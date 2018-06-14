The most popular US Open golf courses

- source
Unlike The Master’s, which is always held at Augusta National, the U.S. Open changes venue every year, in order to give the USGA a chance to show off its different courses. Still, given that the tournament has been going for over a hundred years now, it is only natural that certain courses have become fixtures it the U.S. Open’s schedule – and will continue to be in the future.
Below we take a closer look at the ten course that have hosted the U.S. championship most often.
Oakmont Country Club: 9 times hosting
Years Hosted: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016
Future Hosting Dates: 2025
Location: Oakmont, Pennsylvania
Baltusrol Golf Club: 7 times hosting
Years Hosted: 1903, 1915, 1936, 1954, 1967, 1980, 1993
Location: Springfield, New Jersey
Oakland Hills Country Club: 6 times hosting
Years Hosted: 1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996
Location: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
Merion Golf Club: 5 times hosting
Years Hosted: 1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013
Location: Ardmore, Pennsylvania
Olympic Club: 5 times hosting
Years Hosted: 1955, 1966, 1987, 1998, 2012
Location: San Francisco, California
Pebble Beach Golf Links: 5 times hosting
Years Hosted: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010
Future Hosting Dates: 2019, 2027
Location: Pebble Beach, California
Winged Foot Golf Club: 5 times hosting
Years Hosted: 1929, 1959, 1974, 1984, 2006
Future Hosting Dates: 2020
Location: Mamaroneck, New York
Shinnecock Hills Golf Club: 4 times hosting
Years Hosted: 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018
Future Hosting Dates: 2026
Location: Southampton, New York
Inverness Club: 4 times hosting
Years Hosted: 1920, 1931, 1957, 1979
Location: Toledo, Ohio
Myopia Hunt Club: 4 times hosting
Years Hosted: 1898, 1901, 1905, 1908
Location: South Hamilton, Massachusetts