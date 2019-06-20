The 10 most-reliable car brands

caption The Kia Stinger. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The market-research firm JD Power released on Wednesday its 2019 ranking of the most-reliable automotive brands.

Hyundai Motor Group took the top three spots with its Genesis, Kia, and Hyundai brands for the second year in a row.

Ford and Toyota each had two brands make the top 10.

The firm measured the number of problems reported by customers during the first 90 days of ownership for their new vehicles. Overall vehicle quality didn’t change from 2018, the first year it has not improved since 2014.

These are the 10 most-reliable automotive brands, based on their number of reported problems per 100 vehicles. The industry average was 93 problems per 100 vehicles.

T10. Toyota

caption Toyota Land Cruiser. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Problems per 100 vehicles: 90

T10. Lexus

caption Lexus LS500. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Problems per 100 vehicles: 90

T10. Dodge

caption Dodge Charger. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Problems per 100 vehicles: 90

7. Nissan

caption Nissan Altima. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Problems per 100 vehicles: 86

6. Chevrolet

caption Chevrolet Bolt. source Hollis Johnson

Problems per 100 vehicles: 85

5. Lincoln

caption Lincoln Navigator. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Problems per 100 vehicles: 84

4. Ford

caption Ford Fusion. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Problems per 100 vehicles: 83

3. Hyundai

caption Hyundai Kona. source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Problems per 100 vehicles: 71

2. Kia

caption Kia Stinger. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Problems per 100 vehicles: 70

1. Genesis

caption Genesis G90. source Genesis

Problems per 100 vehicles: 63