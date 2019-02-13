These are the most reliable cars for 2019

caption The Porsche 911. source Porsche

The market research company JD Power released on Wednesday its list of the most dependable vehicles from model year 2016.

The study measures the number of problems reported during the past year for vehicles from the model year three years prior. Overall vehicle dependability increased by 4% from 2018.

Lexus was named the most reliable brand, followed by Porsche and Toyota, while the Porsche 911 was named the most reliable vehicle.

General Motors won the most vehicle segments, with five, followed by Toyota, which won four.

These are the most reliable vehicles from model year 2016, as well as their current MSRPs.

Overall: Porsche 911

caption 991 Generation Porsche 911. source Porsche

Current starting MSRP: $91,000

Small car: Chevrolet Sonic

caption 2016 Chevrolet Sonic. source Chevrolet

Current MSRP: $16,295

Compact car: Buick Verano

caption 2016 Buick Verano. source Buick

Current MSRP: Discontinued

Compact sporty car: MINI Cooper

caption 2016 MINI Cooper Convertible. source MINI

Current MSRP: $26,900

Compact multi-purpose vehicle: Kia Soul

caption 2016 Kia Soul. source Kia

Current MSRP: $16,490

Compact premium car: Lexus ES

caption 2016 Lexus ES 350. source Lexus

Current MSRP: $39,600

Midsize car: Toyota Camry

caption 2016 Toyota Camry SE. source Toyota

Current MSRP: $23,945

Midsize sporty car: Dodge Challenger

caption 2016 Dodge Challenger. source Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Current MSRP: $27,295

Midsize premium car: BMW 5 Series

caption 2014 BMW 5 Series. source BMW

Current MSRP: $53,400

Large car: Buick LaCrosse

caption 2016 Buick LaCrosse 1SL. source Buick

Current MSRP: $29,570

Small SUV: Volkswagen Tiguan

caption 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan. source Volkswagen

Current MSRP: $24,295

Small premium SUV: Audi Q3

caption 2016 Audi Q3. source Audi

Current MSRP: $32,900

Compact SUV: Chevrolet Equinox

caption 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT. source Chevrolet

Current MSRP: $23,800

Compact premium SUV: BMW X3

caption 2015 BMW X3. source BMW

Current MSRP: $41,000

Midsize pickup: Nissan Frontier

caption 2016 Nissan Frontier. source Nissan

Current MSRP: $18,990

Midsize SUV: Hyundai Santa Fe

caption 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe. source Hyundai

Current MSRP: $26,545

Midsize premium SUV: Lexus GX

caption 2016 Lexus GX. source Lexus

Current MSRP: $52,355

Minivan: Chrysler Town & Country

caption 2016 Chrysler Town & Country source Chrysler

Current MSRP: Discontinued

Large SUV: Ford Expedition

caption 2016 Ford Expedition. source Ford

Current MSRP: $52,130

Large light duty pickup: Toyota Tundra

caption 2016 Toyota Tundra Platinum. source Toyota

Current MSRP: $31,420

Large heavy duty pickup: Chevrolet Silverado HD

caption 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. source Chevrolet

Current MSRP: $34,400