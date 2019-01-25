‘The Most Stuf’ Oreos are a creme lover’s dream with 4 times as much filling as the regular cookie. Here’s how they stack up next to the original.

caption The Most Stuf Oreos are finally here. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

Nabisco has released a new variety of limited-edition Oreos called “The Most Stuf.”

The cookies appear to have about four times as much creme filling as a regular Oreo.

I tried the cookies, which seemed overwhelmingly sweet to me at first, but ultimately were a creme lover’s dream.

There are only two types of people in the world: those who think the creme is the best part of an Oreo, and those who prefer the cookie.

If you prefer the cookie, it’s totally fine. Some people are just born with questionable taste buds.

But for those of us who know the creme is absolutely the best part, Nabisco has released the new limited-edition “The Most Stuf” Oreos that contain about four times as much filling as the original variety.

caption The most creme in an Oreo to date. source Walmart

Picking up a pack of The Most Stuf Oreos is worth it for the sheer sight alone

When you pull back the tab you’re met with 18 Oreos stuffed with so much creme it may bring a tear to your eye.

caption A glorious sight to behold. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

I mean, just look at it:

caption It truly is the most stuf. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

Look at it compared to an original Oreo:

caption Original Oreo on the left, and a Most Stuf Oreo on the right. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

Now, look at it compared to an objectively perfect Double Stuf Oreo:

caption Double Stuf on the left, and Most Stuf on the right. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

No matter which way you look at it, this cookie is an absolute unit and so beautiful it should be preserved in the Louvre for centuries to come.

caption It almost seems too good to be true. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

When I was done marveling at this glorious creation and finally took a bite, my taste buds were met with an overwhelming explosion of sugar

I am firmly in the “there’s no such thing as too sweet” camp, but this was admittedly a lot to take in at once.

Eventually, my taste buds surrendered to the onslaught of sugar and embraced the overwhelming sweetness, especially once the flavor of the chocolate cookie finally came through to cut down the pure vanilla.

caption “Most. Creme. Ever.” source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

However, the texture was slightly strange to me

When presented with this much filling in one bite, it became apparent to me that Oreo creme is actually somewhat gritty and has a slightly spongey quality. The texture is not quite a deal breaker for me, but it’s not quite as creamy as I expected.

Overall, the flavor is intense and did not leave me wanting more. I’ve literally never been able to limit myself to just one Oreo in one sitting, but my sweet tooth was fully satiated after my first cookie.

I asked my INSIDER colleagues to try the mammoth of a cookie, and they were generally overwhelmed. Some couldn’t even finish it, while others welcomed the high levels of sugar with open arms and an even more open mouth.

caption Left: three regular Oreos. Right: three Most Stuf Oreos. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

If you want to try them yourself, the Most Stuf Oreos are currently making their way into stores with a retail price of $2.99 a pack

For those of you still on the fence, here’s a simple way to tell if hunting these down is worth your time: Simply take two Double Stuf Oreos and combine the creme into what is essentially a homemade version of a Most Stuf cookie.

caption Two Double Stuf Oreos will basically create one Most Stuf Oreo. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

Hold it up to your face, and if it sparks joy, Marie Kondo it right into your mouth and plan a trip to the grocery store immediately.

caption Does it spark joy? source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

If it doesn’t, you’re probably best just sticking with the perfectly delicious and easily attainable Double Stuf variety.

And if you still prefer the cookie to the creme, pick up a pack of Oreo Thins and think about your life choices.

