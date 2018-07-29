These are the most unhealthy meals in America, ranked

caption Eating Chili’s Honey-Chipotle Crispers & Waffles (left) is the equivalent of eating five Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts, 30 McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets, and five packets of barbecue sauce. source Center for Science in the Public Interest

The “Xtreme Eating” list from the Center for Science in the Public Interest ranks the most unhealthy meals in America.

Some of the meals on the list for 2018 contain almost four days’ worth of the recommended fat content.

Among the nation’s most unhealthy dishes is a 1.5-pound pretzel that contains 1,920 calories.

If you’ve ever wondered what four days’ worth of fat content in one meal looks like, you finally have your answer.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest has put together a list of the most unhealthy meals in America, known as the “Xtreme Eating” list. These highly calorific, artery-clogging meals make a KFC family bucket look like child’s play.

The list is collated by nutrition experts who reviewed menus at 200 restaurant chains in the United States to find the meals heaviest in calories, saturated fat, sodium, and sugar.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the daily recommended intake is 2,000 calories, 20 grams of saturated fat, 2,300 milligrams of sodium, and 50 grams of added sugar.

Unfortunately for the chains on this list, chain restaurants nationwide are now required to list calories on all menus and menu boards.

Here’s the list, ranked lowest to highest by calories:

8. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Peanut Butter S’mores Pizookie (1,580 calories)

source BJ’s Restaurant

This extravagant-looking dessert is the least calorific of all but has a massive sugar content at an estimate 135g.

At the base is a triple chocolate cookie topped with peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, marshmallows, and vanilla ice cream.

7. The Cheesecake Factory: Chicken Parmesan “Pizza Style” (1,870 calories)

source The Cheesecake Factory

This is one of two Cheesecake Factory dishes to make the list. It ranks high in terms of fat, sodium, and calorie content.

It’s made of chicken coated with breadcrumbs, covered with marinara sauce and melted cheese and topped off with angel hair pasta in an Alfredo cream sauce. It’s the best of all worlds.

6. AMC Cinemas: Bavarian Legend Soft Pretzel (1,920 calories)

source Facebook/AMC

This 1.5-pound pretzel is sprinkled with salt and served warm with nacho cheese and mustard.

It’s a salt sprinkling that it definitely doesn’t need, as the sodium content in one portion is nearly equivalent to four days’ worth of the recommended amount.

5. Yard House: Vampire Taco Combo (2,040 calories)

caption This is one taco from the combo. source Facebook/Yard House

The Vampire Taco Combo comes with two tacos stuffed with pork, bacon chorizo, cream sauce, and guacamole, as well as rice and pinto beans.

While the fat content isn’t too shocking at 27g, it has a high-calorie content.

4. Uno Pizzeria & Grill: Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese (2,320 calories)

source Yelp/ Yasmina V.

It’s not too surprising that this cheese-laden dish has a high fat content. At 59g, it is one gram short of three days’ worth.

According to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, this meal is equivalent to three orders of Olive Garden’s Cheese Ravioli.

3. Shake Shack: Double SmokeShack, fries, and Peanut Butter Shake (2,240 calories)

source Facebook/Shake Shack

This might look like a fairly standard, non-gluttonous order at Shake Shack, but the calories add up.

The shake contains almost as many calories (890) as a burger (930) and contributes to most of the meal’s estimated 42g of sugar.

2. Chili’s: Honey-Chipotle Crispers & Waffles (2,510 calories)

source Chili’s

According to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, eating this meal is the equivalent of eating five Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts, 30 McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets, and five packets of barbecue sauce.

It has 40g of fat and a whopping 105g of sugar.

1. The Cheesecake Factory: Breakfast Burrito (2,730 calories)

source The Cheesecake Factory

This breakfast burrito, which is served all day, not only won overall on its calorie count but also has almost four days’ worth of saturated fat in it at 73g, plus two days’ worth of sodium content.