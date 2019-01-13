The 37 most valuable soccer players in Europe, who are all worth more than $100 million

Kylian Mbappé carries Neymar.

  • A prominent research group, the CIES Football Observatory, has updated its list of the most valuable soccer players in Europe’s best leagues.
  • There are now 37 athletes who are valued at $100 million or more.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are sliding down the list because of age, which means younger talent have leapfrogged them near the top.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may be the most famous soccer players on the planet, but their transfer value is waning with age and they have been leapfrogged by the sport’s brightest talents.

Identifying a player’s transfer value is never easy, but a prominent research group in Switzerland – the CIES Football Observatory – has done just that by updating its list of 100 big-five league players with the highest valuations according to its own algorithm.

Only considering players from England’s Premier League, Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga, and France’s Ligue 1, in order to calculate a player’s value in the current transfer market, the Observatory has been monitoring soccer transactions since 2010, speaking to market actors (club executives operating in elite soccer), and studying factors like playing activity, the club the athlete plays for, the athlete’s age, playing position, and economic level of the releasing club.

The findings are interesting, not least because there are now 37 players worth $100 million or more, but also because there are a number of new faces – and teenagers – who are capable of improving further and enhancing their worth in the transfer market.

Here are the 37 most valuable soccer players competing in Europe right now, ranked in ascending order:

37: Atlético Madrid midfielder Saúl Ñíguez is worth €90.2 million ($103.9 million).

36: Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is worth €90.4 million ($104.2 million).

35: Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi is worth €91.8 million ($105.8 million).

34: Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sánchez is worth €93.6 million ($107.9 million).

33: Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min is worth €93.9 million ($108.2 million).

32: Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk is worth €95 million ($109.5 million).

31: Arsenal FC striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is worth €95.4 million ($109.9 million).

Arsenal signed a cryptocurrency endorsement deal in January.
30: Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is worth €95.6 million ($110.1 million).

29: Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kanté is worth €97.2 million ($112 million).

28: FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is worth €98 million ($113 million).

27: Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes is worth €100.1 million ($115.4 million).

26: Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is worth €104.3 million ($120.3 million).

25: AS Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne is worth €104.7 million ($120.7 million).

24: Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker is worth €105.6 million ($121.7 million).

23: FC Barcelona striker Luis Suárez is worth €109.3 million ($126 million).

22: Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is worth €112.6 million ($129.75 million).

21: Liverpool FC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is worth €117.2 million ($135 million).

20: FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembélé is worth €120.3 million ($138.5 million).

19: Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo is worth €127.2 million ($146.5 million).

18: Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is worth €129 million ($148.5 million).

17: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is worth €130.3 million ($150 million).

16: Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is worth €133.2 million ($153.4 million).

15: Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is worth €134.6 million ($155 million).

14: Liverpool FC winger Sadio Mané is worth €137.4 million ($158.4 million).

13: Liverpool FC striker Roberto Firmino is worth €145.6 million ($167.9 million).

12: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is worth €150.2 million ($173.3 million).

11: Atlético Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is worth €155.2 million ($179 million).

10: Manchester City winger Leroy Sané is worth €156.1 million ($180 million).

9: FC Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho is worth €157 million ($180.8 million).

8: Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is worth €162 million ($185.8 million).

7: FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi €171.2 million ($196.3 million).

6: Juventus forward Paulo Dybala €171.9 million ($197.2 million).

5: Liverpool FC striker Mohamed Salah is worth €184.3 million ($211.4 million).

4: Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is worth €185.8 million ($212.7 million).

3: Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar is worth €197.1 million ($225.6 million).

2: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is valued at €200.3 million ($229.4 million).

1: Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé is currently the most valuable player, worth a whopping €218.5 million ($250.2 million).

