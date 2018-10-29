The 20 most popular TV shows right now

caption “Game of Thrones” is as popular as ever. source HBO

Fall marks the return of fan favorite shows, but sometimes old classics are still more popular.

INSIDER worked with Parrot Analytics, which compiles available global data on social media, blogging, pirating, and other factors to figure out the viewer demand for shows and came up with the most popular fall shows of the season so far.

Each series was marked with an “expressions” total that reflects average daily audience demand from the United States from September 1 to October 16, 2018.

20. “Adventure Time” (Cartoon Network)

caption Jake the dog and Finn the human are best friends. source Cartoon Network

Average Demand Expressions: 34.48 million

The cartoon came to an end in September 2018 following its 10th season, but that hasn’t stopped people from talking about the show and reminiscing on the nearly 300 episodes that aired since 2010.

19. “Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim)

caption Rick is the scientist and Morty is his grandson. source Adult Swim via YouTube

Average Demand Expressions: 34.54 million

“Rick and Morty” was picked up in May 2018 for 70 episodes to air over the course of an unspecified number of seasons, though at the end of three seasons, 31 episodes have aired.

Fans of the animated series are deeply devoted to the show and even rioted when McDonald’s ran out of Szechuan sauce, a limited-release sauce from the ’90s that became famous again in the 2000s after the cartoon mentioned the sauce. Police even had to be called at various restaurants.

18. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

caption Dustin, Mike, Lucas, and Will are four best friends. source Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Average Demand Expressions: 34.61 million

Though the show isn’t returning for its third season until 2019, “Stranger Things” is the perfect fall show. With supernatural elements and horrific creatures, fans seem to turn to the series in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

17. “This Is Us” (NBC)

caption Randall, Kevin, Kate, and Beth on the show. source NBC

Average Demand Expressions: 34.74 million

“This Is Us” returned for its third season at the end of September. The series is an emotional family drama that appeals to a wide audience. It has garnered multiple awards since first premiering in 2016.

16. “Riverdale” (The CW)

caption Jughead and Betty are a couple. source Katie Yu/The CW

Average Demand Expressions: 35.18 million

“Riverdale” is a dark and twisted series featuring the classic characters from Archie Comics. It was a surprise smash hit when it premiered in 2017 and returned for a third season in October 2018.

15. “The Simpsons” (Fox)

caption Marge and Homer together still. source FOX

Average Demand Expressions: 35.55 million

“The Simpsons” has been a comedic staple on TV since 1989 and it is still going strong, though it is not without its controversies. The series is currently airing its 30th season.

14. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

caption Jake Peralta and Raymond Holt at the precinct. source FOX

Average Demand Expressions: 37.27 million

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” caused an uproar in the summer of 2018 when Fox canceled the beloved series, but NBC stepped in and saved the show just 24 hours later. The series will be returning for a sixth season in 2019.

13. “Doctor Who” (BBC)

caption Jodie Whittaker plays the first female doctor. source BBC

Average Demand Expressions: 37.51 million

The modern iteration of “Doctor Who” premiered in 2005 and has been airing ever since. Jodie Whittaker made history by becoming the first female doctor in history. She debuted in the role in 2018.

12. “WWE Monday Night Raw” (USA Network)

caption Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox during “Monday Night Raw.” source WWE/YouTube

Average Demand Expressions: 37.98 million

The professional wrestling program is in its 26th season and features various fights every Monday night.

11. “Supernatural” (The CW)

caption Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki star on the series. source The CW

Average Demand Expressions: 38.36 million

“Supernatural” is currently on its 14th season and continues to be a ratings hit. It almost resulted in a spin-off series called “Wayward Sisters,” but the series wasn’t picked up.

10. “The Office” (NBC)

caption Rainn Wilson and Steve Carell starred on “The Office.” source NBC

Average Demand Expressions: 39.25 million

“The Office” wrapped in 2013, but thanks to Netflix, the series is as popular as ever. A revival was reported to be possible, but star Steve Carell recently said that it probably wouldn’t work in today’s “climate.”

9. “My Hero Academia” (Hulu)

caption It is a Japanese anime series. source Adult Swim

Average Demand Expressions: 39.31 million

The superhero anime series is based on a popular Japanese manga. The series has aired for three seasons and fans in the United States can watch on Hulu.

8. “America’s Got Talent” (NBC)

caption Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell were judges. source Trae Patton/NBC

Average Demand Expressions: 41.92 million

Fans have been competing on “America’s Got Talent” for 13 seasons now. Tyra Banks hosted the show for the second season this year, while Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell served as judges.

7. “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

caption Camilla Luddington and Ellen Pompeo are on the series. source ABC

Average Demand Expressions: 43.02 million

“Grey’s” is the medical drama that will never end. The series has followed doctors and interns at Grey Sloan Memorial for 15 seasons now and a 16th is expected. It got a spin-off, “Station 19,” in 2018.

6. “The Flash” (The CW)

caption Barry Allen is the fastest man alive. source Dean Buscher/The CW

Average Demand Expressions: 43.65 million

Part of The CW’s Arrowverse, “The Flash” follows Barry Allen and his friends at S.T.A.R. Labs as they work to fight metahumans threatening their city. The series returned for its fifth season in October.

5. “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

caption Kate McKinnon source SNL

Average Demand Expressions: 45.55 million

The sketch comedy has been a weekend staple since the ’70s and continues to push the envelope with political jabs and interesting characters. It’s currently in its 44th season.

4. “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

caption Daenerys and Jon Snow on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Average Demand Expressions: 47.10 million

“Game of Thrones” hasn’t aired a new episode since 2017, but that doesn’t stop the popularity of HBO’s hit show. Fans are anxiously awaiting the eighth and final season, which is set to premiere in 2019.

3. “Spongebob Squarepants” (Nickelodeon)

caption He is a sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea. source Nickelodeon

Average Demand Expressions: 48.99 million

The popular cartoon has been on TV since 1999 and has launched movies and even a Tony-winning Broadway musical. The show keeps rising in popularity thanks in part to all of the memes that have resulted from the series.

2. “The Walking Dead” (AMC)

caption Andrew Lincoln is leaving the show. source Gene Page/AMC

Average Demand Expressions: 55.69 million

“The Walking Dead” may be bringing in lower ratings, but it’s devoted fanbase keeps the series high on this list. As the series airs its ninth season, fans are preparing for the loss of main character Rick Grimes after Andrew Lincoln announced he was leaving the show.

1. “American Horror Story” (FX)

caption “Apocalypse” is the name of the new season. source FX

Average Demand Expressions: 71.77 million

The popular anthology series returned in September 2018 for a series titled “Apocalypse.” Though it has introduced new characters, it is also a crossover event of the “Murder House” and “Coven” seasons.