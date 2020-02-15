The most reliable SUVs, pickup trucks, sedans for 2020

  • JD Power released its 2020 dependability study on February 12.
  • Overall, automakers got the best reliability score in the study’s 31-year history.
  • Toyota won more vehicle-segment awards than any other automaker.
Cars are becoming more reliable, according to the 2020 version of JD Power’s annual dependability study.

Overall, automakers received the best score in the study’s 31-year history, with an average of 134 problems per 100 vehicles during the past 12 months.

The study broke down the most reliable vehicles from model-year 2017 by category, naming a winner in 20 segments.

These are the most reliable SUVs, pickup trucks, and sedans, according to JD Power.

Small SUV: Buick Encore

2017 Buick Encore.
Buick

MSRP: $23,300

Small premium SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 d 4MATIC.
Daimler

MSRP: $34,250

Compact SUV: Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox.
Chevrolet

MSRP: $23,800

Compact premium SUV: Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan Turbo.
Porsche

MSRP: $50,900

Midsize pickup: Nissan Frontier

2017 Nissan Frontier.
Nissan

MSRP: $19,290

Midsize SUV: Toyota 4Runner

2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5.
Toyota

MSRP: $36,120

Midsize premium SUV: Lexus GX

2017 Lexus GX.
Lexus

MSRP: $53,000

Minivan: Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna LTD.
Toyota

MSRP: $31,640

Large SUV: Chevrolet Tahoe

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71.
Chevrolet

MSRP: $49,000

Large light-duty pickup: Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra

2017 Ford F-150.
Ford

MSRP: $28,495

Large heavy-duty pickup: Chevrolet Silverado HD

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.
Chevrolet

MSRP: $28,300

Small car: Honda Fit

2017 Honda Fit.
Honda

MSRP: $16,190

Small premium car: BMW 2 Series

BMW 2 Series Coupe.
BMW

MSRP: $35,300

Compact car: Nissan Leaf

2017 Nissan Leaf.
Nissan

MSRP: $31,600

Compact “sporty” car: Mazda MX-5 Miata

2017 Mazda MX 5 Miata RF.
Mazda

MSRP: $25,730

Compact premium car: Lexus ES

2017 Lexus ES 350.
Lexus

MSRP: $39,900

Midsize car: Buick Regal

2017 Buick Regal.
Buick

MSRP: $25,370

Midsize “sporty” car: Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang.
Ford

MSRP: $35,630

Midsize premium car: Genesis G80

Genesis G80.
Genesis

MSRP: $42,550

Large car: Toyota Avalon

2017 Toyota Avalon LTD.
Toyota

MSRP: $35,875