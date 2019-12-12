The 25 most romantic states to spend Christmas, ranked

- source
- Civitatis Magazine ranked the most romantic states to spend Christmas.
- They created the US Festive Romance Index to score each state on factors like snowfall, Christmas spirit, and happiness.
- Washington is the most romantic state to spend Christmas in, followed by Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The holiday season is the perfect time to enjoy snowy winter scenery and Christmas cheer with someone you love. These US states are particularly well-suited to romantic Christmas getaways.
To determine the most romantic states to spend Christmas, Civitatis Magazine created the US Festive Romance Index to evaluate states on the following factors:
- Snowfall
- Christmas spirit
- Christmas trees cut
- Christmas music
- Christmas spend (gift spending)
- Romantic states
- Happiest
- Friendliest states
- Most beautiful states
They scored each state between one and 10 in each category, one being the lowest and 10 being the highest, with 60 as the highest possible total score. When states had the same score, Civitatis used the Christmas spirit as the deciding factor between the two.
Here are the top 25 most romantic states to spend Christmas.
25. West Virginia
Snow: 2
Christmas spirit: 8
Christmas tree farms: 4
Christmas music: 5
Christmas spend: 4
Romance: 1
Cheer: 1
Friendliness: 3
Beauty: 1
Total score: 29
24. Nebraska
Snow: 2
Christmas spirit: 6
Christmas tree farms: 2
Christmas music: 2
Christmas spend: 5
Romance: 2
Cheer: 4
Friendliness: 4
Beauty: 3
Total score: 30
23. New York
New York was ranked as the least friendly state, but it remains iconic with holiday attractions like ice skating at the Rockefeller Center and carriage rides in Central Park.
Snow: 4
Christmas spirit: 4
Christmas tree farms: 5
Christmas music: 4
Christmas spend: 2
Romance: 4
Cheer: 4
Friendliness: 1
Beauty: 3
Total score: 31
22. Maryland
Snow: 2
Christmas spirit: 4
Christmas tree farms: 3
Christmas music: 2
Christmas spend: 4
Romance: 5
Cheer: 5
Friendliness: 3
Beauty: 3
Total score: 31
21. Iowa
Snow: 2
Christmas spirit: 6
Christmas tree farms: 3
Christmas music: 5
Christmas spend: 4
Romance: 2
Cheer: 4
Friendliness: 3
Beauty: 2
Total score: 31
20. Rhode Island
Snow: 3
Christmas spirit: 8
Christmas tree farms: 2
Christmas music: 4
Christmas spend: 1
Romance: 3
Cheer: 4
Friendliness: 1
Beauty: 5
Total score: 31
19. Utah
Snow: 3
Christmas spirit: 10
Christmas tree farms: 2
Christmas music: 2
Christmas spend: 1
Romance: 5
Cheer: 5
Friendliness: 2
Beauty: 1
Total score: 31
18. Oregon
Snow: 1
Christmas spirit: 6
Christmas tree farms: 5
Christmas music: 4
Christmas spend: 3
Romance: 4
Cheer: 3
Friendliness: 3
Beauty: 3
Total score: 32
17. Idaho
Snow: 3
Christmas spirit: 8
Christmas tree farms: 2
Christmas music: 1
Christmas spend: 2
Romance: 3
Cheer: 5
Friendliness: 4
Beauty: 4
Total score: 32
16. North Carolina
Snow: 1
Christmas spirit: 10
Christmas tree farms: 5
Christmas music: 4
Christmas spend: 2
Romance: 3
Cheer: 3
Friendliness: 2
Beauty: 2
Total score: 32
15. Minnesota
Snow: 3
Christmas spirit: 2
Christmas tree farms: 4
Christmas music: 3
Christmas spend: 2
Romance: 4
Cheer: 5
Friendliness: 5
Beauty: 5
Total score: 33
14. Indiana
Snow: 2
Christmas spirit: 8
Christmas tree farms: 4
Christmas music: 4
Christmas spend: 5
Romance: 1
Cheer: 3
Friendliness: 5
Beauty: 1
Total score: 33
13. Vermont
Snow: 5
Christmas spirit: 6
Christmas tree farms: 4
Christmas music: 3
Christmas spend: 1
Romance: 5
Cheer: 3
Friendliness: 2
Beauty: 5
Total score: 34
12. Ohio
Snow: 2
Christmas spirit: 8
Christmas tree farms: 5
Christmas music: 5
Christmas spend: 5
Romance: 1
Cheer: 3
Friendliness: 4
Beauty: 1
Total score: 34
11. Tennessee
Snow: 1
Christmas spirit: 10
Christmas tree farms: 3
Christmas music: 5
Christmas spend: 4
Romance: 2
Cheer: 2
Friendliness: 5
Beauty: 2
Total score: 34
10. Massachusetts
Snow: 3
Christmas spirit: 6
Christmas tree farms: 4
Christmas music: 5
Christmas spend: 4
Romance: 5
Cheer: 4
Friendliness: 1
Beauty: 3
Total score: 35
9. North Dakota
Snow: 3
Christmas spirit: 8
Christmas tree farms: 1
Christmas music: 3
Christmas spend: 5
Romance: 4
Cheer: 5
Friendliness: 3
Beauty: 3
Total score: 35
8. Virginia
Snow: 1
Christmas spirit: 10
Christmas tree farms: 5
Christmas music: 4
Christmas spend: 1
Romance: 4
Cheer: 4
Friendliness: 2
Beauty: 4
Total score: 35
7. South Dakota
Snow: 3
Christmas spirit: 10
Christmas tree farms: 1
Christmas music: 3
Christmas spend: 3
Romance: 2
Cheer: 4
Friendliness: 4
Beauty: 5
Total score: 35
6. Colorado
Snow: 4
Christmas spirit: 6
Christmas tree farms: 3
Christmas music: 4
Christmas spend: 4
Romance: 4
Cheer: 4
Friendliness: 5
Beauty: 2
Total score: 36
5. Missouri
Snow: 1
Christmas spirit: 10
Christmas tree farms: 3
Christmas music: 5
Christmas spend: 5
Romance: 2
Cheer: 2
Friendliness: 3
Beauty: 5
Total score: 36
4. Maine
Maine earned the top score in Christmas spirit, but a low score in friendliness.
Snow: 5
Christmas spirit: 10
Christmas tree farms: 4
Christmas music: 4
Christmas spend: 2
Romance: 4
Cheer: 3
Friendliness: 2
Beauty: 2
Total score: 36
3. Wisconsin
The top three states contain a total of 2,001 Christmas tree farms, boosting their rankings. Wisconsin also scored highly in Christmas spirit.
Snow: 3
Christmas spirit: 8
Christmas tree farms: 5
Christmas music: 3
Christmas spend: 4
Romance: 3
Cheer: 4
Friendliness: 3
Beauty: 5
Total score: 38
2. Pennsylvania
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is known as “Christmas City.” Pennsylvania also streams the most hours of holiday music out of any state and has the second highest number of Christmas tree farms.
Snow: 3
Christmas spirit: 8
Christmas tree farms: 5
Christmas music: 5
Christmas spend: 5
Romance: 3
Cheer: 3
Friendliness: 4
Beauty: 2
Total score: 38
1. Washington
Washington’s abundance of Christmas events throughout the state and solid rankings across music, spending, and romance categories make this state the most romantic in the US at Christmas.
Snow: 1
Christmas spirit: 10
Christmas tree farms: 5
Christmas music: 5
Christmas spend: 5
Romance: 5
Cheer: 4
Friendliness: 1
Beauty: 4
Total score: 40
