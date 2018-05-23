The 21 most powerful passports in the world

Leanna Garfield, Business Insider US
Shutterstock

If you have citizenship in Sweden, you have a great deal of traveling power – Swedes can fly to 187 countries without a visa. This makes international travel cheaper and easier than it is for citizens of many other countries. Citizens of Afghanistan can fly to just 30 countries without a visa.

These stark differences are revealed in the Passport Index, which ranks countries based on the number of nations where residents can enter without a visa or obtain a visa on arrival. The citizenship planning firm Henley & Partners compiled government data from 200 nations, territories, and microstates to create the 2018 ranking.

Here are the 21 countries with the highest-ranking passports. Many of these nations are tied, which is why we start at #5.

5. (tied) Switzerland — 185 countries

Geneva, Switzerland
ITU Pictures/Flickr

5. (tied) Ireland — 185 countries

Dublin, Ireland
Shutterstock/Bartkowski

5. (tied) Denmark — 185 countries

Copenhagen, Denmark
Mapics/ Shutterstock

5. (tied) Canada — 185 countries

Ottawa, Canada
Vlad G/Shutterstock

5. (tied) Belgium — 185 countries

Brussels, Belgium.
Thomson Reuters

4. (tied) The United States — 186 countries

Los Angeles, California
Shutterstock

4. (tied) The United Kingdom — 186 countries

Bristol, United Kingdom.
Madrugada Verde/Shutterstock

4. (tied) Portugal — 186 countries

Évora, Portugal
Takashi Images/Shutterstock

4. (tied) Norway — 186 countries

Oslo, Norway
Shutterstock/Nenad Nedomacki

4. (tied) The Netherlands — 186 countries

Delft, Netherlands
Yves Herman/Reuters

4. (tied) Luxembourg — 186 countries

Bock, Luxembourg
Will Martin/Business Insider

4. (tied) Austria — 186 countries

Salzburg, Austria
MaxPixel

3. (tied) Sweden — 187 countries

Stockholm, Sweden
Tommie Hansen/Flickr

3. (tied) Spain — 187 countries

Barcelona, Spain
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

3. (tied) South Korea — 187 countries

Seoul, South Korea
Public Domain

3. (tied) Italy — 187 countries

Venice, Italy
REUTERS / Manuel Silvestri

3. (tied) France — 187 countries

Paris, France
Greg Sandoval/Business Insider

3. (tied) Finland — 187 countries

Shutterstock

2. (tied) Singapore — 188 countries

Thomson Reuters

2. (tied) Germany — 188 countries

Berlin, Germany
Getty Images

1. Japan — 189 countries

Tokyo, Japan
Getty Images

Japan topped this year’s Passport Index, surpassing Singapore.

The two countries were tied at 180 countries until March 2018, when Benin relaxed its visa requirements for Japan. Earlier in the year, Henley also added eight territories and microstates for consideration in the ranking: Greenland, the Faroe Islands, Monaco, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Palestine, Vatican City, and San Marino, all of which Japan passport-holders can access without a visa.