The 21 most powerful passports in the world

If you have citizenship in Sweden, you have a great deal of traveling power – Swedes can fly to 187 countries without a visa. This makes international travel cheaper and easier than it is for citizens of many other countries. Citizens of Afghanistan can fly to just 30 countries without a visa.

These stark differences are revealed in the Passport Index, which ranks countries based on the number of nations where residents can enter without a visa or obtain a visa on arrival. The citizenship planning firm Henley & Partners compiled government data from 200 nations, territories, and microstates to create the 2018 ranking.

Here are the 21 countries with the highest-ranking passports. Many of these nations are tied, which is why we start at #5.

5. (tied) Switzerland — 185 countries

caption Geneva, Switzerland source ITU Pictures/Flickr

5. (tied) Ireland — 185 countries

caption Dublin, Ireland source Shutterstock/Bartkowski

5. (tied) Denmark — 185 countries

caption Copenhagen, Denmark source Mapics/ Shutterstock

5. (tied) Canada — 185 countries

caption Ottawa, Canada source Vlad G/Shutterstock

5. (tied) Belgium — 185 countries

caption Brussels, Belgium. source Thomson Reuters

4. (tied) The United States — 186 countries

caption Los Angeles, California source Shutterstock

4. (tied) The United Kingdom — 186 countries

caption Bristol, United Kingdom. source Madrugada Verde/Shutterstock

4. (tied) Portugal — 186 countries

caption Évora, Portugal source Takashi Images/Shutterstock

4. (tied) Norway — 186 countries

caption Oslo, Norway source Shutterstock/Nenad Nedomacki

4. (tied) The Netherlands — 186 countries

caption Delft, Netherlands source Yves Herman/Reuters

4. (tied) Luxembourg — 186 countries

caption Bock, Luxembourg source Will Martin/Business Insider

4. (tied) Austria — 186 countries

caption Salzburg, Austria source MaxPixel

3. (tied) Sweden — 187 countries

caption Stockholm, Sweden source Tommie Hansen/Flickr

3. (tied) Spain — 187 countries

caption Barcelona, Spain source Chris McGrath/Getty Images

3. (tied) South Korea — 187 countries

caption Seoul, South Korea source Public Domain

3. (tied) Italy — 187 countries

caption Venice, Italy source REUTERS / Manuel Silvestri

3. (tied) France — 187 countries

caption Paris, France source Greg Sandoval/Business Insider

3. (tied) Finland — 187 countries

2. (tied) Singapore — 188 countries

source Thomson Reuters

2. (tied) Germany — 188 countries

caption Berlin, Germany source Getty Images

1. Japan — 189 countries

caption Tokyo, Japan source Getty Images

Japan topped this year’s Passport Index, surpassing Singapore.

The two countries were tied at 180 countries until March 2018, when Benin relaxed its visa requirements for Japan. Earlier in the year, Henley also added eight territories and microstates for consideration in the ranking: Greenland, the Faroe Islands, Monaco, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Palestine, Vatican City, and San Marino, all of which Japan passport-holders can access without a visa.