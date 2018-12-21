The 10 most-searched actors this year, according to Google

caption Michael B. Jordan stars in “Creed II.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for HFA

Actors like Chadwick Boseman and Noah Centineo starred in major projects this year.

Bradley Cooper and Michael B. Jordan also took on some major roles in 2018.



Roseanne Barr, Allison Mack, Bill Cosby, and Logan Paul were at the center of controversy and speculation.

It’s hard to resist the urge to learn more about the familiar faces on the Netflix movies and box office hits we’ve been watching this year – especially when finding out more about beloved celebrities is just a few clicks away.

The names on this year’s most-searched list may just have earned their spots through critical acclaim, whirlwind romance, and widespread controversy.

From the screen to the search bar, these are the United States’ most-Googled actors of 2018.

Chadwick Boseman broke records.

caption This year he starred in one of his most notable roles thus far. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

With celebrated roles like James Brown and Jackie Robinson already under his belt, Chadwick Boseman found even more success after starring as the title character in Marvel’s Black Panther. The blockbuster film garnered universal acclaim, shattering box office records and surpassing the likes of the Harry Potter and Star Wars series to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Roseanne Barr’s show continued without her.

caption “Roseanne” was renewed and canceled in 2018. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Comedian Roseanne Barr originally found fame starring in her eponymous show, which was rebooted this year but canceled after less than three months.

Show executives fired Barr in May 2018 after the actress sent out a racist tweet comparing former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. ABC later announced the release of a spin-off show, “The Conners,” in which Barr would not and does not appear.

Bradley Cooper directed and starred in a successful remake.

caption He starred in and directed “A Star Is Born.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

This year, the world celebrated award-winning actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper for his performance alongside Lady Gaga in the musical drama “A Star Is Born.” The film, rebooted for the third time this year, once starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March in 1937, and later Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson in the 1976 version.

Read More: 14 of the best moments between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga on the ‘Star Is Born’ press tour

Noah Centineo found even more fame this year when he starred in multiple romantic comedies.

caption He played the love interest in two Netflix rom-coms this year. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Noah Centineo gained popularity in 2018 for his roles as a teenage heartthrob in several romantic comedies. Centineo starred as the primary love interest in the Netflix original films “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.” The actor also appeared in the final three seasons of ABC’s “The Fosters,” as well as on Disney Channel series “Austin and Ally.”

Allison Mack was at the center of some allegations.

Fans may know Allison Mack for her starring roles on superhero drama “Smallville” and FX comedy “Wilfred.” But earlier this year, authorities arrested Mack on allegations of involvement with the group NXIVM, a group which some have called a “sex cult.” Reports claimed that Mack held a position of importance in the cult, working as a “second-in-command” with leader Keith Raniere.

Read More: Former ‘Smallville’ star reportedly linked to alleged sex cult

Michael B. Jordan took on more iconic roles this year.

caption One of these roles was in “Black Panther.” source John Lamparski/Getty Images

Before 2018, actor “Michael B. Jordan” graced the big screen with roles across a number of genres, starring in films like “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed,” and “Fantastic Four.” This year, he found even more success again both as villain Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther” and as Adonis Creed in “Creed II.” He also starred as a leading character in the film adaption of the Ray Bradbury classic “Fahrenheit 451.”

Pete Davidson’s comedy career and whirlwind relationship bumped him to the top of the list.

caption He got engaged to Ariana Grande this year. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Generally known for his comedic sketches on “Saturday Night Live,” actor and comedian Pete Davidson gained a lot of search traffic this year. The world became better acquainted with “Set It Up” star when he began dating singer Ariana Grande. The pair split in October of this year.

Sylvester Stallone continued to star in iconic roles this year.

caption He was in “Creed II.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

For decades, actor Sylvester Stallone has been celebrated for his “tough guy” roles in American action films. Perhaps best known for playing boxer Rocky Balboa in the eponymous film series, Stallone also appeared as soldier John Rambo in the “Rambo” series as well as mercenary Barney Ross in “The Expendables.” Now 72, the actor most recently starred alongside Michael B. Jordan in “Creed” and “Creed II.”

Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for sexual assault.

caption He could serve up to 10 years. source Getty

Former comedian and actor Bill Cosby spent the majority of his career bringing programs like “The Cosby Show,” “Fat Albert,” and “Little Bill” to television screens throughout the world. But the Hollywood veneer wasn’t the full story. Cosby was also accused throughout the years by numerous women of sexually assaulting them.

In September after his trial, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand 14 years ago. The sentencing occurred after 60 women had come forward to accuse Cosby of sexual assault and other sexually inappropriate behaviors.

Logan Paul uploaded a controversial video.

caption His YouTube channel has millions of subscribers. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Youtube star Logan Paul is the most Googled actor of 2018, even though he hasn’t acted in many projects this year. After rising to internet stardom on Vine, Paul faced major backlash after uploading a video of himself and a group of friends in Aokigahara, also known as Japan’s “suicide forest,” in late 2017.

Titled, “We found a dead body,” the since-removed controversial video contained footage of a man’s dead body hanging from a tree. YouTube has since removed the video and removed Paul from some of their major money-making platforms for creators.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.