Walmart reveals the most popular two-day shipping item in every state

- Walmart.com analyzed the most popular item available for free, two-day shipping in every state from January 2018 to June 2018.
- There were some items that were popular everywhere, like Spectre TV’s, L.O.L Surprise! toys and Bounty paper towels, but there were also some surprises.
- According to the data, New Yorkers like to get their paper towels delivered and Californians love gaming consoles.
Walmart has everything from groceries to electronics, but what do Americans really want delivered to their doorstep?
In a recent study, the company analyzed the most popular item available for free, two-day delivery in every contiguous US state and Washington D.C. from January 2018 to June 2018.
Popular orders from Alaska and Hawaii were not included in the data as they do not receive two-day deliveries (their free shipping arrives between three to five days).
Some Walmart items, like Spectre TV’s, L.O.L Surprise! toys and Bounty paper towels were popular everywhere – but there were also some surprises.
Here are the most popular Walmart delivery items in every state.
ALABAMA: Cake mixes
ARIZONA: Parent’s Choice newborn diapers
ARKANSAS: Disinfecting wipes
CALIFORNIA: Gaming consoles and controllers
COLORADO: S’mores fixings
CONNECTICUT: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” DVD
DELAWARE: Google Chromecast
FLORIDA: L.O.L Surprise! toys
GEORGIA: Smartphone SIM card kits
IDAHO: Brown sugar
ILLINOIS: Laundry detergent
INDIANA: Lego dinosaurs
IOWA: Tissues
KANSAS: Maruchan Instant Lunches
KENTUCKY: M&M’s peanut candies
LOUISIANA: Aloe and cucumber bar soap
MAINE: Mosquito head nets
MARYLAND: Smoke alarms
MASSACHUSETTS: Flushable wipes
MICHIGAN: Fruity Pebbles cereal
MINNESOTA: Tortilla chips
MISSISSIPPI: Campbell’s Asparagus Soup
MISSOURI: Life Savers candy
MONTANA: Plastic food wrap
NEBRASKA: Newborn baby gripper socks
NEVADA: Soy milk
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Toothpaste and teeth whiteners
NEW JERSEY: Pencil sharpeners
NEW MEXICO: Trash bags
NEW YORK: Paper towels
NORTH CAROLINA: Inflatable air twin mattresses
NORTH DAKOTA: Great Value Lemonade mix
OHIO: Roku Express
OKLAHOMA: Folgers Coffee
OREGON: Apple Pencils
PENNSYLVANIA: Paper shredders
RHODE ISLAND: Equate Cool & Heat Medicated Patches
SOUTH CAROLINA: Hand warmers
SOUTH DAKOTA: Macaroni and Cheese
TENNESSEE: Starburst candy
TEXAS: Ozark Trail coolers and tumblers
UTAH: “The Greatest Showman” DVD
VERMONT: Mango juice
VIRGINIA: Honey cornbread and muffin mix
WASHINGTON: Cat Litter
WEST VIRGINIA: Infant formula
WISCONSIN: Paper plates
WYOMING: Reusable ice packs
WASHINGTON DC: Cocoa powder
