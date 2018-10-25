The 15 most reliable car brands of 2018

Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
A Porsche 911.
Porsche

  • On Wednesday, Consumer Reports released its annual list ranking auto brands by reliability.
  • Lexus took the top spot with an average reliability score of 78 out of 100, and Toyota ranked second with a reliability score of 76.
  • Consumer Reports cited Lexus’ well-finished interiors, smooth engines, and fuel-efficient hybrids as among the brand’s strengths.
  • The publication said Toyota’s powertrains, fuel economy, ride quality, lack of cabin noise, and intuitive controls were among the brand’s strengths.

On Wednesday, Consumer Reports released its annual list ranking auto brands by reliability.

The publication created the list by analyzing survey responses on more than 500,000 vehicles, and this year’s list included 29 brands.

Lexus and Toyota topped the list for the sixth consecutive year. Lexus took the top spot with an average reliability score of 78 out of 100, and Toyota ranked second with a reliability score of 76. Last year, Toyota finished first and Lexus was second.

Consumer Reports said every Lexus model it had sufficient data for received a reliability rating of “average” or above, citing well-finished interiors, smooth engines, and fuel-efficient hybrids as among the brand’s strengths.

“Lexus is an excellent example of how technologically advanced luxury vehicles can also be very reliable,” the publication said.

Consumer Reports said Toyota’s powertrains, fuel economy, ride quality, lack of cabin noise, and intuitive controls were among the brand’s strengths.

“Toyota builds solid, efficient, and reliable vehicles,” the publication said.

Mazda experienced the largest increase from last year to this year, rising nine spots to a third-place ranking.

American brands accounted for nine of the 10 least reliable brands, and none placed in the top 15. The highest-rated American brand was Ford, at No. 18.

Asian brands took the top five spots and 11 of the top 15.

These are Consumer Reports’ 15 most reliable car brands and their average reliability scores.

15. Honda — 50

Honda Fit.
Honda

Most reliable model: Honda Fit

14. Nissan — 51

Nissan Maxima.
Nissan

Most reliable model: Nissan Maxima

13. Acura — 51

Acura ILX.
Acura

Most reliable model: Acura ILX

12. Genesis — 52

Genesis G80.
Genesis

Most reliable model: Genesis G80

11. Porsche — 54

Porsche 911.
Porsche

Most reliable model: Porsche 911

10. Hyundai — 57

Hyundai Santa Fe XL.
Hyundai

Most reliable model: Hyundai Santa Fe XL

9. Mini — 57

Mini Countryman Panamericana.
BMW

Most reliable model: Mini Countryman

8. BMW — 58

BMW i3.
Miles Willis/Getty Images

Most reliable model: BMW i3

7. Audi — 60

Audi Q5.
Audi

Most reliable model: Audi Q5

6. Infiniti — 61

Infiniti Q60.
Infiniti

Most reliable model: Infiniti Q60

5. Kia — 61

Kia Sedona.
Kia

Most reliable model: Kia Sedona

4. Subaru — 65

Subaru Crosstek.
Subaru Media

Most reliable model: Subaru Crosstek

3. Mazda — 69

Mazda MX-5 Miata.
Mazda

Most reliable model: Mazda MX-5 Miata

2. Toyota — 76

Toyota Prius C.
Toyota

Most reliable model: Toyota Prius C

1. Lexus — 78

Lexus GX.
Lexus

Most reliable model: Lexus GX