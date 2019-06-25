The most reliable sedans, SUVs, and pickup trucks for 2019

- source
- Porsche
- The market-research firm JD Power has released its 2019 ranking of the most reliable automotive brands and vehicles.
- The Porsche 911 was named the most reliable car for the second consecutive year in the roundup published June 19.
- Kia and Chevrolet won more segments than any other brands, with four each.
These are the most reliable vehicles in each segment, according to JD Power.
Most dependable overall: Porsche 911
- Porsche
Starting price: $91,100
Small car: Kia Rio
- Kia
Starting price: $15,390
Small premium car: BMW 2 Series
- BMW
Starting price: $35,300
Compact car: Kia Forte
- Kia
Starting price: $17,790
Compact sporty car: MINI Cooper
- BMW
Starting price: $21,900
Compact premium car: Genesis G70
- Genesis
Starting price: $34,900
Midsize car: Chevrolet Malibu and Ford Fusion
- Ford
Chevrolet Malibu starting price: $22,090
Ford Fusion starting price: $22,840
Midsize sporty car: Dodge Challenger
- Fiat Chrysler
Starting price: $27,845
Midsize premium car: Mercedes-Benz CLS
- Daimler
Starting price: $69,200
Large car: Nissan Maxima
- Nissan
Starting price: $34,050
Small SUV: Kia Sportage
- Kia
Starting price: $23,990
Compact SUV: Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet
Starting price: $23,800
Compact premium SUV: BMW X4
- BMW
Starting price: $50,450
Midsize pickup: Ford Ranger
- Ford
Starting price: $24,995
Midsize SUV: Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai
Starting price: $24,500
Midsize premium SUV: Lexus RX
- Lexus
Starting price: $43,820
Minivan: Kia Sedona
- Kia
Starting price: $27,200
Large SUV: Chevrolet Tahoe
- Chevrolet
Starting price: $48,000
Large premium SUV: Cadillac Escalade
- Cadillac
Starting price: $75,195
Large light-duty pickup: Nissan Titan
- Nissan
Starting price: $30,690
Large heavy-duty pickup: Chevrolet Silverado HD
- Chevrolet
Starting price: $37,600