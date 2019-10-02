There are the 20 most valuable brands in the world

- source
- Apple
- Apple, Google, and Amazon topped Interbrand’s annual “Best Global Brands” survey, which was released on Thursday.
- Technology companies dominated the list, but luxury and retail companies were the fastest growing sectors, according to Interbrand.
Apple, Google, and Amazon are once again the most valuable brands in the world, according to Interbrand’s annual survey.
On Thursday, the brand consultancy released its 20th annual “Best Global Brands” report, ranking the top 100 companies in the world based on overall value. While technology companies dominated the list, the findings showed that the retail and luxury sectors are among its fastest growing.
“Twenty years on from our first report, customers today are more informed, more connected and more demanding than ever before through a combination of wealth of choice, erosion of loyalty, and shifting frames of reference wanting immediacy, abundance and intimacy – all at the same time,” Charles Trevail, global chief executive officer of Interbrand, said in a press statement.
The report cited some of the biggest changes over Interbrand’s 20 years of surveying, including the fact that only 31 of the brands from 2000 remain on the list today, including Disney, Nike, and Gucci. At the same time, only Coca-Cola and Microsoft have maintained top 10 spots.
We took a closer look at the top 20 brands, below:
20. SAP
- source
- Reuters
SAP is a German software company that develops technology systems for businesses around the world.
19. General Electric
- source
- Mike Simons / Getty Images
General Electric is a major international conglomerate with operations in sectors including aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, renewable energy, oil, and gas, among others.
18. Oracle
- source
- Reuters
Oracle is a computer software company specializing in cloud-based systems and database management.
17. Louis Vuitton
- source
- Reuters
Louis Vuitton is a luxury French fashion house founded in 1854.
16. Nike
Nike is a leading athletic and sportswear retailer that sells footwear, apparel, and equipment, among other products.
15. Cisco
- source
- Reuters
Cisco is a technology company that produces networking software, telecommunications equipment, and other services.
14. Facebook
- source
- Reuters
Facebook is a social networking platform with more than two billion active users.
13. Intel
- source
- Reuters
Intel is a Silicon Valley-based tech company that sells a variety of consumer electronic products and services.
12. IBM
- source
- Reuters
IBM is a computer hardware company that operates in more than 170 countries.
11. BMW
- source
- Reuters
BMW is a German company that specializes in luxury automobiles and motorcycles.
10. Disney
Disney is a multimedia and entertainment conglomerate based in Burbank, California.
9. McDonald’s
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
McDonald’s is one of the largest fast-food companies in the world.
8. Mercedes-Benz
- source
- Reuters
Mercedes-Benz is a luxury automobile company based in Germany.
7. Toyota
- source
- Toyota
Toyota is a Japanese automobile manufacturer.
6. Samsung
Samsung is a major international electronics conglomerate.
5. The Coca-Cola Company
- source
- Rachel Premack/Business Insider
The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage manufacturer and distributor founded in 1886.
4. Microsoft
- source
- Reuters
Microsoft develops, manufactures, and licenses computer software and electronics.
3. Amazon
- source
- Reuters
Amazon is the largest e-commerce company in the world.
2. Google
- source
- Reuters
Google is an internet service provider with the most-used search engine platform in the world, as well as several consumer electronic products.
1. Apple
- source
- Reuters
Apple designs and sells the most popular mobile phones and computers in the word, as well as various other consumer electronic products.