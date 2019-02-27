The most shocking statements and allegations from Michael Cohen’s bombshell congressional testimony

caption Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives to testify before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 27, 2019. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Michael Cohen is testifying before the House Oversight Committee today in a high-stakes hearing in which he is expected to reveal several bombshells about President Donald Trump.

Cohen was Trump’s personal lawyer and “fixer” for over a decade, at one point saying he would “take a bullet” for Trump. But in the past few months, as Cohen has publicly reckoned with the weight of the crimes he says he committed at Trump’s behest, he and Trump have turned against each other.

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to tax fraud, bank fraud, and campaign-finance violations in the Southern District of New York. The violations were related to payments to buy the silence of two women, Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels, who say they had affairs with Trump.

Federal prosecutors said in their sentencing memo for Cohen that he made the payments “in coordination with and at the direction of” Trump, establishing the president as an unindicted co-conspirator in the case.

On November 30, Cohen struck a deal to plead guilty to one count of lying to Congress in exchange for cooperating with Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow.

Cohen admitted to falsely describing in his September 2017 congressional testimony when the Trump Organization ended talks about building a Trump Tower in Moscow.

The sentencing memo also said Cohen provided 70 hours of testimony to the special counsel’s office on a variety of subjects, including the Trump Tower deal, the Trump campaign’s communications with people linked to Russia, and the circumstances of preparing his false congressional testimony.

In the hearing, Cohen slammed Trump as a “racist, a cheat, and a con man” and accused him of committing criminal activity both before his presidency and while holding office.

