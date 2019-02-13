These are the most reliable cars for 2019

- source
- The market research company JD Power released on Wednesday its list of the most dependable vehicles from model year 2016.
- The study measures the number of problems reported during the past year for vehicles from the model year three years prior.
- Lexus was named the most reliable brand, followed by Porsche and Toyota, while the Porsche 911 was named the most reliable vehicle.
General Motors won the most vehicle segments, with five, followed by Toyota, which won four.
These are the most reliable vehicles from model year 2016, as well as their current MSRPs.
Overall: Porsche 911
Current starting MSRP: $91,000
Small car: Chevrolet Sonic
Current MSRP: $16,295
Compact car: Buick Verano
Current MSRP: Discontinued
Compact sporty car: MINI Cooper
Current MSRP: $26,900
Compact multi-purpose vehicle: Kia Soul
Current MSRP: $16,490
Compact premium car: Lexus ES
Current MSRP: $39,600
Midsize car: Toyota Camry
Current MSRP: $23,945
Midsize sporty car: Dodge Challenger
Current MSRP: $27,295
Midsize premium car: BMW 5 Series
Current MSRP: $53,400
Large car: Buick LaCrosse
Current MSRP: $29,570
Small SUV: Volkswagen Tiguan
Current MSRP: $24,295
Small premium SUV: Audi Q3
Current MSRP: $32,900
Compact SUV: Chevrolet Equinox
Current MSRP: $23,800
Compact premium SUV: BMW X3
Current MSRP: $41,000
Midsize pickup: Nissan Frontier
Current MSRP: $18,990
Midsize SUV: Hyundai Santa Fe
Current MSRP: $26,545
Midsize premium SUV: Lexus GX
Current MSRP: $52,355
Minivan: Chrysler Town & Country
Current MSRP: Discontinued
Large SUV: Ford Expedition
Current MSRP: $52,130
Large light duty pickup: Toyota Tundra
Current MSRP: $31,420
Large heavy duty pickup: Chevrolet Silverado HD
Current MSRP: $34,400