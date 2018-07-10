These are the most successful paid apps in the history of the Apple App Store

caption Minecraft is the most successful paid app in the history of the App Store. source Mojang

10 years ago, Apple revealed the App Store, a curated marketplace that represented the one and only way for iPhone owners to buy and install software.

Since then, Apple has paid over $100 billion to app developers, it announced last week.

Although much of that revenue comes from in-app purchases and a new subscription option, a lot of it – at least in the beginning – came directly from app purchases. Angry Birds and other apps cost 99 cents or more just to download.

App analytics firm Sensor Tower put together a list of the apps that spent the longest at the top of Apple’s paid app charts, both in the United States and around the world.

Although these aren’t the apps that made the most money – some apps cost more than others, and some are free with premium paid features – the lists do show which apps were popular enough to be top paid app for the longest periods of time.

While the winner won’t surprise you, there are a few interesting apps on the list. Let’s start with the United States:

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s

caption The eponymous Freddy. source Amazon

Five Nights at Freddy’s is an indie horror game that has built a surprisingly huge fanbase – enough people paid to download it in the United States that it spent 44 days on the top of the paid charts. It costs $2.99.

9. Trivia Crack

source iTunes

Trivia Crack is free now, but it was a paid app when it was first released. It spent 44 days atop the paid charts. Download it from Apple.

8. Where’s My Water

source iTunes

This puzzle game spent 47 weeks in the top spot. It costs $1.99.

7. Angry Birds Space

source Screenshot

An Angry Birds spinoff, this game spent 60 days on the top of the paid charts. Now it’s free with in-app purchases.

6. Face Swap Live

source iTunes

Here’s a great example of an indie app that’s made money from the App Store. Face Swap Live, which lets you make face swap images, spent 55 weeks in the top spot. It costs $1.99.

5. Angry Birds Star Wars

This officially licensed Angry Birds spinoff spent 60 days on top of the paid charts. Now it’s free.

4. WhatsApp

source iTunes

WhatsApp is free now, but before Facebook bought it, it cost $1 to download, plus the same again per year for unlimited free messaging. It spent 98 days on top of the paid charts.

3. Heads Up

source iTunes

Heads Up!, a party game, spent 225 days on top of the U.S. App Store paid charts. It costs $1.

2. Angry Birds

source iTunes

One of the first viral games on the iPhone, Angry Birds spent 311 days on top of the paid iPhone apps chart. It’s free now with in-app purchases, but used to cost $1.

1. Minecraft

source Microsoft

Minecraft spent 847 days on top of the paid iPhone apps chart. It costs $6.99.

Here’s the full chart:

source Sensor Tower

There’s way more data and insights at Sensor Tower.