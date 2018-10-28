The 25 most valuable private tech companies in the US

source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Tech companies are continuing to garner major investments from venture capitalists.

Major tech startups like Uber, Airbnb, and SpaceX are among the most highly valued private companies, PitchBook reports. But recent major investments into burgeoning tech startups – including Slack, Instacart, and Stripe – have brought new players into the spotlight. At this point, there are almost too many billion-dollar startups to count.

Uber’s $72 billion valuation solidifies the company’s spot at the top. However, the rideshare platform plans to go public next year, so the No. 1 spot will soon be up for grabs.

Here are the 25 most valuable VC-backed startups in the US:

21. Credit Karma — $4.0 billion

source Credit Karma

What they do: Provide a platform for consumer finance and free credit score reports

Main headquarters: San Francisco, California

Latest investment amount: $175 million (June 2015)

Read more about Credit Karma on PitchBook.

21. Wish — $4.0 billion

source Screenshots

What they do: Run a digital shopping app for items directly from suppliers.

Main headquarters: San Francisco, California

Latest investment amount: $500 million (May 2017)

Read more about Wish on PitchBook.

21. Houzz — $4.0 billion

source Kimberley Bryan / Houzz

What they do: Provide a platform for home remodeling and design

Main headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Latest investment amount: $400 million (June 2017)

Read more about Houzz on PitchBook.

21. DoorDash — $4.0 billion

source DoorDash

What they do: Run an on-demand food delivery app

Main headquarters: San Francisco, California

Latest investment amount: $250 million (August 2018)

Read more about DoorDash on PitchBook.

21. Snowflake — $4.0 billion

source Snowflake

What they do: Develop data warehouses built for the cloud

Main headquarters: San Mateo, California

Latest investment amount: $450 million (October 2018)

Read more about Snowflake on PitchBook.

20. Intarcia Therapeutics — $4.1 billion

source Getty Images/Christopher Furlong

What they do: Develop therapeutic drugs for chronic diseases

Main headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Latest investment amount: $615 million (August 2017)

Read more about Intarcia Therapeutics on PitchBook.

19. Peloton — $4.2 billion

source YouTube/Peloton

What they do: Develop at-home stationary bikes with immersive online experience

Main headquarters: New York, New York

Latest investment amount: $550 million (August 2018)

Read more about Peloton on PitchBook.

17. SoFi — $4.4 billion

source SoFi

What they do: Provide financial services for loaning and wealth management

Main headquarters: San Francisco, California

Latest investment amount: $500 million (March 2017)

Read more about SoFi on PitchBook.

17. Compass — $4.4 billion

source Getty

What they do: Provide a platform for real estate agents and customers

Main headquarters: New York, New York

Latest investment amount: $400 million (September 2018)

Read more about Compass on PitchBook.

16. Machine Zone — $5 billion

caption Machine Zone’s mobile game “Game of War: Fire Age.” source Machine Zone

What they do: Develop mobile games for multiplayer experiences

Main headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Latest investment amount: $330 million (August 2016)

Read more about Machine Zone on PitchBook.

15. Robinhood — $5.6 billion

source Robinhood

What they do: Run a stock investment platform

Main headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Latest investment amount: $363 million (May 2018)

Read more about Robinhood on PitchBook.

14. Magic Leap — $6.4 billion

source Magic Leap

What they do: Design technology using augmented reality and 3D imagery

Main headquarters: Plantation, Florida

Latest investment amount: $963 million (March 2018)

Read more about Magic Leap on PitchBook.

13. Tanium — $6.5 billion

source REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

What they do: Develop IT security systems

Main headquarters: Emeryville, California

Latest investment amount: $200 million (October 2018)

Read more about Tanium on PitchBook.

12. Moderna Therapeutics — $7.1 billion

source Reuters

What they do: Develop therapeutic drugs and vaccines

Main headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Latest investment amount: $125 million (May 2018)

Read more about Moderna Therapeutics on PitchBook.

11. Slack — $7.1 billion

source Thomson Reuters

What they do: Run a platform for company collaboration

Main headquarters: San Francisco, California

Latest investment amount: $427 million (August 2018)

Read more about Slack on PitchBook.

10. Instacart — $7.6 billion

source Instacart

What they do: Run an on-demand grocery delivery app

Main headquarters: San Francisco, California

Latest investment amount: $600 million (July 2018)

Read more about Instacart on PitchBook.

9. Pinterest — $12.3 billion

source Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

What they do: Run an app for online content sharing

Main headquarters: San Francisco, California

Latest investment amount: $150 million (June 2018)

Read more about Pinterest on PitchBook.

8. Samumed — $12.4 billion

What they do: Develop drugs for degenerative diseases

Main headquarters: San Diego, California

Latest investment amount: $438 million (August 2018)

Read more about Samumed on PitchBook.

7. Lyft — $15.1 billion

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

What they do: Run an on-demand rideshare app

Main headquarters: San Francisco, California

Latest investment amount: $600 million (June 2018)

Read more about Lyft on PitchBook.

6. Stripe — $20.3 billion

source Stripe

What they do: Run an online payment platform

Main headquarters: San Francisco, California

Latest investment amount: $245 million (September 2018)

Read more about Stripe on PitchBook.

5. Palantir — $20.5 billion

caption Palantir’s headquarters. source Palantir

What they do: Develop data fusion platforms for companies

Main headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Latest investment amount: $20 million (November 2016)

Read more about Palantir on PitchBook.

4. WeWork — $21.1 billion

caption WeWork Soho in New York City. source WeWork

What they do: Run shared workspaces for small businesses

Main headquarters: New York, New York

Latest investment amount: $3 billion (August 2017)

Read more about WeWork on PitchBook.

3. SpaceX — $24.7 billion

source SpaceX

What they do: Manufacture space transport vehicles

Main headquarters: Hawthorne, California

Latest investment amount: $214 million (April 2018)

Read more about SpaceX on PitchBook.

2. Airbnb — $31 billion

source Airbnb

What they do: Operate an online marketplace for short-term home rentals

Main headquarters: San Francisco, California

Latest investment amount: $1 billion (September 2017)

Read more about Airbnb on PitchBook.

1. Uber — $72 billion

source Spencer Platt/Getty

What they do: Run an on-demand rideshare app

Main headquarters: San Francisco, California

Latest investment amount: $2 billion (October 2018)

Read more about Uber on PitchBook.