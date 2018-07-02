Walmart reveals the most popular two-day shipping item in every state

By
Lindsay DeMunno, Business Insider US
-

  • Walmart.com analyzed the most popular item available for free, two-day shipping in every state from January 2018 to June 2018.
  • There were some items that were popular everywhere, like Spectre TV’s, L.O.L Surprise! toys and Bounty paper towels, but there were also some surprises.
  • According to the data, New Yorkers like to get their paper towels delivered and Californians love gaming consoles.

Walmart has everything from groceries to electronics, but what do Americans really want delivered to their doorstep?

In a recent study, the company analyzed the most popular item available for free, two-day delivery in every contiguous US state and Washington D.C. from January 2018 to June 2018.

Popular orders from Alaska and Hawaii were not included in the data as they do not receive two-day deliveries (their free shipping arrives between three to five days).

Some Walmart items, like Spectre TV’s, L.O.L Surprise! toys and Bounty paper towels were popular everywhere – but there were also some surprises.

Here are the most popular Walmart delivery items in every state.

ALABAMA: Cake mixes

source
Sydney Kramer/INSIDER

ARIZONA: Parent’s Choice newborn diapers

source
Shutterstock

ARKANSAS: Disinfecting wipes

source
Shutterstock

CALIFORNIA: Gaming consoles and controllers

source
Microsoft

COLORADO: S’mores fixings

source
Shutterstock

CONNECTICUT: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” DVD

source
Disney/Lucasfilm

DELAWARE: Google Chromecast

source
Getty/Justin Sullivan

FLORIDA: L.O.L Surprise! toys

source
Shutterstock

GEORGIA: Smartphone SIM card kits

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

IDAHO: Brown sugar

source
Shutterstock

ILLINOIS: Laundry detergent

source
Shutterstock

INDIANA: Lego dinosaurs

source
Walmart

IOWA: Tissues

source
Shutterstock

KANSAS: Maruchan Instant Lunches

source
Shutterstock

KENTUCKY: M&M’s peanut candies

source
ShutterStock

LOUISIANA: Aloe and cucumber bar soap

source
Shutterstock

MAINE: Mosquito head nets

source
Shutterstock

MARYLAND: Smoke alarms

source
Wikimedia Commons

MASSACHUSETTS: Flushable wipes

MICHIGAN: Fruity Pebbles cereal

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

MINNESOTA: Tortilla chips

source
Shutterstock

MISSISSIPPI: Campbell’s Asparagus Soup

source
Walmart.com

MISSOURI: Life Savers candy

source
Shutterstock

MONTANA: Plastic food wrap

source
Shutterstock

NEBRASKA: Newborn baby gripper socks

source
Shutterstock

NEVADA: Soy milk

source
Shutterstock

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Toothpaste and teeth whiteners

source
Shutterstock

NEW JERSEY: Pencil sharpeners

source
Shutterstock

NEW MEXICO: Trash bags

source
Hayley Peterson

NEW YORK: Paper towels

source
Flickr / Mike Mozart

NORTH CAROLINA: Inflatable air twin mattresses

source
Walmart.com

NORTH DAKOTA: Great Value Lemonade mix

source
Walmart.com

OHIO: Roku Express

source
Roku

OKLAHOMA: Folgers Coffee

OREGON: Apple Pencils

source
Apple

PENNSYLVANIA: Paper shredders

source
Wikimedia Commons

RHODE ISLAND: Equate Cool & Heat Medicated Patches

source
Shutterstock

SOUTH CAROLINA: Hand warmers

source
Amazon

SOUTH DAKOTA: Macaroni and Cheese

source
Shutterstock

TENNESSEE: Starburst candy

source
Shutterstock

TEXAS: Ozark Trail coolers and tumblers

source
Walmart

UTAH: “The Greatest Showman” DVD

source
20th Century Fox

VERMONT: Mango juice

caption
Although Mighty Mango is packed with vitamins, it comes at a price.
source
Walmart.com

VIRGINIA: Honey cornbread and muffin mix

source
Flickr/Steve Johnson

WASHINGTON: Cat Litter

source
Shutterstock

WEST VIRGINIA: Infant formula

source
Walmart.com

WISCONSIN: Paper plates

source
Shutterstock

WYOMING: Reusable ice packs

source
Shutterstock

WASHINGTON DC: Cocoa powder

source
Shutterstock