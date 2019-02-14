17 romantic hotels around the world every couple should add to their dream bucket list

caption One hotel that made it onto the list was the Eden Roc at Cap Cana, which is located in the Dominican Republic. source Eden Roc at Cap Cana/TripAdvisor

Online travel agency Five Star Alliance has compiled a list of the world’s most romantic hotels.

The resorts span the globe from Virginia to Australia, and tons of destinations in between.

The list includes hotels that specialize in pools and spa treatments, and others that offer thrilling outdoor activities.

Many of the resorts also include beautiful architecture and surrounding nature, allowing couples to experience a luxurious visit without leaving their hotel.

It may be Valentine’s Day, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to plan a romantic getaway.

If you need help figuring out where to go, the online travel group Five Star Alliance has compiled a list of the world’s most romantic hotels. The locations on the list span the globe, and include resorts that are ideal for couples looking for a relaxing spa break, scenic nature views, or thrilling outdoor adventures.

From an oceanside resort in Thailand to a historic hotel in London, these are some of the most romantic lodging destinations in the world, according to Five Star Alliance.

The Aleenta Hua Hin Resort and Spa is located in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand.

caption The Romantic Getaway Resort Package allows couples to enjoy one dinner on the beach. source Aleenta Hua Hin Resort & Spa/TripAdvisor

Couples looking for a beach vacation will love this hotel. Almost every suite at the Aleenta Hua Hin Resort and Spa is located a few feet away from the beach, and the location even allows couples to get married on its scenic property.

In Charleston, South Carolina, couples can learn about the city’s history at the Belmond Charleston Place hotel.

caption Every inch of the hotel is decorated with Southern-style architecture and furnishings. source Belmond Charleston Place/TripAdvisor

According to it website, the hotel blends “gentility and old-world charm with a leading-edge spa and innovative cuisine.“

Couples staying at Belmond Charleston Place can also take tours of the city, visit museums and historic sites, and enjoy jazz music while dining in the hotel’s Charleston Grill.

Couples visiting Carmel Valley, California, will likely want to stay at the Bernardus Lodge.

caption The hotel describes its furnishings as “cozy” and “comfortable.” source Bernardus Lodge/TripAdvisor

The Bernardus Lodge is home to a variety of intimate suites and serene outdoor lounges. According to the hotel’s website, guests are surrounded by “lush lavender, sun-drenched grapevines and sublime mountain views” at all times.

In County Cork, Ireland, couples can partake in a variety of activities at the Castlemartyr Resort.

caption The hotel looks stunning both indoors and outside. source Castlemartyr Resort/TripAdvisor

While the Castlemartyr Resort has plenty of great indoor features, its outdoor activities really make the location stand out.

Visitors can go fishing, ride horses, and participate in archery tournaments, among other activities.

The Conrad Maldives resort in Rangali Island, Maldives, is the ultimate beach getaway.

caption Couples can enjoy spa treatments while sitting above the Indian Ocean. source Conrad Rangali Island Maldives/TripAdvisor

Couples at the resort can spend hours at the spa, take part in yoga classes, ride jet skis, and see marine life while diving.

The Conrad Maldives is also famous for the Muraka, a two-level, three-bedroom residence that allows visitors to dine and sleep underwater surrounded by aquariums of fish.

The secluded Constance Tsarabanjina hotel is located in Helville, Madagascar.

caption There are two intimate villas to choose from. source Constance Tsarabanjina/TripAdvisor

The resort is ideal for couples looking for an intimate place to stay. There are two villas available, both of which are located on the beach and surrounded by palm trees.

Visitors of the Constance Tsarabanjina can go on guided nature walks, go snorkeling, or relax on what the hotel website calls its “powder soft beaches.”

You can stay in a lavish villa at the Eden Roc at Cap Cana hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

caption The hotel’s pool area is illuminated at night. source Eden Roc at Cap Cana/TripAdvisor

The resort is described on its website as an “exclusive private community.”

The website also says that the Eden Roc at Cap Cana is an “ecological marvel, home to pristine beaches, towering cliffs and tropical forests, as well as a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course and a bustling marina.”

