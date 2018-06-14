The most popular US Open golf courses

By
Jenny Cheng, Brandon Wiggins, Business Insider US
-
The 10 golf courses that have hosted the U.S. Open most often.

caption
The 10 golf courses that have hosted the U.S. Open most often.
source
Jenny Cheng/Business Insider

Unlike The Master’s, which is always held at Augusta National, the U.S. Open changes venue every year, in order to give the USGA a chance to show off its different courses. Still, given that the tournament has been going for over a hundred years now, it is only natural that certain courses have become fixtures it the U.S. Open’s schedule – and will continue to be in the future.

Below we take a closer look at the ten course that have hosted the U.S. championship most often.

Oakmont Country Club: 9 times hosting

source
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Years Hosted: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016

Future Hosting Dates: 2025

Location: Oakmont, Pennsylvania

Baltusrol Golf Club: 7 times hosting

source
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Years Hosted: 1903, 1915, 1936, 1954, 1967, 1980, 1993

Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Oakland Hills Country Club: 6 times hosting

source
Staff/Getty Images

Years Hosted: 1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996

Location: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Merion Golf Club: 5 times hosting

source
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Years Hosted: 1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013

Location: Ardmore, Pennsylvania

Olympic Club: 5 times hosting

source
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Years Hosted: 1955, 1966, 1987, 1998, 2012

Location: San Francisco, California

Pebble Beach Golf Links: 5 times hosting

source
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Years Hosted: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010

Future Hosting Dates: 2019, 2027

Location: Pebble Beach, California

Winged Foot Golf Club: 5 times hosting

source
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Years Hosted: 1929, 1959, 1974, 1984, 2006

Future Hosting Dates: 2020

Location: Mamaroneck, New York

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club: 4 times hosting

source
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Years Hosted: 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018

Future Hosting Dates: 2026

Location: Southampton, New York

Inverness Club: 4 times hosting

source
Gary Newkirk/Getty Images

Years Hosted: 1920, 1931, 1957, 1979

Location: Toledo, Ohio

Myopia Hunt Club: 4 times hosting

source
Photo courtesy of Myopia Hunt Golf Club

Years Hosted: 1898, 1901, 1905, 1908

Location: South Hamilton, Massachusetts