The 25 most valuable private tech companies in the US

- source
- Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Tech companies are continuing to garner major investments from venture capitalists.
Major tech startups like Uber, Airbnb, and SpaceX are among the most highly valued private companies, PitchBook reports. But recent major investments into burgeoning tech startups – including Slack, Instacart, and Stripe – have brought new players into the spotlight. At this point, there are almost too many billion-dollar startups to count.
Uber’s $72 billion valuation solidifies the company’s spot at the top. However, the rideshare platform plans to go public next year, so the No. 1 spot will soon be up for grabs.
Here are the 25 most valuable VC-backed startups in the US:
21. Credit Karma — $4.0 billion
- source
- Credit Karma
What they do: Provide a platform for consumer finance and free credit score reports
Main headquarters: San Francisco, California
Latest investment amount: $175 million (June 2015)
Read more about Credit Karma on PitchBook.
21. Wish — $4.0 billion
- source
- Screenshots
What they do: Run a digital shopping app for items directly from suppliers.
Main headquarters: San Francisco, California
Latest investment amount: $500 million (May 2017)
Read more about Wish on PitchBook.
21. Houzz — $4.0 billion
- source
- Kimberley Bryan / Houzz
What they do: Provide a platform for home remodeling and design
Main headquarters: Palo Alto, California
Latest investment amount: $400 million (June 2017)
Read more about Houzz on PitchBook.
21. DoorDash — $4.0 billion
- source
- DoorDash
What they do: Run an on-demand food delivery app
Main headquarters: San Francisco, California
Latest investment amount: $250 million (August 2018)
Read more about DoorDash on PitchBook.
21. Snowflake — $4.0 billion
- source
- Snowflake
What they do: Develop data warehouses built for the cloud
Main headquarters: San Mateo, California
Latest investment amount: $450 million (October 2018)
Read more about Snowflake on PitchBook.
20. Intarcia Therapeutics — $4.1 billion
- source
- Getty Images/Christopher Furlong
What they do: Develop therapeutic drugs for chronic diseases
Main headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts
Latest investment amount: $615 million (August 2017)
Read more about Intarcia Therapeutics on PitchBook.
19. Peloton — $4.2 billion
- source
- YouTube/Peloton
What they do: Develop at-home stationary bikes with immersive online experience
Main headquarters: New York, New York
Latest investment amount: $550 million (August 2018)
Read more about Peloton on PitchBook.
17. SoFi — $4.4 billion
- source
- SoFi
What they do: Provide financial services for loaning and wealth management
Main headquarters: San Francisco, California
Latest investment amount: $500 million (March 2017)
Read more about SoFi on PitchBook.
17. Compass — $4.4 billion
- source
- Getty
What they do: Provide a platform for real estate agents and customers
Main headquarters: New York, New York
Latest investment amount: $400 million (September 2018)
Read more about Compass on PitchBook.
16. Machine Zone — $5 billion
- source
- Machine Zone
What they do: Develop mobile games for multiplayer experiences
Main headquarters: Palo Alto, California
Latest investment amount: $330 million (August 2016)
Read more about Machine Zone on PitchBook.
15. Robinhood — $5.6 billion
- source
- Robinhood
What they do: Run a stock investment platform
Main headquarters: Palo Alto, California
Latest investment amount: $363 million (May 2018)
Read more about Robinhood on PitchBook.
14. Magic Leap — $6.4 billion
- source
- Magic Leap
What they do: Design technology using augmented reality and 3D imagery
Main headquarters: Plantation, Florida
Latest investment amount: $963 million (March 2018)
Read more about Magic Leap on PitchBook.
13. Tanium — $6.5 billion
- source
- REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
What they do: Develop IT security systems
Main headquarters: Emeryville, California
Latest investment amount: $200 million (October 2018)
Read more about Tanium on PitchBook.
12. Moderna Therapeutics — $7.1 billion
- source
- Reuters
What they do: Develop therapeutic drugs and vaccines
Main headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Latest investment amount: $125 million (May 2018)
Read more about Moderna Therapeutics on PitchBook.
11. Slack — $7.1 billion
- source
- Thomson Reuters
What they do: Run a platform for company collaboration
Main headquarters: San Francisco, California
Latest investment amount: $427 million (August 2018)
Read more about Slack on PitchBook.
10. Instacart — $7.6 billion
- source
- Instacart
What they do: Run an on-demand grocery delivery app
Main headquarters: San Francisco, California
Latest investment amount: $600 million (July 2018)
Read more about Instacart on PitchBook.
9. Pinterest — $12.3 billion
- source
- Avery Hartmans/Business Insider
What they do: Run an app for online content sharing
Main headquarters: San Francisco, California
Latest investment amount: $150 million (June 2018)
Read more about Pinterest on PitchBook.
8. Samumed — $12.4 billion
What they do: Develop drugs for degenerative diseases
Main headquarters: San Diego, California
Latest investment amount: $438 million (August 2018)
Read more about Samumed on PitchBook.
7. Lyft — $15.1 billion
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
What they do: Run an on-demand rideshare app
Main headquarters: San Francisco, California
Latest investment amount: $600 million (June 2018)
Read more about Lyft on PitchBook.
6. Stripe — $20.3 billion
- source
- Stripe
What they do: Run an online payment platform
Main headquarters: San Francisco, California
Latest investment amount: $245 million (September 2018)
Read more about Stripe on PitchBook.
5. Palantir — $20.5 billion
- source
- Palantir
What they do: Develop data fusion platforms for companies
Main headquarters: Palo Alto, California
Latest investment amount: $20 million (November 2016)
Read more about Palantir on PitchBook.
4. WeWork — $21.1 billion
- source
- WeWork
What they do: Run shared workspaces for small businesses
Main headquarters: New York, New York
Latest investment amount: $3 billion (August 2017)
Read more about WeWork on PitchBook.
3. SpaceX — $24.7 billion
- source
- SpaceX
What they do: Manufacture space transport vehicles
Main headquarters: Hawthorne, California
Latest investment amount: $214 million (April 2018)
Read more about SpaceX on PitchBook.
2. Airbnb — $31 billion
- source
- Airbnb
What they do: Operate an online marketplace for short-term home rentals
Main headquarters: San Francisco, California
Latest investment amount: $1 billion (September 2017)
Read more about Airbnb on PitchBook.
1. Uber — $72 billion
- source
- Spencer Platt/Getty
What they do: Run an on-demand rideshare app
Main headquarters: San Francisco, California
Latest investment amount: $2 billion (October 2018)
Read more about Uber on PitchBook.