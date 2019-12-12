The 25 most romantic states to spend Christmas, ranked

caption Spend Christmas in one of these romantic US states. source Kevin Kozicki/Image Source/Getty Images

Civitatis Magazine ranked the most romantic states to spend Christmas.

They created the US Festive Romance Index to score each state on factors like snowfall, Christmas spirit, and happiness.

Washington is the most romantic state to spend Christmas in, followed by Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The holiday season is the perfect time to enjoy snowy winter scenery and Christmas cheer with someone you love. These US states are particularly well-suited to romantic Christmas getaways.

To determine the most romantic states to spend Christmas, Civitatis Magazine created the US Festive Romance Index to evaluate states on the following factors:

Snowfall

Christmas spirit

Christmas trees cut

Christmas music

Christmas spend (gift spending)

Romantic states

Happiest

Friendliest states

Most beautiful states

They scored each state between one and 10 in each category, one being the lowest and 10 being the highest, with 60 as the highest possible total score. When states had the same score, Civitatis used the Christmas spirit as the deciding factor between the two.

Here are the top 25 most romantic states to spend Christmas.

25. West Virginia

caption Christmas lights at Oglebay Park in West Virginia. source Steven Russell Smith Ohio/Shutterstock

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 1

Cheer: 1

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 1

Total score: 29

24. Nebraska

caption Christmas lights on a home in Omaha, Nebraska. source Eric Francis/Shutterstock

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 2

Christmas music: 2

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 2

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 4

Beauty: 3

Total score: 30

23. New York

New York was ranked as the least friendly state, but it remains iconic with holiday attractions like ice skating at the Rockefeller Center and carriage rides in Central Park.

Snow: 4

Christmas spirit: 4

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 2

Romance: 4

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 1

Beauty: 3

Total score: 31

22. Maryland

caption The Miracle on 34th Street Christmas lights at night, in Hampden, Baltimore, Maryland. source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 4

Christmas tree farms: 3

Christmas music: 2

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 5

Cheer: 5

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 3

Total score: 31

21. Iowa

caption Beardshear Hall at Iowa State University in December. source Ryan Brohm/Shutterstock

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 3

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 2

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 2

Total score: 31

20. Rhode Island

caption A gingerbread replica of the Breakers mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. source Dan Hanscom/Shutterstock

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 2

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 1

Romance: 3

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 1

Beauty: 5

Total score: 31

19. Utah

caption A church on Temple Square in Salt Lake City. source Geir Olav Lyngfjell/Shutterstock

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 2

Christmas music: 2

Christmas spend: 1

Romance: 5

Cheer: 5

Friendliness: 2

Beauty: 1

Total score: 31

18. Oregon

caption Christmas lights in The Pearl at Jamison Square Park in Portland, Oregon. source Steve30408/Shutterstock

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 3

Romance: 4

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 3

Total score: 32

17. Idaho

caption Christmas lights in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. source Hanjo Hellmann/Shutterstock

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 2

Christmas music: 1

Christmas spend: 2

Romance: 3

Cheer: 5

Friendliness: 4

Beauty: 4

Total score: 32

16. North Carolina

caption Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, decorated for Christmas. source Delaney Juarez/Shutterstock

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 2

Romance: 3

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 2

Beauty: 2

Total score: 32

15. Minnesota

caption Christmas decorations and Santa’s village at the Mall Of America in Minnesota. source Mariah Lowinske/Shutterstock

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 2

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 3

Christmas spend: 2

Romance: 4

Cheer: 5

Friendliness: 5

Beauty: 5

Total score: 33

14. Indiana

caption Trees illuminated with Christmas lights in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. source Danita Delimont/Gallo Images/Getty Images Plus

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 1

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 5

Beauty: 1

Total score: 33

13. Vermont

caption Christmas lights and decorations in Woodstock, Vermont’s downtown district. source Kirkikis/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus

Snow: 5

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 3

Christmas spend: 1

Romance: 5

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 2

Beauty: 5

Total score: 34

12. Ohio

caption A tunnel of Christmas Lights in Twinsburg Public Square in Twinsburg, Ohio. source David Shvartsman/Moment/Getty Images

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 1

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 4

Beauty: 1

Total score: 34

11. Tennessee

caption Nightlife in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, in December. source chapin31/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 3

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 2

Cheer: 2

Friendliness: 5

Beauty: 2

Total score: 34

10. Massachusetts

caption A footbridge with Christmas lights in Cape Ann, Massachusetts. source Walter Bibikow/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 5

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 1

Beauty: 3

Total score: 35

9. North Dakota

caption Christmas decorations at Devils Lake, Pierce County, North Dakota. source Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo/ Moment Unreleased/Getty Images

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 1

Christmas music: 3

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 4

Cheer: 5

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 3

Total score: 35

8. Virginia

caption A well-decorated home in Alexandria, Virginia. source Coast-to-Coast/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 1

Romance: 4

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 2

Beauty: 4

Total score: 35

7. South Dakota

caption Christmas Light Display at Falls Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota source Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 1

Christmas music: 3

Christmas spend: 3

Romance: 2

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 4

Beauty: 5

Total score: 35

6. Colorado

caption The snowy log cabin village of Dunton in the moonlight in San Juan National Forest. source dscz/Getty Images

Snow: 4

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 3

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 4

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 5

Beauty: 2

Total score: 36

5. Missouri

caption A horse-and-carriage ride in Kansas City, Missouri. source TriggerPhoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 3

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 2

Cheer: 2

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 5

Total score: 36

4. Maine

caption Cape Neddick Lighthouse iin Cape Neddick, York, Maine. source DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Maine earned the top score in Christmas spirit, but a low score in friendliness.

Snow: 5

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 2

Romance: 4

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 2

Beauty: 2

Total score: 36

3. Wisconsin

caption Milwaukee, Wisconsin, during Christmas. source Henryk Sadura/Moment Open/Getty Images

The top three states contain a total of 2,001 Christmas tree farms, boosting their rankings. Wisconsin also scored highly in Christmas spirit.

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 3

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 3

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 5

Total score: 38

2. Pennsylvania

caption Christmas lights along Boat House Row in Philadelphia. source DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is known as “Christmas City.” Pennsylvania also streams the most hours of holiday music out of any state and has the second highest number of Christmas tree farms.

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 3

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 4

Beauty: 2

Total score: 38

1. Washington

caption Leavenworth, Washington, decorated for Christmas. source Joecho-16/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus

Washington’s abundance of Christmas events throughout the state and solid rankings across music, spending, and romance categories make this state the most romantic in the US at Christmas.

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 5

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 1

Beauty: 4

Total score: 40