The 10 most-searched-for TV shows of 2018

Google provided data about the most-searched TV shows of 2018.

The controversy around series like “Insatiable” and “Roseanne” got the internet talking.

Original content from streaming services generated tons of traffic this year.

When viewers want to know more about a cliffhanger ending or find out what critics are saying about the latest releases, they turn to the internet. To round up the most-searched TV shows of 2018, INSIDER consulted data provided by Google Trends.

Here are the 10 TV series that were the most-searched-for in 2018.

The Netflix original “On My Block” was one of year’s most-searched and most-watched series.

“On My Block,” a Netflix original series about how high school tests the relationship of four close friends from an inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood, was the streaming service’s most binge-watched show in 2018 and one of year’s most-watched series overall.

Blending comedy and drama, this coming-of-age show has been praised for its diverse cast and for handling timely issues.

The controversial Netflix series “Insatiable” got people searching.

Even before it was released, Netflix’s “Insatiable” stirred controversy. Viewers and critics have called out its premise – a formerly overweight teen (Debby Ryan) becomes a beauty pageant contestant after losing weight to get revenge on those who bullied her – for being fat-shaming.

Despite the show’s fairly negative reception, Netflix renewed it for a second season.

The complex plots on HBO’s “Westworld” generated web traffic.

HBO’s “Westworld” was one the year’s most popular series, even if the show’s sophomore season finale left fans with more questions than answers. Known for its unabashedly complex plots, the sci-fi western generated plenty of search engine traffic from viewers.

Hulu’s “Castle Rock,” an anthology based on Stephen King stories, was frequently searched for.

“Castle Rock,” an anthology series based on stories by Stephen King, has been likened to “Stranger Things” by some viewers. The Hulu original focuses on a death-row lawyer (André Holland) who heads back to his hometown to help a mysterious prisoner (Bill Skarsgård). It has been renewed for a second season.

People wanted to know about “Cobra Kai,” the “Karate Kid” reboot from YouTube Premium.

YouTube Premium (formerly called YouTube Red) may be a newer player in the original content game, but the streamer’s “Karate Kid” reboot, “Cobra Kai,” was a huge hit with critics.

Set in the present-day and starring the actors from the original movie, “Cobra Kai” centers on the grown-up versions of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as they rekindle their martial arts rivalry. Be patient, grasshopper – it will be returning for a second season.

Netflix’s “Lost in Space” is a reboot of a sci-fi series from the ’60s.

“Lost in Space,” a Netflix reboot of the sci-fi series that aired on CBS the ’60s, stars Molly Parker and Toby Stephens as parents who try to start a space colony with their family after getting pulled off-course during a mission. The show’s creators, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, were inspired by the discovery of a new planet in the Alpha Centauri system.

Both the reboot and the original were adapted from Johann David Wyss’ novel “The Swiss Family Robinson.”

“American Idol” has produced stars — and controversy.

Since premiering in 2002, “American Idol” has caused plenty of buzz. Although the musical competition is known for producing stars like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, the series was in the spotlight this year due to some controversy. Katy Perry, a judge on the show’s 16th season, kissed one of the contestants, who later admitted the interaction made him uncomfortable.

Viewers were intrigued by Netflix’s new horror show, “The Haunting of Hill House.”

Winning over critics and the master of horror himself, Stephen King, “The Haunting of Hill House” is a chilling, highly bingeable series. Adapted from Shirley Jackson’s eponymous novel, this Netflix original packs jumpscares along with more nuanced thrills.

Netflix’s “Altered Carbon” was the year’s second-most-searched TV show.

Netflix’s dystopian sci-fi drama “Altered Carbon” is set in a future version of San Francisco where technology has made immortality possible. The highly marketed, high-concept series, based on Richard K. Morgan’s novel of the same title, was the second-most-searched show of the year.

ABC’s “Roseanne” revival was the most-searched show of the year.

When it premiered in March 2018, ABC’s “Roseanne” revival had great ratings. However, a racist tweet from the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, caused backlash – and web traffic. The series, the most-searched of the year, was subsequently reworked as “The Conners,” which continues the story of the titular family, minus its matriarch.

