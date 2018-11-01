The 17 most prestigious internships anyone would be lucky to get

caption Apple was ranked the No. 2 most prestigious internship. source Apple/Glassdoor

Internships are increasingly important for college and graduate students.

In a survey of 13,000 former and current interns, Google, Apple, and Facebook were ranked as the most prestigious internships.

Some of those internships pay up to $8,000 per month.

If you’re looking for a prestigious internship, you’ll want to consider working at Google, Apple, or Facebook – at least, that is, according to the 2019 Vault Internship Rankings.

Career-intelligence platform Vault asked more than 120 companies with internship programs to distribute their internship survey to past and present interns. More than 13,000 interns responded.

One of the survey questions asked interns to rate how prestigious other employers were. They received a list of top companies and were asked to rate them on a scale of one to 10. A score of ten meant “It’s a dream job!” while a score of one meant “No one wants to work there.”

Vault then averaged the ratings and ranked companies from 1 to 50. The full ranking is available here.

We listed the top 17 internships and got their pay information from Glassdoor. (Some pay hourly, others pay monthly.)

We also found some of these internships’ most enviable perks, including great mentorship programs and free housing.

See if your dream internship is on the list below:

17. ESPN

Median pay: $11 an hour

Why it stands out: ESPN frequently hires interns for full-time roles, Kristen McKenna, ESPN senior director of talent acquisition, told Cosmopolitan.

16. Intel

source Reuters/Sergio Perez

Median pay: $28 an hour

Why it stands out: Depending on the location, offices are stocked with gyms, basketball courts, tennis courts, and other amenities, former interns wrote on Quora. Interns also benefit from the option of having a six-month-long internship – a step up from the norm of 10 weeks.

15. Berkshire Hathaway

source Pedro Martinez Valera/Shutterstock

Median pay: $13 per hour

Why it stands out: One doesn’t just have to work in investment or finance to work for Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway seeks interns in accounting, claim operations, programming, and other fields.

14. Deloitte

source Jack Taylor/Getty

Median pay: $26.50 an hour

Why it stands out: Interns can attend ongoing learning events and a national conference for all Deloitte interns, according to the company. They also have a mentorship team and one or more projects to work on for the duration of the internship.

13. IBM

Median pay: $24 an hour

Why it stands out: Interns work with senior executives and other high-ranking folks on projects with real-world impact, a former intern wrote for IBM’s corporate blog.

12. Morgan Stanley

source Reuters

Median pay: $11 an hour

Why it stands out: Of the 90,000 who applied to Morgan Stanley’s 2014 summer internship program, just 1,000 got an offer. The internship is known to value self-starters.

11. Nike

source Getty/Natalie Behring

Median pay: $19 an hour

Why it stands out: Housing and travel are both covered, and employees get half off all products.

10. The Walt Disney Company

source Sarah Kimmorley/Business Insider

Median pay: $16 an hour

Why it stands out: Along with great professional development opportunities, a former intern told Insider that she was able to get behind-the-scenes access to Disney World.

9. SpaceX

Median pay: $26 an hour

Why it stands out: The hours are tough, but interns previously told Business Insider that the work experience is often worth it. “You definitely feel like you’re doing something that could change the world,” one said.

8. J.P. Morgan

source REUTERS/Neil Hall

Median pay: $25 an hour

Why it stands out: Interns enjoy work duties similar to those of full-time employees, rather than typical intern busywork.

7. Amazon

Median pay: $6,100 per month

Why it stands out: There are plenty of social and professional development opportunities for interns, who are tasked with major responsibilities during their program.

6. Goldman Sachs

source Reuters/ Lucas Jackson

Median pay: $5,700 per month

Why it stands out: While the hours are grueling, interns said their dinners are compensated and the office gives out tickets to Beyoncé concerts and San Francisco Giants games.

5. Facebook

source Stephen Lam/Getty Images

Median pay: $8,000 per month

Why it stands out: Along with free housing and fun weekend activities, Facebook assigns one full-time employee to be an intern’s point person as they develop and execute their project, one intern previously told Business Insider.

4. Tesla

Median pay: $26 an hour

Why it stands out: While the pay isn’t as high as some of the other companies on this list, interns said they benefitted from “intelligent, charming, and altruistic” coworkers and experiencing a typical Tesla employee’s workday.

3. Microsoft

source Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Median pay: $7,100 per month

Why it stands out: Interns previously told Business Insider that Microsoft has a good work-life balance, as well as intern-only speaker events. Housing is subsidized and interns receive a travel stipend, the interns also said.

2. Apple

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Median pay: $5,000 per month

Why it stands out: Along with invitations to intern-only talks by Tim Cook and Jony Ive, Apple interns get free housing.

1. Google

source Thomson Reuters

Median pay: $7,000 per month

Why it stands out: Interns’ housing and travel expenses are covered.