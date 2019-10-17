There are the 20 most valuable brands in the world

source Apple

Apple, Google, and Amazon are once again the most valuable brands in the world, according to Interbrand’s annual survey.

On Thursday, the brand consultancy released its 20th annual “Best Global Brands” report, ranking the top 100 companies in the world based on overall value. While technology companies dominated the list, the findings showed that the retail and luxury sectors are among its fastest growing.

“Twenty years on from our first report, customers today are more informed, more connected and more demanding than ever before through a combination of wealth of choice, erosion of loyalty, and shifting frames of reference wanting immediacy, abundance and intimacy – all at the same time,” Charles Trevail, global chief executive officer of Interbrand, said in a press statement.

The report cited some of the biggest changes over Interbrand’s 20 years of surveying, including the fact that only 31 of the brands from 2000 remain on the list today, including Disney, Nike, and Gucci. At the same time, only Coca-Cola and Microsoft have maintained top 10 spots.

We took a closer look at the top 20 brands, below:

20. SAP

SAP is a German software company that develops technology systems for businesses around the world.

19. General Electric

General Electric is a major international conglomerate with operations in sectors including aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, renewable energy, oil, and gas, among others.

18. Oracle

Oracle is a computer software company specializing in cloud-based systems and database management.

17. Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton is a luxury French fashion house founded in 1854.

16. Nike

Nike is a leading athletic and sportswear retailer that sells footwear, apparel, and equipment, among other products.

15. Cisco

Cisco is a technology company that produces networking software, telecommunications equipment, and other services.

14. Facebook

Facebook is a social networking platform with more than two billion active users.

13. Intel

Intel is a Silicon Valley-based tech company that sells a variety of consumer electronic products and services.

12. IBM

IBM is a computer hardware company that operates in more than 170 countries.

11. BMW

BMW is a German company that specializes in luxury automobiles and motorcycles.

10. Disney

Disney is a multimedia and entertainment conglomerate based in Burbank, California.

9. McDonald’s

McDonald’s is one of the largest fast-food companies in the world.

8. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is a luxury automobile company based in Germany.

7. Toyota

Toyota is a Japanese automobile manufacturer.

6. Samsung

Samsung is a major international electronics conglomerate.

5. The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage manufacturer and distributor founded in 1886.

4. Microsoft

Microsoft develops, manufactures, and licenses computer software and electronics.

3. Amazon

Amazon is the largest e-commerce company in the world.

2. Google

Google is an internet service provider with the most-used search engine platform in the world, as well as several consumer electronic products.

1. Apple

Apple designs and sells the most popular mobile phones and computers in the word, as well as various other consumer electronic products.