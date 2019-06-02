The most reliable sedans, SUVs, and pickup trucks for 2019

caption The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S. source Porsche

The market-research firm JD Power has released its 2019 ranking of the most reliable automotive brands and vehicles.

The Porsche 911 was named the most reliable car for the second consecutive year in the roundup published June 19.

Kia and Chevrolet won more segments than any other brands, with four each.

The firm measured the number of problems reported by over 76,000 customers and lessees during their first 90 days driving new, 2019 model-year vehicles.

These are the most reliable vehicles in each segment, according to JD Power.

Most dependable overall: Porsche 911

caption Porsche 911 Carrera 4S. source Porsche

Starting price: $91,100

Small car: Kia Rio

caption 2019 Kia Rio. source Kia

Starting price: $15,390

Small premium car: BMW 2 Series

caption BMW 2 Series. source BMW

Starting price: $35,300

Compact car: Kia Forte

caption 2019 Kia Forte. source Kia

Starting price: $17,790

Compact sporty car: MINI Cooper

caption MINI Cooper S. source BMW

Starting price: $21,900

Compact premium car: Genesis G70

caption 2019 Genesis G70. source Genesis

Starting price: $34,900

Midsize car: Chevrolet Malibu and Ford Fusion

caption 2019 Ford Fusion. source Ford

Chevrolet Malibu starting price: $22,090

Ford Fusion starting price: $22,840

Midsize sporty car: Dodge Challenger

caption 2019 Dodge Challenger. source Fiat Chrysler

Starting price: $27,845

Midsize premium car: Mercedes-Benz CLS

caption Mercedes-Benz CLS 350. source Daimler

Starting price: $69,200

Large car: Nissan Maxima

caption 2019 Nissan Maxima. source Nissan

Starting price: $34,050

Small SUV: Kia Sportage

caption 2019 Kia Sportage. source Kia

Starting price: $23,990

Compact SUV: Chevrolet Equinox

caption 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. source Chevrolet

Starting price: $23,800

Compact premium SUV: BMW X4

caption BMW X4. source BMW

Starting price: $50,450

Midsize pickup: Ford Ranger

caption 2019 Ford Ranger. source Ford

Starting price: $24,995

Midsize SUV: Hyundai Santa Fe

caption 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. source Hyundai

Starting price: $24,500

Midsize premium SUV: Lexus RX

caption 2019 Lexus RX. source Lexus

Starting price: $43,820

Minivan: Kia Sedona

caption 2019 Kia Sedona. source Kia

Starting price: $27,200

Large SUV: Chevrolet Tahoe

caption 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe. source Chevrolet

Starting price: $48,000

Large premium SUV: Cadillac Escalade

caption 2019 Cadillac Escalade. source Cadillac

Starting price: $75,195

Large light-duty pickup: Nissan Titan

caption 2019 Nissan Titan Pro4X. source Nissan

Starting price: $30,690

Large heavy-duty pickup: Chevrolet Silverado HD

caption 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4500HD. source Chevrolet

Starting price: $37,600