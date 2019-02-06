The 20 most romantic restaurants in the US, according to Yelp

caption These 20 restaurants have been ranked the most romantic. source Bjorn Bakstad/ iStock

Yelp released its list of the most romantic restaurants in the United States.

The website compiled these by screening restaurants with reviews mentioning “romantic,” “date night,” and more.

California has the most romantic restaurants in the country according to this list.

It’s officially February, which for some couples means scrambling to make restaurant reservations for Valentine’s Day before every table in town is taken. And while a night out at a quaint upscale bistro or lavish seaside vineyard isn’t for everyone, those who do want a memorable restaurant to mark the occasion may not know where to start.

Thankfully, Yelp has assembled some of the most romantic restaurants in the US by using their rating platform. The website found restaurants with the largest number of reviews mentioning the words “romantic,” “Valentine’s Day,” and “date night,” and ranked those spots accordingly using ratings, reviews, and more.

Scusa Italian Ristorante in South Lake Tahoe, California gives you a great meal without breaking the bank.

For thrifty couples, this reasonably-priced Italian restaurant in Lake Tahoe could be the perfect pick.

As one Yelp reviewer raved, “if you love classy live music backdrop to a romantic Italian dinner in Lake Tahoe without breaking the bank, this is the place.”

Phoenix, Arizona’s Cibo offers gluten-free food and live music.

This Arizona-based Italian restaurant doesn’t take reservations, but it’s worth the wait. Customers rave about its vegetarian and gluten-free options, attentive staff, and mouth-watering pizzas.

“The restaurant is basically a converted house with string lights on the trees,” one reviewer wrote. “I totally recommend dining outside with the live music.”

Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar is a must-stop if you’re in Miami.

This upscale restaurant is candle-lit and intimate, and its patrons rave about the food. Many Yelp reviewers recommend the brown sugar crusted salmon, passion fruit sangria, and filet mignon. Each table is adorned with a single rose in the middle.

You can enjoy dinner and dancing at Dametra Cafe in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California.

For those looking for Mediterranean food, this California restaurant may be the perfect Valentine’s Day spot. “The live music is wonderfully entertaining,” one reviewer raved. “People get up and start dancin’. I felt like I was in some kind of movie!”

San Francisco, California’s Kokkari Estiatorio offers comfort food in an upscale setting.

If you’re looking for something “warm and cozy, but still upscale,” Kokkari Estiatorio in San Francisco is known for its Greek food. Just make sure you dress up a little.

Bistrot La Minette is a Philadelphia favorite.

This quaint French restaurant is a favorite for Philly residents. Regulars recommend the foie gras, beef tartare, escargot, and pot de creme caramel. It also has an ambient atmosphere. As one reviewer said, “it was a warm, golden and elegant place.”

People have described New York’s Boucherie West Village as “warm,” “romantic,” and “cozy.”

Boucherie celebrates winter with twinkling lights, a Christmas tree, and seasonal decor, but even on the off-season guests describe it as “warm,” “romantic,” and “cozy.” “Great place for a date for sure,” one reviewer promised. Some guest menu recommendations include the burger with truffle mayo, steak tartare, and any of the desserts.

Collage Restaurant in St Augustine, Florida is known for its seafood.

Yelp reviewers rave about this American restaurant’s “impeccable service,” seafood, and authentic atmosphere. Regulars love their bread with roasted garlic and basil infused olive oil, warm butter rum cake, and intimate dining rooms.

Cincinnati, Ohio is home to Sotto, a cozy Italian spot.

People come to this Italian restaurant for both the food and the atmosphere. “I really like the vibe,” one person wrote. “It’s cozy, dimly lit, kinda a cavernous feel.” Guests recommend the hazelnut honey bruschetta, various pasta dishes, and ricotta doughnuts.

Gary Danko, located in San Francisco, California, is on the pricier side.

At this restaurant, customers can order a three, four, or even five-course-meal for a slew of appetizer, main course, and dessert options. The price is on the higher side, but the food is well worth it – though it’s recommended to come in formal attire. As one reviewer wrote: “Gary Danko is the Nicholas Young I always knew I wanted in my life. Full of charm, chivalry, class, romance, wealth, and deliciousness.”

The service at Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill makes it a Dallas favorite.

This Texas restaurant is so romantic that during one guest’s meal she “witnessed two guests get engaged.” Regulars, of course, recommend the steak (it is a steakhouse), but also the wedge salad and adult mac and cheese. The service is so good that “if you order a martini they will get you another chilled glass halfway through,”

Pane & Vino offers authentic Italian food in Miami Beach, Florida.

For authentic Italian food in Miami, Pane & Vino is the place to go. The pasta is homemade, and the spaghetti is presented in an aged Parmesan cheese wheel. “The indoor ambiance is small and dark, with mood lightening so it makes it the perfect place for a date,” one reviewer wrote.

Boulder, Colorado’s Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery is perfect for a casual date night.

This place is cash-only, but it’s also affordable for a more low-key night out. Customers rave about the burgers, fries, and free beer tastings. “We were so into the trendy atmosphere and popping crowd on a Sunday night,” one reviewer wrote. “They even had live music at 10:15pm!”

Canoe in Atlanta, Georgia has breathtaking views.

Canoe is located on the Chattahoochee River, providing gorgeous views even in the winter. It’s praised for its popcorn ice-cream sundae, free valet parking, and indulgent dishes. As one reviewer wrote, “My wife and I had [eaten] here for the first time last night and are STILL talking about it almost 24 hours after.”

A hidden gem, the Black Pearl in Dunedin, Florida is well worth the price.

The Black Pearl is pricey, but if the Yelp reviews are any indicator, it’s well worth it. People rave about the lobster risotto, white truffle lobster, and pork belly. It also has only ten tables in the dining room: “The atmosphere is romantic and quaint! Soft and subtle!”

Guests gush about the charm of Barrique, located in Venice, California.

“This converted yellow house lit romantically with close, but not crowded, tables sets a scene that could inspire early swooning even before you see the menu,” a Yelp user wrote. Moreover, it has an outside deck with heaters for a charming view of the street. Guests gush about both the delicious food and the romantic atmosphere.

The Blind Rabbit is a speakeasy in Anaheim, California.

This speakeasy is known for its drinks (one of which is presented with a fiery show) but people also rave about the duck confit mac & cheese. Meals can’t drag on, as customers are given 90 minutes to eat and drink. “I love the whole ambiance of feeling like you’re going down a rabbit hole.”

Bavette’s Bar & Beouf is an intimate steakhouse in Chicago, Illinois.

Bavette’s is a steakhouse, but it’s an “intimate, low-lit, swanky, jazz-club-like” steakhouse. Customers can also bring their own wine without a corkage fee – the only policy is that they have to share a glass with another table. “You can’t beat the romance that is the atmosphere of this place.”

Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale, Arizona accommodates all diets.

This upscale American restaurant is perfect for winos. It can easily accommodate gluten-free and vegan diners, and all of the meals are prix fixe with generous portions. It also has a “beautiful interior, lovely garden patio (covered) and valet parking.”

Chicago’s Penumbra is known for its 5-star cuisine.

Ranked number one is Penumbra, a wine bar with a dining section in the back of the restaurant. The food is flavorful and served in generous portions, and it’s known for 5-star food at unexpectedly affordable prices. As expected, reviewers rave about the romantic ambiance of the place: “Tables are places behind floor to ceiling drapes giving the space an elegant and romantic vibe.”

