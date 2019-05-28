RANKED: The 13 most valuable soccer clubs in the world, which are all worth more than $1 billion

caption Cristiano Ronaldo. source Photo by Nicolo Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

13 soccer clubs are now worth more than $1 billion each, financial services firm KPGM reports.

The new report reaffirms the stranglehold that the “big five” soccer leagues in Europe have on the sport thanks to roster valuations, popularity on social media, and their ability to make massive amounts of cash.

Four clubs have smashed their way through the $3 billion threshold.

There are 13 soccer clubs on the planet worth more than $1 billion each, according to KPMG.

The financial service firm published its report on “The European Elite 2019: Football Clubs’ Valuation” on Monday, and it shows six English clubs are in its top 10 list, while four have pushed past the $3 billion threshold.

The report highlights how the “big five” domestic soccer leagues in Europe – England’s Premier League, Spain’s La Liga, Germany’s Bundesliga, Italy’s Serie A, and France’s Ligue 1 – have retained their power in the sport.

The only thing that really changes year on year is the placement of the wealthiest – and therefore the best – clubs.

KPMG identifies a club’s worth by its “enterprise value,” calculated using an algorithm that looks at five factors:

Profitability, which considers the ratio of staff and player costs to revenue; Popularity, looking at the number of followers each club has on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube; Sporting potential, or a club’s overall roster value, which is calculated using a “Player Valuation” tool; Broadcasting rights, which KPMG says “play a fundamental role in the revenue generation potential” of soccer clubs; Stadium ownership, which, after squad value, can be one of the greatest assets a soccer club has.

Here are the 13 most valuable soccer clubs in the world, ranked in ascending order:

13: Atletico Madrid in Spain’s La Liga — $1.15 billion.

12: Borussia Dortmund in German’s Bundesliga — $1.25 billion.

11: Paris Saint-Germain in France’s Ligue 1 — $1.5 billion.

10: Juventus FC in Italy’s Serie A — $1.75 billion.

9: Tottenham Hotspur in England’s Premier League — $1.9 billion.

8: Arsenal FC in England’s Premier League — $2.3 billion.

7: Liverpool FC in England’s Premier League — $2.4 billion.

6: Chelsea FC in England’s Premier League — $2.5 billion.

5: Manchester City in England’s Premier League — $2.8 billion.

4: FC Barcelona in Spain’s La Liga — $3 billion.

3: Bayern Munich in Germany’s Bundesliga — $3.1 billion.

2: Manchester United in England’s Premier League — $3.65 billion.

1: Real Madrid in Spain’s La Liga — $3.68 billion.

