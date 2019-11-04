The most popular first dance songs couples are choosing for their weddings in 2019

caption The majority of newlyweds share a first dance at their weddings. source FG Trade/Getty Images

One of the wedding traditions that stands the test of time is the ceremonial first dance.

WeddingWire found that country music is the most popular genre for first dance songs, with 21% of American couples swaying to a country tune at their wedding.

“Speechless” by Dan + Shay and “Good as You” by Kane Brown were two of the most common song choices for first dances in 2019, according to WeddingWire’s Senior Editor Kim Forrest, higlighting the genre’s popularity.

Dan + Shay sang "Speechless" live at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Las Vegas wedding.

“Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran and “All of Me” by John Legend were popular in 2018, but they’ve gone out of style in 2019, according to Forrest.

Some wedding traditions have gone out style over time, but a special first dance between the bride and groom has remained popular.

caption 92% of couples shared a first dance at their wedding in 2018. source Rafi Letzter/Business Insider

Ninety-two percent of newlyweds shared a first dance at their weddings in 2018, according to WeddingWire’s 2019 Newlywed Report, which surveyed over 18,000 newlyweds from 2018.

The report also found that 46% of couples pick a song that reflects their relationship or how they met, while 41% dance to a tune that is a personal favorite.

The type of song couples select for their first dance has changed over time. Country is the most popular genre today.

caption 21% of American couples choose a country song for their first dance. source Blend Images – Kyle Monk/Getty Images

Twenty-one percent of American couples chose a country song for their first dance in 2018, according to the WeddingWire Report.

Modern pop came in second for genre with 19% of couples choosing a pop song, and R&B came in third. 14% of newlyweds picked an R&B song for their first dance in 2018.

“Speechless,” released by Dan + Shay in 2018, was one of the most popular first dance songs for 2019, according to WeddingWire Senior Editor Kim Forrest.

caption “Speechless” by Dan + Shay was one of the most popular first dance songs in 2019. source Andrey Nastasenko/Shutterstock

The song’s lyrics almost seem like they were written with newylweds in mind, and the music video is actually a complation of wedding footage.

“I’m speechless/Staring at you, standing there in that dress/What it’s doing to me, ain’t a secret,” sing the country duo.

Although the sweet lyrics and country genre make it a good pick regardless, Forrest speculates those aren’t the only reasons it’s popular as a first dance song.

“Dan + Shay actually played this song live during Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Las Vegas wedding, which may play into its popularity,” she told Insider.

Forrest told Insider that 2018’s “Good as You” by Kane Brown was also a favorite first dance song for newlyweds in 2019.

caption “Good as You” by Kane Brown was a popular first dance song in 2019. source Rawpixel/Getty Images

The “Good As You” lyrics are very romantic, with the singer speaking of his future with his significant other in the song.

“Tomorrow, tonight, the rest of my life/I wanna be the man you want me to be/So startin’ right now, girl, tell me everything you need.”

“We particularly like that it’s a shorter tune, so your guests are less likely to get bored during newlyweds’ first dances,” Forrest said, explaining why the song is a good choice.

“Love Someone” by Lukas Graham, a 2018 pop song, was also a top pick for first dances in 2019, according to Forrest.

caption “Love Someone” by Lukas Graham was a popular pop song for first dances in 2019. source Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

“This is a relatively new, personal favorite for first dance songs,” she told Insider.

“‘Cause you still look perfect as days go by/ Even the worst ones, you make me smile/ I’d stop the world if it gave us time,” Graham sings.

“It’s got a great rhythm and lyrics that are sweet but not too sappy,” Forrest said.

Forrest also told Insider that some songs that were popular for first dances in 2018 haven’t been as big in 2019, like Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” which was first released in 2014.

caption Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” has become less popular as a first dance song in 2019. source FG Trade/Getty Images

Forrest explained that the song has been popular for years, especially as a first dance song.

The tune looks at love as a lifelong commitment: “And darling I will be loving you ’til we’re 70/ And baby my heart could still fall as hard at 23,” Sheeran sings.

Because it was so popular, couples think it’s a bit over done. Newlyweds are looking for a song that feels more original in 2019.

“All of Me” by John Legend has also become less popular.

caption John Legend and Chrissy Teigen kiss in the “All of Me” music video. source John Legend/YouTube

The 2013 song’s popularity was compounded by the intimate music video Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen filmed to accompany the song.

When Legend sings “Give your all to me/ I’ll give my all to you/ You’re my end and my beginning,” couples can picture their married lives together.

Although the song hasn’t been as popular in 2019, Sheeran and Legend are still go-to artists for first dances, as both singers have no shortage of romantic tunes.

John Legend and Cynthia Erivo’s cover of The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” rose in popularity for 2019.

caption John Legend is still a popular artist for first dance songs. source Hero Images/Getty Images

The song was originally released in 1966, while Legend and Erivo’s cover came out in 2017.

The titular lyric, “God only knows what I’d be without you,” speaks to the lifelong choice couples are making on their wedding days.

Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” featuring Beyoncé was also a common first dance song in 2019.

caption Ed Sheeran songs remain popular for first dances. source Rawpixel/Getty

“Perfect” also seems like it was made with weddings in mind, and Beyoncé’s addition to the melody only increased its romance.

“Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know/ She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I’ll share her home/ I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets/ To carry love, to carry children of our own,” the duo croon.

The collaboration was first released in December 2017.