The most reliable SUVs, pickup trucks, sedans for 2020

caption A 2017 Ford Mustang. source Ford

JD Power released its 2020 dependability study on February 12.

Overall, automakers got the best reliability score in the study’s 31-year history.

Toyota won more vehicle-segment awards than any other automaker.

Cars are becoming more reliable, according to the 2020 version of JD Power’s annual dependability study.

Overall, automakers received the best score in the study’s 31-year history, with an average of 134 problems per 100 vehicles during the past 12 months.

The study broke down the most reliable vehicles from model-year 2017 by category, naming a winner in 20 segments.

These are the most reliable SUVs, pickup trucks, and sedans, according to JD Power.

Small SUV: Buick Encore

caption 2017 Buick Encore. source Buick

MSRP: $23,300

Small premium SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLA

caption Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 d 4MATIC. source Daimler

MSRP: $34,250

Compact SUV: Chevrolet Equinox

caption 2017 Chevrolet Equinox. source Chevrolet

MSRP: $23,800

Compact premium SUV: Porsche Macan

caption Porsche Macan Turbo. source Porsche

MSRP: $50,900

Midsize pickup: Nissan Frontier

caption 2017 Nissan Frontier. source Nissan

MSRP: $19,290

Midsize SUV: Toyota 4Runner

caption 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5. source Toyota

MSRP: $36,120

Midsize premium SUV: Lexus GX

caption 2017 Lexus GX. source Lexus

MSRP: $53,000

Minivan: Toyota Sienna

caption 2017 Toyota Sienna LTD. source Toyota

MSRP: $31,640

Large SUV: Chevrolet Tahoe

caption 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71. source Chevrolet

MSRP: $49,000

Large light-duty pickup: Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra

caption 2017 Ford F-150. source Ford

MSRP: $28,495

Large heavy-duty pickup: Chevrolet Silverado HD

caption 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. source Chevrolet

MSRP: $28,300

Small car: Honda Fit

caption 2017 Honda Fit. source Honda

MSRP: $16,190

Small premium car: BMW 2 Series

caption BMW 2 Series Coupe. source BMW

MSRP: $35,300

Compact car: Nissan Leaf

caption 2017 Nissan Leaf. source Nissan

MSRP: $31,600

Compact “sporty” car: Mazda MX-5 Miata

caption 2017 Mazda MX 5 Miata RF. source Mazda

MSRP: $25,730

Compact premium car: Lexus ES

caption 2017 Lexus ES 350. source Lexus

MSRP: $39,900

Midsize car: Buick Regal

caption 2017 Buick Regal. source Buick

MSRP: $25,370

Midsize “sporty” car: Ford Mustang

caption 2017 Ford Mustang. source Ford

MSRP: $35,630

Midsize premium car: Genesis G80

caption Genesis G80. source Genesis

MSRP: $42,550

Large car: Toyota Avalon

caption 2017 Toyota Avalon LTD. source Toyota

MSRP: $35,875