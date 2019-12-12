The 25 most romantic states to spend Christmas, ranked

Talia Lakritz
Spend Christmas in one of these romantic US states.

Spend Christmas in one of these romantic US states.
Kevin Kozicki/Image Source/Getty Images

The holiday season is the perfect time to enjoy snowy winter scenery and Christmas cheer with someone you love. These US states are particularly well-suited to romantic Christmas getaways.

To determine the most romantic states to spend Christmas, Civitatis Magazine created the US Festive Romance Index to evaluate states on the following factors:

  • Snowfall
  • Christmas spirit
  • Christmas trees cut
  • Christmas music
  • Christmas spend (gift spending)
  • Romantic states
  • Happiest
  • Friendliest states
  • Most beautiful states

They scored each state between one and 10 in each category, one being the lowest and 10 being the highest, with 60 as the highest possible total score. When states had the same score, Civitatis used the Christmas spirit as the deciding factor between the two.

Here are the top 25 most romantic states to spend Christmas.

25. West Virginia

Christmas lights at Oglebay Park in West Virginia.
Steven Russell Smith Ohio/Shutterstock

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 1

Cheer: 1

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 1

Total score: 29

24. Nebraska

Christmas lights on a home in Omaha, Nebraska.
Eric Francis/Shutterstock

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 2

Christmas music: 2

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 2

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 4

Beauty: 3

Total score: 30

23. New York

New York was ranked as the least friendly state, but it remains iconic with holiday attractions like ice skating at the Rockefeller Center and carriage rides in Central Park.

Snow: 4

Christmas spirit: 4

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 2

Romance: 4

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 1

Beauty: 3

Total score: 31

22. Maryland

The Miracle on 34th Street Christmas lights at night, in Hampden, Baltimore, Maryland.
Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 4

Christmas tree farms: 3

Christmas music: 2

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 5

Cheer: 5

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 3

Total score: 31

21. Iowa

Beardshear Hall at Iowa State University in December.
Ryan Brohm/Shutterstock

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 3

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 2

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 2

Total score: 31

20. Rhode Island

A gingerbread replica of the Breakers mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.
Dan Hanscom/Shutterstock

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 2

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 1

Romance: 3

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 1

Beauty: 5

Total score: 31

19. Utah

A church on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
Geir Olav Lyngfjell/Shutterstock

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 2

Christmas music: 2

Christmas spend: 1

Romance: 5

Cheer: 5

Friendliness: 2

Beauty: 1

Total score: 31

18. Oregon

Christmas lights in The Pearl at Jamison Square Park in Portland, Oregon.
Steve30408/Shutterstock

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 3

Romance: 4

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 3

Total score: 32

17. Idaho

Christmas lights in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Hanjo Hellmann/Shutterstock

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 2

Christmas music: 1

Christmas spend: 2

Romance: 3

Cheer: 5

Friendliness: 4

Beauty: 4

Total score: 32

16. North Carolina

Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, decorated for Christmas.
Delaney Juarez/Shutterstock

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 2

Romance: 3

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 2

Beauty: 2

Total score: 32

15. Minnesota

Christmas decorations and Santa’s village at the Mall Of America in Minnesota.
Mariah Lowinske/Shutterstock

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 2

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 3

Christmas spend: 2

Romance: 4

Cheer: 5

Friendliness: 5

Beauty: 5

Total score: 33

14. Indiana

Trees illuminated with Christmas lights in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana.
Danita Delimont/Gallo Images/Getty Images Plus

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 1

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 5

Beauty: 1

Total score: 33

13. Vermont

Christmas lights and decorations in Woodstock, Vermont’s downtown district.
Kirkikis/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus

Snow: 5

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 3

Christmas spend: 1

Romance: 5

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 2

Beauty: 5

Total score: 34

12. Ohio

A tunnel of Christmas Lights in Twinsburg Public Square in Twinsburg, Ohio.
David Shvartsman/Moment/Getty Images

Snow: 2

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 1

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 4

Beauty: 1

Total score: 34

11. Tennessee

Nightlife in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, in December.
chapin31/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 3

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 2

Cheer: 2

Friendliness: 5

Beauty: 2

Total score: 34

10. Massachusetts

A footbridge with Christmas lights in Cape Ann, Massachusetts.
Walter Bibikow/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 5

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 1

Beauty: 3

Total score: 35

9. North Dakota

Christmas decorations at Devils Lake, Pierce County, North Dakota.
Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo/ Moment Unreleased/Getty Images

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 1

Christmas music: 3

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 4

Cheer: 5

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 3

Total score: 35

8. Virginia

A well-decorated home in Alexandria, Virginia.
Coast-to-Coast/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 1

Romance: 4

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 2

Beauty: 4

Total score: 35

7. South Dakota

Christmas Light Display at Falls Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 1

Christmas music: 3

Christmas spend: 3

Romance: 2

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 4

Beauty: 5

Total score: 35

6. Colorado

The snowy log cabin village of Dunton in the moonlight in San Juan National Forest.
dscz/Getty Images

Snow: 4

Christmas spirit: 6

Christmas tree farms: 3

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 4

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 5

Beauty: 2

Total score: 36

5. Missouri

A horse-and-carriage ride in Kansas City, Missouri.
TriggerPhoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 3

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 2

Cheer: 2

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 5

Total score: 36

4. Maine

Cape Neddick Lighthouse iin Cape Neddick, York, Maine.
DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Maine earned the top score in Christmas spirit, but a low score in friendliness.

Snow: 5

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 4

Christmas music: 4

Christmas spend: 2

Romance: 4

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 2

Beauty: 2

Total score: 36

3. Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, during Christmas.
Henryk Sadura/Moment Open/Getty Images

The top three states contain a total of 2,001 Christmas tree farms, boosting their rankings. Wisconsin also scored highly in Christmas spirit.

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 3

Christmas spend: 4

Romance: 3

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 3

Beauty: 5

Total score: 38

2. Pennsylvania

Christmas lights along Boat House Row in Philadelphia.
DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is known as “Christmas City.” Pennsylvania also streams the most hours of holiday music out of any state and has the second highest number of Christmas tree farms.

Snow: 3

Christmas spirit: 8

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 3

Cheer: 3

Friendliness: 4

Beauty: 2

Total score: 38

1. Washington

Leavenworth, Washington, decorated for Christmas.
Joecho-16/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus

Washington’s abundance of Christmas events throughout the state and solid rankings across music, spending, and romance categories make this state the most romantic in the US at Christmas.

Snow: 1

Christmas spirit: 10

Christmas tree farms: 5

Christmas music: 5

Christmas spend: 5

Romance: 5

Cheer: 4

Friendliness: 1

Beauty: 4

Total score: 40