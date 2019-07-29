The 13 most unequal places in America, ranked

caption Six of the 13 most unequal metro areas in the US are in Florida, according to a report published by the Economic Policy Institute. source Getty Images

Income inequality in America has increased in every state since the 1970s, a 2018 report published by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) found.

In the resort town of Jackson, Wyoming, the most unequal metro area in America, the richest 1% make 132 times more, on average, than the bottom 99%.

The New York City-Newark-Jersey City metro area ranks 13th on the list.

Six of the 13 most unequal metro areas are in Florida.

Income inequality in America has been rising in every US state since the 1970s, found a 2018 report published by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI).

In the report, researchers looked at 2015 tax return data to analyze the average income of the top 1% and the bottom 99% of a population, broken down by state, metropolitan area, and county.

As compared to the commonly used Gini coefficient measure of inequality, EPI’s measure captures very high incomes better because, as the report notes, “it represents all the taxable income people earn in market transactions, such as the income earned from working for a wage or salary at a job, through interest on a savings account, or from selling a financial asset for more than its purchase cost (a capital gain).”

The report found that the most unequal metro area in America is the resort town of Jackson, Wyoming, where the average income of the top 1% is more than $16.1 million, and the average income of the bottom 99% is $122,447.

Below, Business Insider has ranked the 13 most unequal metro areas in the US, based on the EPI report, including the average income of the top 1%, the average income of the bottom 99%, and the top-to-bottom ratio.

Here are the most unequal places in America.

13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania

source Shutterstock

Average income of the top 1%: $2,425,384

Average income of the bottom 99%: $61,550

Top-to-bottom ratio: 39.4

12. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida

source Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Average income of the top 1%: $1,810,660

Average income of the bottom 99%: $42,021

Top-to-bottom ratio: 43.1

11. Summit Park, Utah

source Google Maps

Average income of the top 1%: $4,784,667

Average income of the bottom 99%: $110,003

Top-to-bottom ratio: 43.5

10. Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada

source Google Maps

Average income of the top 1%: $2,272,387

Average income of the bottom 99%: $51,276

Top-to-bottom ratio: 44.3

9. Hailey, Idaho

source Getty Images

Average income of the top 1%: $3,115,982

Average income of the bottom 99%: $69,399

Top-to-bottom ratio: 44.9

8. Glenwood Springs, Colorado

source Getty Images

Average income of the top 1%: $2,968,276

Average income of the bottom 99%: $66,015

Top-to-bottom ratio: 45.0

7. Port St. Lucie, Florida

source Getty Images

Average income of the top 1%: $1,737,118

Average income of the bottom 99%: $38,212

Top-to-bottom ratio: 45.5

6. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida

source Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Average income of the top 1%: $2,345,381

Average income of the bottom 99%: $42,319

Top-to-bottom ratio: 55.4

5. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut

source Getty Images

Average income of the top 1%: $6,290,951

Average income of the bottom 99%: $101,213

Top-to-bottom ratio: 62.2

4. Sebastian-Vero Beach, Florida

source Getty Images

Average income of the top 1%: $2,921,375

Average income of the bottom 99%: $2,921,375

Top-to-bottom ratio: 67.2

3. Key West, Florida

Average income of the top 1%: $4,741,192

Average income of the bottom 99%: $58,295

Top-to-bottom ratio: 81.3

2. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida

source Shutterstock.com

Average income of the top 1%: $5,590,120

Average income of the bottom 99%: $62,053

Top-to-bottom ratio: 90.1

1. Jackson, Wyoming-Idaho

source Shutterstock

Average income of the top 1%: $16,161,955

Average income of the bottom 99%: $122,447

Top-to-bottom ratio: 132.0