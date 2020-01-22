The 25 most stunning Grammy beauty looks of all time

caption Cher attends the Grammy Awards on March 2, 1974. source Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be held on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.

Though the Grammys red carpet is known for its bold fashion, celebrities have also experimented with makeup and accessories through the years.

Bold, metallic eyeshadows were a hit throughout the ’70s and ’80s, and for years, stars have proven you can’t go wrong with a classic red lip.

Dolly Parton brought larger-than-life curls to the 1977 Grammys, while Beyoncé donned a show-stopping golden headdress during her performance in 2017.

The Grammy Awards are this weekend, and everyone is on the edge of their seats to see what their musicians will wear, from head to toe.

We’ve picked 25 of the most stunning beauty looks at the Grammys over the years, from Cher’s iridescent butterfly clip to Christina Aguilera’s Old Hollywood glamour.

Keep scrolling to see the most iconic beauty looks in Grammys history.

Singer and actress Gloria Loring’s look at the 1968 Grammy Awards is timeless.

caption Gloria Loring attends 10th Annual Grammy Awards on February 29, 1968 at the New York Hilton Hotel. source Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

That same year, Loring released her first album, “Today.”

Aretha Franklin donned a bold headscarf and metallic eyeshadow at the Grammys in 1972.

caption Aretha Franklin holding her award at the 14th Annual Grammy Awards, March 14, 1972. source Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

The iconic singer won a Grammy that night for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female, for her cover of the Simon & Garfunkel song, “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Cher’s bold butterfly clip and purple frosted eyeshadow made her look like a fairy princess at the 1974 Grammys.

caption Cher attends the Grammy Awards wearing a large butterfly pin in her hair on March 2, 1974, in Los Angeles, California. source Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

That year, the singer presented Stevie Wonder with the Album of the Year award for “Innervisions,” alongside Telly Savalas.

Bette Midler embraced her regal side at the 1977 Grammy Awards with a golden crown.

caption Bette Midler at the 19th Annual Grammy Awards in 1977. source Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Three years prior, Midler won the award for Best New Artist, and had also been nominated for Album of the Year with “The Divine Miss M,” and Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female, for “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”

Dolly Parton’s larger-than-life curls at the 1977 Grammys have given us all hair envy for decades.

caption Dolly Parton at the Hollywood Paladium in Hollywood, California, at the 19th Annual Grammy Awards. source Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

That year, Parton was celebrating a nomination for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, for “All I Can Do.”

Grace Jones embraced a bold look at the 1983 Grammys, from her blush to her eyeshadow and lipstick — not to mention her gigantic hat.

caption Grace Jones at the 1983 Grammy Awards. source John Paschal/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Jones received her one and only Grammy nod to date that year for Best Video Album for “Grace Jones: A One Man Show.”

Nothing has ever been more ’80s than Cyndi Lauper’s metallic gold lipstick, giant costume-inspired jewelry, and her mullet, at the 1984 Grammys.

caption Cyndi Lauper at the 26th Annual Grammy Awards. source Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Lauper’s debut album, “She’s So Unusual,” was released four months before the 1984 Grammys, in October 1983.

While the singer wasn’t nominated for anything that year, just 12 months later, she’d be celebrating four nods – including Album of the Year for “She’s So Unusual” – and one win, for Best New Artist.

We rarely see Mariah Carey without super-straight tresses, but at the 1993 Grammys, she experimented with bouncy curls.

caption Mariah Carey during the 35th Annual Grammy Awards. source Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

At the 35th Annual Grammys, Carey was there to celebrate her nod for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female, for “Dreamlover.” At that point in her career, she had already picked up seven nominations and two wins, including Best New Artist in 1990.

Selena’s red lip looked flawless at the 1994 Grammys.

caption Selena in the press room at the 1994 Grammy Awards in New York City, New York. source Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Selena’s makeup looks have since become so intertwined with her career that MAC named an entire collection after her in 2016. There were, of course, three shades of red lipstick.

In 1994, Selena won her first, and sadly only, Grammy for her album “Live,” which was named the Best Mexican-American Album.

Lauryn Hill was a ’90s dream at the 1997 Grammys with her brown lipstick and light eyeshadow.

caption Lauryn Hill attends the 39th Annual Grammy Awards in 1997. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Hill, alongside the rest of her group The Fugees, were nominated for Album of the Year with “The Score.” Two years later, her debut solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” would make history with 10 nominations, the first woman to ever be nominated that many times. She’d go on to win five of those awards, setting another record.

