The 20 most talked-about shows of 2018

caption “Grey’s Anatomy” has been on for 15 seasons. source ABC

Each year, there are shows that are more popular than others.

INSIDER worked with with TV Time to come up with 20 of the most talked about shows based on user engagement on the television app from January 1 through December 6, 2018.

It’s no surprise that fan favorites including “Riverdale” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” made the list.

Here are the most talked about shows of 2018.

20. “This Is Us” (NBC)

caption “This Is Us” is in its third season. source NBC

The family drama follows the Pearson family through different decades of their life and has made itself quite the watercooler talk with its emotional cliffhangers. The hit series returned for its third season in 2018.

19. “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

caption “Game of Thrones” will air one final season. source HBO

“Game of Thrones” hasn’t been on TV since 2017, but fans have been anticipating its return for its eighth and final season. HBO finally announced in 2018 that the series would be returning in April 2019, causing a stir online.

18. “Once Upon A Time” (ABC)

caption Colin O’Donoghue and Meegan Warner on “Once Upon a Time.” source ABC/Jack Rowand

After basically rebooting the series and saying goodbye to most of its original cast, “Once Upon a Time” aired for seven seasons and had its finale in May 2018.

17. “Arrow” (The CW)

caption Stephen Amell stars as the titular hero on “Arrow.” source Dan Power/The CW

“Arrow” is The CW’s longest-running superhero show and returned for its seventh season in 2018.

16. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

caption The Unwomen on season two. source Hulu

The second season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” took the series past the ending of Margaret Atwood’s novel and moved the story in a new direction when it premiered in 2018. Fans have found correlations between it and today’s biggest political issues, and began adapting the unique costumes for protests.

15. “American Horror Story” (FX)

caption Sarah Paulson as Cordelia. source FX

The horror anthology series premiered “Apocalypse,” its eighth season, in 2018. It was a crossover between “Coven” and “Murder House,” as well as featuring a new story.

14. “Lucifer” (Fox/Netflix)

caption “Lucifer” was saved. source Fox

Fox canceled “Lucifer” in spring 2018, but three months later, Netflix saved the show for a fourth season.

13. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

caption “Orange Is the New Black” is an award-winning series. source Netflix

“Orange Is the New Black” returned for a sixth season in 2018 featuring a ton of new characters and missing some old favorites.

12. “The Originals” (The CW)

caption “The Originals” ended. source Annette Brown/The CW

The “Vampire Diaries” spin-off aired its series finale in August 2018, ending the show after five seasons.

11. “The Flash” (The CW)

caption Grant Gustin plays the Flash. source Diyah Pera/The CW

“The Flash” was introduced as a spin-off to “Arrow,” but is now more talked about than the original series.

10. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

caption “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” was saved. source Fox

After Fox canceled the beloved series in May 2018, NBC stepped in and saved it less than 24 hours later thanks to fan uproar.

9. “Supernatural” (The CW)

caption The series follows the Winchester brothers. source The CW

“Supernatural” has been on The CW for 14 seasons and fans still adore it.

8. “The Walking Dead” (AMC)

caption Andrew Lincoln is gone. source Gene Page/AMC

“The Walking Dead” lost some major characters in 2018 – including Andrew Lincoln’s Rick – and fans tuned in to see what would happen.

7. “Money Heist” (Netflix)

caption The series is called “La casa de papel” in Spanish. source Netflix

This Spanish series is about a bank heist and has caused a stir on social media.

6. “Friends” (NBC/Netflix)

caption “Friends” is still popular. source NBC

“Friends” hasn’t been on TV since 2014, but the series is streaming on Netflix and fans still love watching it. When it was reported “Friends” would be leaving the service in January 2019, fans freaked out, but it turned out to be false.

5. “How to Get Away With Murder” (ABC)

caption Death is everywhere on “How to Get Away With Murder.” source Nicole Wilder/ABC

Viola Davis plays a defense attorney and law professor on ABC’s popular show where death is common and no one is safe.

4. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

caption Dylan Minnette stars on the series. source Netflix/Facebook

Netflix’s controversial series released a second season in May 2018 and was renewed for a third.

3. “The 100” (The CW)

caption “The 100” is a post-apocalyptic drama. source Bettina Strauss/The CW

This sci-fi series is a hit on The CW. The fifth season wrapped in August 2018 and the series was renewed for a sixth season.

2. “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

caption Ellen Pompeo stars on the series. source Eric McCandless/ABC

“Grey’s Anatomy” has both lost and introduced a number of characters throughout its 15 seasons, and fans are still obsessed with the show.

1. “Riverdale” (The CW)

caption Veronica and Betty are friends. source The CW

“Riverdale” is an often ridiculous drama based on characters from Archie Comics, but fans cannot get enough of the murder, cults, and mysteries plaguing the town of Riverdale.

Read all of our "Riverdale" coverage here.

