metropolis filled with skyscrapers and office towers, Chile’s capital is full of gems such as 1910-built Museo de Bellas Artes, the 1807-built Palacio de la Real Audiencia, and the 1799-built Catedral Metropolitana de Santiago. It is also filled with nightclubs, museums, art galleries, and sidewalk restaurants and cafés.

Eighty-three percent of Kayak searches about Fez, Morocco, were made by solo travelers.

caption Fez dates back to 789 A.D. source Shutterstock

Once a hub for scholars, scientists, and philosophers, Fez is home to the oldest-known university in the world, founded in 859 A.D. The imperial city itself dates back to 789 A.D., and is filled with ancient landmarks.

Winding little alleys that lead to spacious squares, chaotic marketplaces, car-free streets, stunning homes, countless minarets, and ancient grand palaces give the imperial city a medieval touch.

Eighty-three percent of Kayak searches for Trinidad and Tobago were made by people looking to travel there alone.

caption Trinidad and Tobago is a twin-island country. source Marc Guitard/Getty

Trinidad & Tobago is an island country off northern Venezuela. While equally tropical with lush rainforests, crystal-clear waters, and white-sand beaches, both islands feature a wholly different vibe.

Tobago, the smaller of the two islands, is more of a calm, seaside resort experience, while Trinidad can feel more urban with a bustling nightlife and modern capital city. Experience both by taking a ferry between them.

Cartagena, Colombia, saw 83% of its searches conducted by solo travelers.

caption Cartagena’s walled Old City is its main attraction and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. source Gary C. Tognoni/Shutterstock

Founded in the 16th century, Cartagena is a European-looking historic town with tropical vibes, thanks to its location on Colombia’s Caribbean coast. The port city has beautiful squares, parks, cobblestone streets, and colorful colonial buildings, as well as white-sand beaches nearby.