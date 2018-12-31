The most powerful photos from around the world in 2018

caption A two-year-old asylum seeker and her mother at the US border. source John Moore/Getty Images

Getty Images curated “Year in Focus” collections of notable photos from 2018.

They capture moments of both international significance and deeply personal struggles.

From politics to sports to natural disasters, photos from Getty Images helped tell the world’s stories over the course of the year.

Some provide a glimpse into an individual’s personal struggles, and some speak to issues on a national and international scale. All of the images, though, are impactful in some way.

Here are 30 of the most powerful images of 2018 from around the world.

A supporter of the presidential candidate for the Honduran Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship for the past election, Salvador Nasralla, lies on the street in front of police officers.

caption Tegucigalpa, Honduras. source Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images

The protestor was demonstrating against the contested reelection of President Juan Orlando Hernandez at an event on January 21, 2018. The opposition called for a national strike to focus on blocking the country’s main roads ahead of the start of the president’s new term in office on January 27.

South Korean Lee Geum-Sum, 92 (left), meets with her North Korean son Lee Sung-Chul, 71, during a separated family reunion meeting on August 20 in Mount Kumgang, North Korea.

caption Mount Kumgang, North Korea. source O Jong-Chan-Korea Pool/Getty Images

Almost 100 South Koreans crossed the heavily armed border to meet their separated families for the first time since the 1950-53 Korean War during a family reunion at North Korea.

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting that killed 17 people.

caption Parkland, Florida. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Seventeen people died in the Parkland shooting.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez listens with other students during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC.

caption Washington, DC. source Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Galvanized by a massacre at a Florida high school, hundreds of thousands of Americans took to the streets in cities across the United States on March 24 in the biggest protest for gun control in a generation.

A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank.

caption As-Sawiyah, West Bank. source Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images

Clashes erupted over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school in the town of as-Sawiyah, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on October 15.

A man, identified only as Renan, spends time with his son, Nathan, 11, in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited with each other on July 25 in El Paso, Texas.

caption El Paso, Texas. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Renan and Nathan, originally from Honduras, were reunited at an ICE processing center about two months after they were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un (left) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) shake hands over the military demarcation line upon meeting for the Inter-Korean Summit on April 27.

caption Panmunjom, South Korea. source Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

Kim and Moon meet at the border for the third-ever inter-Korean summit talks after the 1945 division of the peninsula, and first since 2007 between then President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea and Leader Kim Jong-il of North Korea.

A migrant caravan walks into Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border on October 21 near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

caption Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. source John Moore/Getty Images

The caravan of Central American migrants plans to eventually reach the United States.

“Yes” voters celebrate as the result of the Irish referendum on the eighth amendment concerning the country’s abortion laws is declared at Dublin Castle on May 26.

caption Dublin, Ireland. source Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Ireland voted in favor of overturning the abortion ban by 66.4% to 33.6%.

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle at the start of her wedding to Prince Harry in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Markle walked herself down the aisle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton depart the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital with their newborn son Prince Louis.

caption London, England. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Louis is fifth in line to the throne.

A woman shouts slogans during the Women’s March in New York City on January 20.

caption New York, New York. source Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of marchers assembled in Washington, New York, Chicago, Denver, Boston, Los Angeles and other cities nationwide for a second Women’s March opposing President Donald Trump one year to the day of his inauguration.

Bob Richling carries Iris Darden as water from the Little River starts to seep into her home on September 17.

caption Spring Lake, North Carolina. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Flood waters from the cresting rivers inundated the area after the passing of Hurricane Florence.

A store burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California, on November 8.

caption Paradise, California. source Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

The rapidly spreading, late-season wildfire was California’s deadliest.

A young Rohingya boy waits in line for a food distribution of super cereal in Kutupalong camp on August 26.

caption Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. source Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Myanmar’s military crackdown on the ethnic Muslim minority forced over 700,000 to flee to Bangladesh from violence and torture.

Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest neo-Nazi groups in the US, hold a swastika burning after a rally on April 21.

caption Draketown, Georgia. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Fearing a repeat of the violence that broke out after Charlottesville, hundreds of police officers were stationed in the town during the rally in an attempt to keep the anti-racist protesters and neo-Nazi groups separated.

Facebook co-founder, chairman, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify on Capitol Hill on April 10.

caption Washington, DC. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Zuckerberg was called to testify after it was reported that 87 million Facebook users had their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm linked to the Trump campaign.

Harvey Weinstein leaves the Manhattan Criminal Court on May 25 in New York.

caption New York, New York. source Kena Betancurk/AFP/Getty Images

Weinstein was arrested and charged with rape and other sex crimes involving two separate women, New York police announced after he surrendered to authorities.

Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying on Capitol Hill on September 27.

caption Washington, DC. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland.

A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the US-Mexico border on June 12 in McAllen, Texas.

caption McAllen, Texas. source John Moore/Getty Images

The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by US Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center as part of President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy towards undocumented immigrants.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hands US President Donald Trump a World Cup ball during a joint press conference after their summit on July 16.

caption Helsinki, Finland. source Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The two leaders met one-on-one and discussed a range of issues including the 2016 US election collusion.

World leaders attend the opening ceremony at the 2018 NATO Summit at NATO headquarters on July 11 in Brussels, Belgium.

caption Brussels, Belgium. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

From left to right: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President Donald Trump, and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Cosplayers watch the film “Black Panther” in 3D during the Movie Jabbers Black Panther Cosplay Screening in Nairobi, Kenya.

caption Nairobi, Kenya. source Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Oscar-winning Mexico-born Kenyan actress Lupita Nyongo, who won the Academy Award for best supporting actress in “12 Years a Slave” in 2014, plays a major role as a female warrior in the film.

Kristen Stewart removes her shoes on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.

caption Cannes, France. source Antonin Thuillier/AFP/Getty Images

Stewart, a member of this year’s Cannes Feature Film Jury, took off her heels as she arrived on May 14 for the screening of the film “BlacKkKlansman.” Cannes policy requires women to wear heels on the red carpet, a policy that she has spoken out against.

Constantin Schmid of Germany jumps during the ski jumping event at the 66th Four Hills Tournament in Austria.

caption Innsbruck, Austria. source Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images

Schmid was photographed during the third stage of the ski jumping event on January 4.

Serena Williams of the US plays a forehand return to Czech Republic’s Kristyna Pliskova during their women’s singles first round match at The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris.

caption Paris, France. source Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images

Williams wore a “Black Panther”-style catsuit that she said made her feel like a “queen from Wakanda.”

President of the French Tennis Federation Bernard Giudicelli said the outfit would no longer be allowed, sparking controversy. However, Williams didn’t appear to be offended, saying that she had spoken with Giudicelli.

US Open Womens Single champion Naomi Osaka of Japan (left) with Serena Williams of the US during their Women’s Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open.

caption New York, New York. source Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Osaka’s win came with controversy due to umpire Carlos Ramos, who assessed Williams with a critical penalty in the second set.

Simone Biles competes in the women’s all-around final of the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

caption Doha, Qatar. source Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images

She won six medals, the New York Times reports.

Russia’s Kristina Astakhova and Russia’s Alexey Rogonov compete in pair figure skating during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

caption Pyeongchang, South Korea. source Aris Messinisa/AFP/Getty Images

The pair placed 12th.

Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28.

caption New York, New York. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Lady Gaga gave an emotional performance of hits “Joanne” and “Million Reasons.”