Fiona Apple embodied the ’90s trend of matching your lipstick and eyeshadow at the 1998 Grammys.

caption Fiona Apple at the 40th Annual Grammy Awards. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Apple’s crimped hair adds another ’90s trend to this altogether iconic look. That year, she took home the statue for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance, for “Criminal,” and was also nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rock Song.

Alicia Keys may not wear makeup anymore, but at the 2002 Grammys, she went heavy on the glittery eyeshadow — and looked amazing.

caption Alicia Keys arrives at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards on February 27, 2002. source LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images

Keys won five Grammys that night, including Best New Artist, and Song of the Year for “Fallin’.”

At the 2002 Grammys, Britney Spears’ blush gave her a luminous glow, and her voluminous curls make us wish she strayed from the pin-straight hair more often.

caption Britney Spears appears at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards on February 27, 2002. source LEE CELANO/AFP/Getty Images

That year, Spears was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for “Britney,” and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Overprotected.” It would be two more years before she’d win her first and only Grammy to date in 2004, for Best Dance Recording for “Toxic.”

Christina Aguilera channeled Old Hollywood glamour and Marilyn Monroe at the 2006 Grammys.

caption Christina Aguilera at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage for The Recording Academy/Getty Images

Aguilera was nominated for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for her duet with Herbie Hancock, “A Song for You.”

Lady Gaga put a dark spin on the Barbie aesthetic with her neon yellow hair, bubblegum pink lipstick, and bold smoky eye at the 2010 Grammys.

caption Lady Gaga arrives at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 31, 2010. source Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

Gaga was nominated for Album of the Year for “The Fame,” and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Poker Face.” She took home the Grammys for Best Electronic/Dance Album and Best Dance Recording for “The Fame” and “Poker Face,” respectively.

Adele’s red lip and dramatic winged eyeliner have become her standard look, but they made their debut at the 2012 Grammys.

caption Adele arrives at 54th Annual Grammy Awards held the at Staples Center on February 12, 2012. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Not that there’s anything wrong with having a standard look – especially when it’s as timeless and elegant as Adele’s.

That year, she went six for six at the ceremony, and became just the second person in history to win all four of the general awards in her career: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist (which she took home in 2009).

In 2013, Katy Perry toned down her usual theatrical makeup and stunned with a simple nude lip and a smoky eye.

caption Katy Perry attends the 55th Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2013. source Larry Busacca/WireImage/Getty Images

That night, she was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Wide Awake,” and presented Best New Artist to Fun.

Also at the 2013 Grammys, Rihanna’s eyeshadow made her eyes pop, and her lipstick was the perfect shade of red.

caption Rihanna arrives at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2013. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rihanna took home her sixth career Grammy for Best Short Form Music Video for “We Found Love,” in addition to her two other nods for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Where Have You Been” and “Talk That Talk,” respectively.

Jennifer Hudson proved that you can have a bold lip and bold eyes at the 2015 Grammys.

caption Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 57th Grammy Awards on February 8, 2015. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hudson was nominated for Best R&B Performance alongside R. Kelly for “It’s Your World.”

Taylor Swift showcased a sleek new bob and a bold lip at the 2016 Grammys, while simultaneously celebrating her new musical style on “1989.”

caption Taylor Swift arrives at the the 58th Grammy Awards on February 15, 2016. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Swift took home Album of the Year for the second time in her career, making her the first female artist in history to do so. She also won Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video for “Bad Blood.”

Beyoncé’s regal headpiece and luminous makeup during her performance at the 2017 Grammys is still jaw-dropping.

caption Beyoncé during the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Queen Bey garnered nine nominations that year, winning two, for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video, both for “Formation.” But even Adele took time out of her speech to tell Beyoncé that “Lemonade” was, in her opinion, the album of the year.

Lana Del Rey went for a celestial headpiece and subtle makeup at the 2018 Grammys.

caption Lana Del Rey arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018. source JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

Del Rey was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for “Lust for Life.”

If anyone deserves to make it to this list twice, it’s Lady Gaga, who wowed with her bold winged eyeliner, glittery eyeshadow, and light pink lip at the 2018 Grammys.

caption Lady Gaga attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

This low-key look matched her understated fifth album “Joanne,” which she was celebrating that night. She was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Million Reasons” and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Joanne.”

Andra Day would have made ’60s queen Aretha Franklin proud with her beehive hair and shimmery eyeshadow at the 2019 Grammys.

caption Andra Day attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Grammy-nominated singer was there to perform during the tribute to Franklin, alongside Fantasia and Yolanda Adams.

Cardi B’s mountain of pearls and bold eyeshadow was all anyone could talk about at the 2019 Grammys.

caption Cardi B attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Last year, she made history when she won Best Rap Album for “Invasion of Privacy,” becoming the first female solo rapper to win.