The 10 most sinful states, ranked

caption Gambling and excessive drinking contribute to what makes a state sinful. source Sasha Cornish/Getty Images

WalletHub determined which states are the most sinful using data based on seven key vices.

The seven vices were anger and hate, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

For example, WalletHub based how vain a state is on metrics like the number of beauty salons per capita and how lazy a state is by the number of volunteering and exercising adults.

The most sinful states include Mississippi, Tennessee, and California.

Ever wondered which states have the most vices like excessive drinking, fighting, and gambling?

Using data for 47 different metrics, WalletHub ranked states on seven vices: anger and hate, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

For example, factors such as violent crime rate, sex offenders per capita, hate crime, and the number of hate groups were used to determine a score for “anger and hate,” while the number of beauty salons, Google searches for top plastic surgeons, and spending on personal care products were used to determine “vanity.” WalletHub listed all of the chosen metrics in its full report.

WalletHub then determined the most sinful states in the US. See if your state made the list.

Mississippi is the 10th most sinful state, according to WalletHub. It is the laziest state and ranked fourth worst for greed.

caption Downtown Jackson, Mississippi. source Sean Pavone/Getty Images

Mississippi topped the charts in three categories: most gambling addicts, most time spent on adult entertainment sites, and highest percentage of adults not exercising.

In ninth place, South Carolina scored high for anger and hatred and jealousy.

caption Downtown Charleston at night. source Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

According to Neighbourhood Scout, South Carolina has higher rates of violent crime and theft than the rest of the United States.

Its murder rate is .08 per 1,000 people, while the rest of the US is at .05 per 1,000 people. The state’s assault rate is 3.63 per 1,000 people, while the rest of the US is at 2.47 per 1,000 people. Its theft rate is 21.56 per 1,000 people, while the United States has an average rate of 15.95 per 1,000 people.

In eighth place overall was Illinois. The state ranked seventh for vanity and 13th for anger and hatred.

caption Chicago police respond to a shooting. source John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

In 2016, the FBI said that 653 people were murdered in Chicago, more than the total number in New York City and Los Angeles combined.

Illinois is also facing an opioid crisis, and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said there were 2,772 drug-related overdose deaths during 2017.

In seventh place overall was Louisiana. It also came in second for anger and hatred, excesses and vices, and laziness.

caption Bourbon Street in New Orleans. source Gary Burke/Getty Images

The state has more than double the average murder rate compared to the rest of the United States, and has higher rates of robbery and assault, according to Neighborhood Scout.

Contributing to its state’s high “excesses and vices” rank, New Orleans is known for having lax public drinking laws, with no official open container law.

In sixth is Tennessee, which came in third for anger and hatred and eighth for excesses and vices and lust.

caption Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. source Nina Dietzel/Getty Images

The overall crime rate in Memphis, Tennessee, is 224% higher than the national average.

Also, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2017, there were 1,269 overdose deaths involving opioids in Tennessee – a rate of 19.3 deaths per 100,000 people, quite a bit higher than the national rate of 14.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

Georgia is the fifth most sinful state, according to WalletHub. It ranked the worst for jealousy and sixth worst for lust.

caption Georgia is famous for its large plantation houses. source Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

Georgia has higher rates of burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft than the rest of the United States, contributing to it top “jealousy” ranking.

The state also had a high rate of teen births, with about 19 per 1,000 people.

California came in fourth overall. It was the second worst for lust and vanity.

caption Beauty treatment centers in California. source Getty Images

A famous plastic surgery destination, California has the fifth highest number of beauty salons per capita (top is New York).

The state also came in sixth for “jealousy” with high rates of burglary and motor vehicle theft.

Florida came in third overall. It ranked second for jealousy and third for vanity.

caption Florida alligators fighting. source Getty Images

Florida has a higher rate of theft than the US national average, and has the fourth highest rate of identity theft in the US.

According to Pro Con, in 2016, Florida had 2,397 prostitution arrests, the fourth highest in the United States.

Texas came in at a close second, and was first for lust.

caption A McDonald’s in downtown San Antonio, Texas. source Robert Alexander/Getty Images

According to Pro Con, Texas had 4,506 prostitution arrests in 2016, the second highest in the United States. It also ranked fourth in 2016 for teen birth rates, with 30,169 women under 20 giving birth that year.

The most sinful state is Nevada, the home of the gambling capital of the United States, Las Vegas.

caption Downtown Las Vegas, Fremont Street. source Getty Images

In Hawaii and Utah, gambling is illegal, but every other state allows it. Las Vegas is home to the United States’ most famous gambling site, and the city and strip combined have around 100 total casinos.

The state with the most people with gambling addictions is actually Mississippi.