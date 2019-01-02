An ultra-luxe retreat in the Maldives has been named the world’s most romantic resort 6 times — here’s a look inside the secluded island

caption Villas at Baros Maldives start at about $700 per night and can cost upwards of $2,000. source Baros Maldives

A luxurious retreat in the Maldives has once again been named the world’s most romantic resort.

Baros Maldives includes 77 ultra-luxurious villas, each with its own open-air bathroom and rain shower. Many villas also have their own private pools.

The resort has been dubbed the “World’s Most Romantic Resort” by World Travel Awards for four years in a row, and six times total.

Baros Maldives, an ultra-luxe retreat in the Indian Ocean, has been named the world's most romantic resort for the sixth time.

The resort has garnered the title, awarded by World Travel Awards, for the past four years in a row, and it’s not hard to see why.

Guests at the resort can choose from 77 ultra-luxurious villas, each of which comes with a private deck, beach sun loungers, an in-villa bar, deluxe bathrobes and slippers, yoga mats, a pillow menu, an outdoor rain shower, Wi-Fi, and a TV with a surround-sound system. Many have their own private pools.

There are multiple fine dining options to indulge in, as well as adventurous boat and sea excursions, a luxurious spa, and traditional Maldivian vow renewal ceremonies.

The Maldives is home to many award-winning resorts: Reethi Faru Resort, for example, was recently named one o the world’s 14 best boutique hotels, and Kudadoo, a solar-powered, adults-only resort, has been named the world’s best new luxury resort in 2019.

Here’s a look at the sumptuous and romantic tropical resort.

Baros opened more than 44 years ago, making it one of the first resorts to open in the Maldives.

Source: World Travel Awards, Baros Maldives

Baros opened more than 44 years ago, making it one of the first resorts to open in the Maldives.

Source: Baros Maldives

To get there, guests take a 25-minute speedboat ride from the Maldives’ international airport.

Source: Baros Maldives

The resort offers different types of ultra-luxurious villas …

Source: World Travel Awards, Baros Maldives

… all of which come with a private deck, beach sun loungers, an in-villa bar, deluxe bathrobes and slippers, yoga mats, a pillow menu, an outdoor rain shower, Wi-Fi, and a TV with a surround-sound system.

Source: Baros Maldives

Guests can choose from several different types of villas, starting with one of the 24 Deluxe Villas, which offer 958 square feet of living space …

Source: Baros Maldives

… and luxurious open-air bathrooms. Rates for Deluxe Villas start at $370 per night for two people in the low season, and $870 in the high season.

Source: Baros Maldives

Then there are the 1,442-square-foot Pool Villas …

Source: Baros Maldives

… with their spacious soaking tubs and outdoor rain showers.

Source: Baros Maldives

They come with a private pool, a canopied daybed, and sun loungers on the private deck.

Source: Baros Maldives

The two newly-built Baros Suites are some of the most exclusive suites at the resort, with rates ranging from $1,270 to $2,100 a night.

Source: Baros Maldives

Each one includes a king-size bed, a day couch, and a book nook, as well as a suite-assigned butler on call 24/7.

Source: Baros Maldives

Each suite also comes with its own private infinity swimming pool and both a hot and cold Jacuzzi. Couples who stay in a Baros Suite receive a private transfer to and from the resort by luxury yacht and a bottle of Champagne on arrival.

Source: Baros Maldives

Then there’s the ultra-luxe Baros Residence, the most private and secluded of the villas.

Source: Baros Maldives

Its 2,885 square feet of living space includes a separate bedroom and living room, as well as an expansive bathroom with designer toiletries.

Source: Baros Maldives

And it comes with its own private infinity pool. Rates for the Baros Residence start at $1,540 and can go up to $2,475.

Source: Baros Maldives

The resort offers plenty of romantic dining and drinking options.

Source: Baros Maldives

Guests can enjoy a leisurely gourmet meal at the Piano Deck prepared by a private chef.

Source: Baros Maldives

The Lighthouse Restaurant sits out in the lagoon and offers a variety of seafood dishes.

Source: Baros Maldives

A sandy trail leads to Sails Bar, which offers drinks like mojitos ($15), classic Manhattan cocktails ($14), or a “smoking cocktail” that combines tobacco mixes and fruit cocktails ($48-$161).

Source: Baros Maldives

Its lounge area blurs the line between beach and bar.

Source: Baros Maldives

The Lime Restaurant serves seafood and Maldivian curries along with snacks, salads, pizzas, and sandwiches.

Source: Baros Maldives

And if those options aren’t enough, guests can also opt for a secluded beach picnic.

Source: Baros Maldives

The Baros Maldives spa has four private spa suites for couples treatments.

Source: Baros Maldives

A steam bath and outdoor relaxation area with bathtub and rainfall shower in a tropical garden is included with every suite.

Source: Baros Maldives

Spa services range from manicures ($95) and pedicures ($115) to full-body mud wraps ($205) and 12 different types of massages ($145-$215).

Source: Baros Maldives

Resort guests can embark on various boat excursions, from a romantic cruise on the resort’s luxury yacht, Serenity …

Source: Baros Maldives

… to a sailing expedition on the Nooma, a traditional Maldivian sailing vessel.

Source: Baros Maldives

Adventurous guests can go diving …

Source: Baros Maldives

… and paddling the clear blue waters in a translucent canoe.

Source: Baros Maldives

Baros also offers private vow renewal ceremonies by the sea, complete with a traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru dance procession, a traditional sarong for the bride and Baros polo shirt for the groom, a wedding cake, a memorial palm tree planting, and more.

Source: Baros Maldives