Here are the 10 most valuable sneakers on the global resale market, including a $30,000 pair of Kanye West Louis Vuittons

These $30,000 Kanye West Louis Vuittons are the most valuable pair of sneakers in the resale world.

The sneaker boom is here to stay, and the proof is in the numbers.

The resale market for sneakers is soaring. Analysts at Cowen & Co. recently estimated that it could be worth $6 billion globally by 2025. At the same time, sneaker resale marketplaces like Stadium Goods and StockX are becoming important tools for sneaker distribution. Some sneakers on the platforms are going for over $20,000.

One collector, investor Miles Nadal, recently spent over $1.2 million on 100 pairs of the world’s rarest sneakers in a Sotheby’s auction with Stadium Goods. He spent $437,500 on one pair of rare Nikes alone. When asked why he spent so much on the shoes, he said in an interview with Business Insider that he sees his sneakers as “‘wearable’ or ‘walkable’ art.”

Online fashion retailer Farfetch consulted with Stadium Goods to compile a list of the most valuable sneakers on the resale market. The list includes all sneakers that were in mint condition and released to the public.

From a $30,000 pair of Kanye West Louis Vuittons to the Nike Air Mags worn by Marty McFly in the 1989 film “Back To the Future Part II,” here are the 10 most valuable sneakers on the resale market:

10. Air Jordan 5 Retro T23 Tokyo — $5,250

source Farfetch

This Air Jordan 5 was based on the iconic Air Jordan V model from 1990. This Retro model was released in Japan in 2011 and features a Japanese character on the heel.

9. Nike Lunar Flyknit HTM Milano — $5,850

source Farfetch

These sneakers were an addition to the HTM line and were exclusively released in 2012 in Milan and London. The sneakers feature technology from Flyknit and Lunarlon.

6 (tie). Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Chicago — $6,000

source Farfetch

This off-white and red Air Jordan 1 is a part of The Ten, the Nike x Off-White collection. A tribute to the classics, this revamped model features an iconic Chicago colorway and additional details like a red zip tie.

6 (tie). Nike Air Yeezy 2 Platinum — $6,000

source Farfetch

This model represents the final collaboration between Nike and Kanye West in 2012 from the Air Yeezy 2 collection.

6 (tie). Nike Air Yeezy Blink — $6,000

source Farfetch

This black and pink model is the most sought-after colorway to emerge from Kanye West’s first collaboration with Nike in 2009, in his Air Yeezy collection.

5. Nike Air Yeezy 2 Solar Red — $8,000

source Farfetch

In his second collaboration with Nike, Kanye West released the Air Yeezy 2 collection with this highly coveted solar-red colorway.

4. Nike Air Yeezy 2 Red October — $8,400

source Farfetch

This all-red Air Yeezy model sold out within minutes of its initial release as an addition to the original Air Yeezy 2 collection.

3. Chanel x Pharrell x adidas NMD Hu — $13,995

source Farfetch

Born from a partnership between Adidas, Chanel, and French boutique Colette, only 500 pairs of this design were released. This model was part of Pharrel Williams’ NMD Hu line.

2. Nike Air Mag — $14,999

source Farfetch

These automatically lacing Nikes are based on the pair worn by Marty McFly in the 1989 film “Back To the Future Part II.” A pair was recently sold with 99 other pairs of shoes at Sotheby’s rare sneaker auction in collaboration with Stadium Goods.

1. Louis Vuitton Kanye West x Louis Vuitton — $30,000

source Farfetch

These high-top sneakers are the most valuable sneakers in the global resale market, according to research from Stadium Goods and Farfetch. Though this model comes in three different colorways, this grey and pink version is the most desired.