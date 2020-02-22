These are the 16 most reliable car brands for 2020

caption Genesis G70. source Genesis

Genesis took the top spot in JD Power’s 2020 vehicle-dependability study.

The brand’s customers reported 89 problems per 100 vehicles, compared to an industry average of 134.

Lexus and Buick took second and third, respectively.

Cars are more reliable than ever, according to JD Power, as owners of three-year-old vehicles report fewer issues now than they have in the 31-year history of its vehicle-dependability study.

For its 2020 rankings, JD Power collected responses from 36,555 owners of cars from the 2017 model year, measuring dependability a few years into ownership. In its first year in the study, Genesis ranked the highest among 32 brands, with 89 problems reported per 100 vehicles compared to an industry average of 134 problems per 100 vehicles.

These are the most reliable car brands based on those metrics, according to JD Power.

T15. Nissan

caption 2017 Nissan Frontier. source Nissan

Problems per 100 vehicles: 136

T15. Audi

caption Audi R8. source Audi

Problems per 100 vehicles: 136

T13. Kia

caption 2017 Kia Soul Turbo. source Kia

Problems per 100 vehicles: 132

T13. Hyundai

caption 2017 Hyundai Elantra. source Hyundai

Problems per 100 vehicles: 132

12. Cadillac

caption 2017 Cadillac CT6. source Cadillac

Problems per 100 vehicles: 131

11. Mazda

caption 2017 Mazda 3. source Mazda

Problems per 100 vehicles: 130

10. Ford

caption 2017 Ford Raptor. source Ford

Problems per 100 vehicles: 126

T8. Chevrolet

caption 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. source Chevrolet

Problems per 100 vehicles: 123

T8. BMW

caption BMW 2 Series. source BMW

Problems per 100 vehicles: 123

7. Lincoln

caption 2017 Lincoln MKZ. source Lincoln

Problems per 100 vehicles: 119

6. Volkswagen

caption 2017 Volkswagen E-Golf. source Volkswagen

Problems per 100 vehicles: 116

5. Toyota

caption 2017 Toyota Avalon LTD. source Toyota

Problems per 100 vehicles: 113

4. Porsche

caption Porsche 911 Carrera 4S. source Porsche

Problems per 100 vehicles: 104

3. Buick

caption 2017 Buick LaCrosse. source GM

Problems per 100 vehicles: 103

2. Lexus

caption 2017 Lexus ES 350. source Lexus

Problems per 100 vehicles: 100

1. Genesis

caption Genesis G70. source Genesis

Problems per 100 vehicles: 89