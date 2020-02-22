These are the 16 most reliable car brands for 2020

By
Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
  • Genesis took the top spot in JD Power’s 2020 vehicle-dependability study.
  • The brand’s customers reported 89 problems per 100 vehicles, compared to an industry average of 134.
  • Lexus and Buick took second and third, respectively.
Cars are more reliable than ever, according to JD Power, as owners of three-year-old vehicles report fewer issues now than they have in the 31-year history of its vehicle-dependability study.

For its 2020 rankings, JD Power collected responses from 36,555 owners of cars from the 2017 model year, measuring dependability a few years into ownership. In its first year in the study, Genesis ranked the highest among 32 brands, with 89 problems reported per 100 vehicles compared to an industry average of 134 problems per 100 vehicles.

These are the most reliable car brands based on those metrics, according to JD Power.

T15. Nissan

caption
2017 Nissan Frontier.
source
Nissan

Problems per 100 vehicles: 136

T15. Audi

caption
Audi R8.
source
Audi

Problems per 100 vehicles: 136

T13. Kia

caption
2017 Kia Soul Turbo.
source
Kia

Problems per 100 vehicles: 132

T13. Hyundai

caption
2017 Hyundai Elantra.
source
Hyundai

Problems per 100 vehicles: 132

12. Cadillac

caption
2017 Cadillac CT6.
source
Cadillac

Problems per 100 vehicles: 131

11. Mazda

caption
2017 Mazda 3.
source
Mazda

Problems per 100 vehicles: 130

10. Ford

caption
2017 Ford Raptor.
source
Ford

Problems per 100 vehicles: 126

T8. Chevrolet

caption
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.
source
Chevrolet

Problems per 100 vehicles: 123

T8. BMW

caption
BMW 2 Series.
source
BMW

Problems per 100 vehicles: 123

7. Lincoln

caption
2017 Lincoln MKZ.
source
Lincoln

Problems per 100 vehicles: 119

6. Volkswagen

caption
2017 Volkswagen E-Golf.
source
Volkswagen

Problems per 100 vehicles: 116

5. Toyota

caption
2017 Toyota Avalon LTD.
source
Toyota

Problems per 100 vehicles: 113

4. Porsche

caption
Porsche 911 Carrera 4S.
source
Porsche

Problems per 100 vehicles: 104

3. Buick

caption
2017 Buick LaCrosse.
source
GM

Problems per 100 vehicles: 103

2. Lexus

caption
2017 Lexus ES 350.
source
Lexus

Problems per 100 vehicles: 100

1. Genesis

Genesis G70.

caption
Genesis G70.
source
Genesis

Problems per 100 vehicles: 89