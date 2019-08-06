The 20 most stolen cars in the US list is dominated by SUVs, pickup trucks, and three models of the Dodge Charger

- source
- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Highway Loss Data Institute has compiled a list of the most stolen new cars in the US.
- Pickup trucks and SUVs dominate the group.
- Three versions of the Dodge Charger are also listed, but the Charger HEMI tops the list.
Car thieves apparently love pickup trucks as much as new car buyers, according to a study published by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Highway Loss Data Institute.
The institute gauged the “relative claim frequency” of “whole vehicle theft” for models of passenger cars, pickups, SUVs, and vans for model years 2016 to 2018 to compile this list of the 20 most stolen cars in the United States.
Pickup trucks – still some of the best-selling cars in America – dominate the group. At the same time, three versions of the Dodge Charger are also listed with the Charger HEMI topping the list.
See the whole list below to find out how much you need to worry.
20. Infiniti QX80 4WD
The 2019 QX80 4WD model has an MSRP of $68,600.
19. Audi A7 4WD
The A7 is the only Audi to make the list.
The 2018 model has an MSRP of $69,700.
18. GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4WD
The GMC Sierra 1500 appears on the list twice.
The 2018 crew cab 4WD model has an MSRP of $40,195
17. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The 2018 model has an MSRP of $28,705.
16. Nissan Titan crew cab short bed
The 2018 model with the crew-cab has a MSRP of $35,930.
15. Dodge Charger
Three versions of the Dodge Charger are on the list.
The 2018 model has an MSRP of $28,995.
14. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 crew cab 4WD
While the Chevy Silverado already made the list, the four-wheel-drive version was stolen more often.
The 2019 crew cab 4WD model has a MSRP of $39,495.
13. Land Rover Range Rover
The 2018 model has an MSRP of $87,350.
12. Dodge Durango 4WD
The 2018 model has an MSRP of $29,995.
11. Dodge Charger 4WD
The second most stolen Dodge Charger is the four-wheel-drive version.
The 2019 4WD model has a MSRP of $39,495.
10. Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4Matic four-door long-wheelbase
The 2018 model has an MSRP of $89,900.
9. Chrysler 300 4WD
The 2018 model has an MSRP of $38,795.
8. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 crew cab
The version of the Chevy Silverado crew cab without four-wheel-drive was stolen more often.
The 2019 crew cab model has a MSRP of $36,195.
7. Nissan Maxima
The 2018 model has an MSRP of $33,420.
6. Dodge Challenger
The 2018 model has an MSRP of $27,295.
5. GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab
The GMC Sierra 1500 appears on the list twice, but the non-four-wheel-drive option was stolen more often.
The 2018 crew cab model has a MSRP of $36,995.
4. Infiniti QX80
The version of the Infiniti QX80 without four-wheel-drive was stolen more often.
The 2018 model has an MSRP of $64,750.
3. Infiniti Q50
The 2018 model has an MSRP of $35,200.
2. Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
The 2019 model starts at $60,940.
1. Dodge Charger HEMI
The most stolen Dodge Charger is the HEMI option, which starts at $36,890.