Visitors will never want to leave their suite while staying at the whimsical Inn of the Five Graces in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

caption The hotel’s two-bedroom suites include a fireplace and complimentary breakfast. source Inn of the Five Graces/TripAdvisor

Couples staying at the Inn of the Five Graces with an interest in architecture and the arts will appreciate the resort’s unique stone exterior, colorful rooms, and the handcrafted art from Europe and Asia that’s spread throughout the hotel.

La Bastide de Gordes in Gordes, Luberon, France, is also on Five Star Alliance’s list.

caption From the pool, visitors can view the surrounding landscape of Luberon, France. source La Bastide de Gordes/TripAdvisor

At La Bastide de Gordes, couples can admire the resort’s architecture – the hotel is located in a 16th-century building – and dine at its three restaurants with scenic views. According to the hotel’s website, visitors can start their day with “breakfast in the shade of orange trees facing a dream-like panorama.”

In Marrakech, Morocco, couples will want to head to the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

caption Inside the hotel’s fitness center, couples can swim in the 73-foot-long heated pool. source Mandarin Oriental Marrakech/TripAdvisor

Relaxation is at the heart of almost all activities offered at the Mandarin Oriental hotel. Couples who visit can unwind at the resort’s luxurious spa, which has both indoor and outdoor treatment areas as well as private gardens for guests.

One of the most modern resorts on the list is the Palazzo Montemartini in Rome, Italy.

caption The geometric “Collection Room” offers a flat-screen TV and WiFi. source Palazzo Montemartini/TripAdvisor

The Palazzo Montemartini caters to a wide range of couples by offering nine different lodging options. While some might choose to stay in the hotel’s “Spa Junior Suites,” which include private spas, others might lodge in the hotel’s “Penthouse Suite,” where guests can get a city view from their balcony.

Couples looking to get married at a scenic hotel can do so at the Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

caption It’s also an ideal place for a honeymoon or other romantic vacation. source Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla/TripAdvisor

Located right next to the beach, the Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla has scenic views for an oceanside wedding.

For those not getting married, the adult-only resort has a tranquil pool area, a spa, and offers dance classes.

The Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, France, offers incredible views from its suites.

caption The Terrace Eiffel View Room has a show-stopping balcony view. source Shangri-La Hotel Paris/TripAdvisor

Couples who stay at the luxury hotel will get great views of the Eiffel Tower and other French monuments. When not in their rooms, travelers can visit the Shangri-La Hotel’s CHI Spa, health club, or three restaurants.

In Richmond, Virginia, couples can unwind at the historic Jefferson Hotel.

caption The Jefferson Hotel has a romantic, elegant setting. source The Jefferson Hotel Richmond/TripAdvisor

The Jefferson Hotel first opened in 1895 as a luxury hotel with electric lights and running water.

Today, the hotel still offers the latest in technology and modern amenities. According to the hotel’s website, rooms can come equipped with Nespresso coffee makers, vanity mirrors, and even TVs in the bathroom.

Couples in search of stunning views can find them at the Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra, India.

caption The hotel’s unique pool area includes a shaded portion and surrounding lounge area. source The Oberoi Amarvilas/TripAdvisor

Not only is the Oberoi Amarvilas located right across from the Taj Mahal, but visitors can also view the monument from every nearly every room in the hotel.

The resort’s dining is also highly regarded, with two restaurants within the hotel serving Indian and continental cuisine.

One of the most luxurious options on Five Star Alliance’s list is The Ritz in London, UK.

caption Couples can have a candlelit dinner in stunning rooms like this one. source The Ritz London /TripAdvisor

The Ritz first opened its doors in 1906. Today, the iconic hotel upholds its legacy as “the most luxurious hotel in the land,” according to its website, by maintaining a dress code in certain areas of the hotel, offering opera performances and champagne tastings, and providing guests with lavish suites.

The Thorngrove Manor Hotel in Adelaide, Australia, is a whimsical location that couples will love.

caption The small hotel is surrounded by lush greenery. source Thorngrove Manor Hotel/TripAdvisor

From the outside, the Thorngrove Manor Hotel looks like a castle straight out of a Disney movie. The inside appears to be just as unique, including rooms with artistic stained glass, antique furnishings, and “ornamental baronial-style fireplaces,” according to the hotel’s website.

To find out more about these hotels and resorts, head to Five Star Alliance’s website.

