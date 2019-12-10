15 of the most surprising celebrity couples of the past decade

caption Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande seen on June 20, 2018. source Gotham/GC Images

From 2010 to 2020, we’ve witnessed some pretty surprising couples.

Whether the couple was surprising due to one person never previously settling down, or there being a massive age difference, or things moving at lightning-speed, we’ve been interested in watching these pairings get together.

Insider rounded up 15 of the most surprising celebrity pairings in the last decade.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 2000s brought us some surprising couplings such as Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman and P. Diddy and Jennifer Lopez, but they’ve got nothing on what the 2010s brought us.

While Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson certainly come to mind, they weren’t the only pairing we didn’t see coming this decade.

Read on for a list of the most surprising couples from the past 10 years.

Miley Cyrus got together with Cody Simpson following her divorce to Liam Hemsworth and summer romance with Kaitlynn Carter.

caption Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson started dating in 2019. source Kevin Mazur/Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The couple had been friends for years before making their relationship official on social media. Within the last few months, Simpson brought Cyrus flowers after a hospital visit, wrote her a song, and joined her family for Thanksgiving.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed like an unlikely pair due to their transatlantic relationship.

The former “Suits” actress and Harry bonded over their love for philanthropy and had the wedding of the decade in 2018. Their son Archie was born less than a year later.

George Clooney was famously reluctant to settle down before marrying Amal Clooney, but now we can’t imagine these two not together.

They met in 2013, married a year later, and had twins in 2017.

Even though Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are more than three decades apart in age, the couple’s relationship works for them.

caption Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

They’re no strangers to PDA and have become one of our favorite Hollywood couples.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson began dating in May 2018 after she ended things with Mac Miller.

While the couple quickly got engaged, they broke it off in October 2018.

Davidson seemed to move on from his quick relationship with Grande when he began dating Kate Beckinsale, who is two decades older than him.

caption Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale dated briefly in 2019. source George Pimentel and Nicholas Hunt/WireImage/Getty Images

The two were seen getting affectionate at the Golden Globes and at a hockey game in New York City.

Davidson and Beckinsale’s seemingly casual fling only lasted four months.

Tesla creator Elon Musk and singer Grimes made a splash in 2018 when they started seeing each other.

caption Elon Musk and Grimes at the Met Gala 2018. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The couple met on Twitter and debuted their relationship at the 2018 Met Gala, with him wearing a more conservative and classic ensemble, and her in an on-brand goth look.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston were such an odd couple that Hiddleston had to say it wasn’t a publicity stunt in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

caption Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston dated for three months in 2016. source Jerad Williams/Newspix/Getty Images

“The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together, and we’re very happy,” he said. “Thanks for asking.”

While Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara were a surprising couple, they’ve proven to be quite sweet together.

caption Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara started dating in 2016. source Neilson Barnard/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Trainor, famous for her hit song “All About That Bass,” and Sabara, known for his role in “Spy Kids,” got engaged a year after dating, and married on December 22, 2018.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met while being coaches on “The Voice” and have been together ever since.

caption Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating since November 2015. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

After the country singer and the former No Doubt star both divorced from their former partners – Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively – they found love with each other.

Halsey began dating Evan Peters after quietly breaking up with English singer Yungblud.

caption Halsey and Evan Peters went as Sonny and Cher for Halloween 2018. source Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

The two went public at a Six Flags date in September 2019 and have been spotted together multiple times since.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries were famously married for only 72 days.

caption The couple were married on August 20, 2011. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The couple’s wedding cost a reported $10 million. After their split, Kardashian went on to date her now husband, Kanye West.

Avril Lavigne found love with Nickelback’s lead singer Chad Kroeger in 2012.

caption The two got engaged in August 2012, married a year later, and separated in 2015. source Jason Merritt / Getty Images

The couple’s relationship was both romantic and professional, with the two working on music together, as well.

Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent seemed like an unlikely couple from the start.

But their flirtation was obvious to any who saw them interact, and 50 Cent had the nicest things to say about Handler after their fling ended.

“Chelsea is confident,” 50 Cent told Vibe in a 2011 interview. “I think confidence is the sexiest thing about a person. She’s the kind of person that if you’re blessed with the opportunity to hang out with her, you’ll enjoy it.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra went from just friends to dating to engaged in a matter of months.

Chopra Jonas recently gifted her husband a puppy.