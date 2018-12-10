The 12 cities in North America that attracted the most tourists from around the world

caption Orlando, Florida, the home of Disney World, placed sixth on the list. source Getty

The list of the 100 most visited cities in the world includes 12 cities in North America.

Cities like Las Vegas, Vancouver, and Mexico City attracted millions of tourists each in 2018.

But North America had many fewer tourists than European and Asian cities, the report revealed.

Euromonitor International released its annual list of the most visited cities in the world last week, and several North American destinations made the cut.

The market-research firm looked at 600 cities worldwide and ranked the 100 that lured more international visitors than anywhere else using travel data from 2017 and estimates for 2018 using partial-year data.

While 12 cities in the US, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean made the cut this year, that pales in comparison to the tourism numbers of Europe and Asia. Europe placed 30 cities in the top 100 for international tourists, while Asian cities occupied a whopping 48 of the top 100 spots.

We’ve compiled the top North American cities for foreign travelers, along with their overall global rankings and the number of tourists they’re estimated to attract by the end of 2018.

Read on to see which cities made the list:

12. Mexico City, Mexico

source Shutterstock

Overall rank: 88

Projected arrivals in 2018: 2,434,000

11. Honolulu, Hawaii

source Yoshinori Kumagai/Shutterstock

Overall rank: 77

Projected arrivals in 2018: 2,814,900

10. San Francisco, California

source Luciano Mortula – LGM/Shutterstock

Overall rank: 73

Projected arrivals in 2018: 2,958,000

9. Vancouver, Canada

source Shutterstock/mffoto

Overall rank: 71

Projected arrivals in 2018: 3,209,100

8. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

source Shutterstock

Overall rank: 58

Projected arrivals in 2018: 4,348,100

7. Toronto, Canada

source Wikimedia Commons

Overall rank: 52

Projected arrivals in 2018: 4,600,300

6. Orlando, Florida

source Getty

Overall rank: 44

Projected arrivals in 2018: 5,408,500

5. Cancun, Mexico

source Shutterstock/SVongpra

Overall rank: 35

Projected arrivals in 2018: 6,269,000

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

source Shutterstock/f11photo

Overall rank: 28

Projected arrivals in 2018: 6,599,300

3. Los Angeles, California

source Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Overall rank: 88

Projected arrivals in 2018: 7,246,400

2. Miami, Florida

source Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Overall rank: 22

Projected arrivals in 2018: 8,071,200

1. New York City, New York

source Maridav/Shutterstock

Overall rank: 8

Projected arrivals in 2018: 13,500,000