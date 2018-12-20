The 9 most popular TV shows of 2018, according to Nielsen ratings

caption “Roseanne” source ABC

Nielsen released its list of the year’s highest-rated shows this week.

“Roseanne” reigned supreme despite controversy surrounding the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, earlier this year.

“The Big Bang Theory” and “This Is Us” also made the list, as did newcomers like NBC’s “Manifest.”

Despite its cancellation earlier this year, the short-lived “Roseanne” reboot still came out on top as 2018’s biggest show.

“Roseanne” held tight the entire year as the biggest show of 2018 since it premiered in March. The revival was quickly canceled after one season after the show’s star Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist remark at former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. It was replaced with a spin-off named “The Conners,” which premiered in October to lower, but not bad, ratings.

Meanwhile, “The Big Bang Theory” entered its 12th and final season this year with the usual strong numbers, and its prequel, “Young Sheldon,” continued to be a hit for CBS, as well.

We did not include NBC’s Sunday Night Football in this list, which ranked second in Nielsen’s list of top 10 shows.

Below are the nine biggest shows of 2018, according to Nielsen ratings:

9. “Bull” — CBS

source CBS

Average viewers: 13.5 million

Summary: “Stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial consulting firms of all time.”

8. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesdays) — NBC

source NBC

Average viewers: 14.3 million

Summary: “The all-new winter edition of TV’s No. 1 alternative series, “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” premieres Monday, January 7 at 8/7c.

The series, from NBC, Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, will feature the star-studded judges panel from “America’s Got Talent” – Executive Producer Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel – as well as Host Terry Crews, co-star of NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

7. “The Good Doctor” — ABC

source ABC

Average viewers: 14.5 million

Summary: “Freddie Highmore plays Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit.”

6. “Manifest” — NBC

source NBC

Average viewers: 14.6 million

Summary: “When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance.”

5. “Young Sheldon” — CBS

caption “Young Sheldon” star Iain Armitage. source Robert Voets/CBS

Average viewers: 15.7 million

Summary: “Follows the 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper as he navigates living with his family in East Texas and going to high school.”

4. “This Is Us” — NBC

source NBC

Average viewers: 16.6 million

Summary: “Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. ‘This Is Us’ chronicles the Pearson family across the decades.”

3. “NCIS” — CBS

source CBS/Bill Inoshita

Average viewers: 16.7 million

Summary: “‘NCIS’ (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) is more than just an action drama. With liberal doses of humor, it’s a show that focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations.”

2. “The Big Bang Theory” — CBS

source CBS

Average viewers: 18.3 million

Summary: “Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists – geniuses in the laboratory but socially challenged everywhere else. Enter beautiful, street-smart neighbor Penny, who aims to teach them a thing or two about life.”

1. “Roseanne” — ABC

source ABC

Average viewers: 20 million

Summary: “Explore life, death and everything in between through the relatable, hilarious and brutally honest lens of the Conner household.”