The 9 most valuable sneakers with the highest resale value right now, according to the data

caption The 2011 Nike MAG sneakers with a limited edition plutonium case are estimated to be worth $9,900 at resale. source The RealReal

The sneaker resale market is huge and could be worth $6 billion globally by 2025, according to Cowen & Co. estimates.

Sneakers can increase in value over time. Limited releases and high-profile collaborations fuel the hype, and demand.

Online luxury consignment retailer The RealReal combed its data to find the top nine sneakers with the highest resale value right now.

A pair of Nike Air Mags with a limited edition case that went for $179 when it was released is estimated to be worth $9,900 at resale.

Sneakers are on the rise.

Luckily, online marketplaces like StockX and Stadium Goods ensure that almost anyone can cash in on the hype. Sneakers on those resale platforms have resold for as high as $20,000. Business Insider interviewed a 15-year-old in August who has made six figures reselling sneakers on StockX.

Styles and trends are constantly shifting but high-profile collaborations and limited releases keep the sneaker culture fresh and thriving. Online luxury consignment retailer The RealReal combed through its data to find the sneakers with the highest resale value at the moment. The 2011 Nike Mag sneakers with a limited edition plutonium case release ranks as the pair with the highest resale value, costing $179 at its release to going for $9,900 on the resale market, making for a 5,530% growth in value.

“These pairs of sneakers have been able to retain their high resale value because of the limited edition Nike Mag plutonium display case,” Sean Conway, a sneaker and streetwear expert with The RealReal, told Business Insider.

Here are the nine sneakers with the highest resale values right now, according to The RealReal.

9. Yeezy X Adidas Black White Boost 350 V2 with tags

source The RealReal

Estimated retail price: $220

Estimated resale value: $895

Value increase: 407%

Shoes from Kanye West’s Yeezy collection with Adidas are generally valuable on the resale market. But this unique colorway is what gives this specific pair such a high resale value, The RealReal sneaker and streetwear expert Sean Conway explained.

8. Nike Air Jordan x KAWS 2017 4 Retro with tags

source The RealReal

Estimated retail price: $350

Estimated resale value: $1,750

Value increase: 500%

Air Jordans are some of the most sought after shoes to come from the Nike brand. Pairs have gone for $20,000 on various resale marketplaces. Demand for this specific silhouette and colorway has risen in the last few months, Conway said, and it is a rare collaboration.

7. Nike Air Jordan x Union 1 Retro High Black Toe with tags

source The RealReal

Estimated retail price: $190

Estimated resale value: $1,195

Value increase: 629%

This limited model was born out of a collaboration between Nike and the streetwear brand Union. This remake of a signature classic blends vintage and current styles and has generated a fair amount of hype on the resale market, Conway said.

6. Off White X Nike Air Force 1 Low MCA with tags

source The RealReal

Estimated retail price: $185

Estimated resale value: $1,875

Value increase: 1,015%

This sneaker from Nike and Virgil Abloh was released in connection with Abloh’s

“Figures of Speech” exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, Conway said.

5. Off White X Nike The Ten Air Jordan 1 High Chicago

source The RealReal

Estimated retail price: $190

Estimated resale value: $2,000

Value increase: 1,053%

This was the first sneaker released from Virgil Abloh’s collection and was a remake of the classic Jordan 1.

“It’s a deconstructed take on a classic,” said Conway.

4. Nike X Tom Sachs Mars Yard 2.0

source The RealReal

Estimated retail price: $200

Estimated resale value: $3,000

Value increase: 1,500%

Released in 2012, this Nike collaboration with contemporary artist Tom Sachs was inspired by NASA and space travel. The Mars Yard sold out almost immediately at its release in 2017, Conway said.

3. Nike x Kanye West Air Yeezy 2 Red October

source The RealReal

Estimated retail price: $179

Estimated resale value: $2,900

Value increase: 1,620%

This sneaker was Kanye’s last collaboration with Nike for the Air Yeezy 2 collection, Conway said.

“When these sneakers were released, monochrome sneakers were very in at the time, with red being one of the most popular colors,” he added.

2. Jordan 3 Retro ‘Oregon Ducks PE Promo’

source The RealReal

Estimated retail price: $194

Estimated resale value: $2,000

Value increase: 2,062%

These sneakers were originally released to athletes and the friends and family of the University of Oregon.

“What’s really unique about these [is] that instead of the signature Jumpman logo, the sneakers have embroidered duck feet on the back,” Conway said.

1. 2011 Nike Mag with the limited edition plutonium case

source The RealReal

Estimated retail price: $179

Estimated resale value: $9,900

Value increase: 5,530%

Nabbing the spot as the pair with the highest resale value, the Nike MAG sneakers were based off the pair worn by Marty McFly in the 1989 film “Back to the Future Part II.”

Conway said that the high resale value of this specific pair is because of the limited edition add-ons, such as the Nike Mag Plutonium display case, which includes a charger, special edition T-shirt, commemorative Nike Air Mag pin, paperweight, commemorative booklet with DVD, and Tinker Hatfield drawings.