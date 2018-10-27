The 10 most reliable cars of 2018

caption 2018 Lexus GX 460. source Lexus

On Wednesday, Consumer Reports released its annual list of the 10 most reliable cars. The publication created the list by analyzing survey responses on more than 500,000 vehicles, and used the responses to predict which cars will create the fewest problems for their owners.

Toyota placed seven vehicles on the list, more than any other automaker, and took the top spot with its Lexus GX SUV. Consumer Reports said the GX was fast and quiet for an SUV, offering a smooth ride and a comfortable cabin.

Toyota and Lexus were also the top two brands on Consumer Reports’ list of the most reliable car brands for the sixth consecutive year. Lexus took the top spot with an average reliability score of 78 out of 100, and Toyota ranked second with a reliability score of 76.

“Lexus is an excellent example of how technologically advanced luxury vehicles can also be very reliable,” Consumer Reports said.

No vehicles from American automakers made the most reliable cars list, as the other three spots were taken by Mazda, Kia, and Honda. American automakers took six of the 10 spots on Consumer Reports’ list of the least reliable cars, reflecting the poor performance of American automakers on the publication’s list of the most reliable brands. American automakers accounted for nine of the 10 least reliable brands, and none placed in the top 15.

These are the 10 most reliable cars, according to Consumer Reports.

10. Toyota Highlander

caption 2018 Toyota Highlander. source Toyota

9. Kia Sedona

caption 2019 Kia Sedona. source Kia

8. Honda Fit

caption 2018 Honda Fit. source Honda

7. Toyota Prius

caption 2018 Toyota Prius. source Toyota

6. Lexus NX

caption 2018 Lexus NX 300. source Lexus

5. Toyota Corolla

caption 2018 Toyota Corolla. source Toyota

4. Mazda MX-5 Miata

caption 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata. source Mazda

3. Toyota Prius Prime

caption 2017 Toyota Prius Prime. source Toyota

2. Toyota Prius C

caption 2018 Toyota Prius C. source Toyota

1. Lexus GX