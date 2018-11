The 25 most valuable U.S. startups that failed this year

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Millions of dollars in backing from venture capitalists doesn’t guarantee the longevity of a startup.

Even well-established private companies are at constant risk of failure, as evident by some of the startups that went out of business this year. Pitchbook compiled data on the 25 most valuable startups that failed in 2018, and three of these companies have been around for more than 20 years and were still forced to shutter.

Startups in the healthcare industry took a big hit – seven companies on the list are in the medical sector. The list is headed by blood-testing startup Theranos, whose $9 billion valuation was greater than the valuations of all the other startups on the list combined.

Here are the 25 most valuable VC-backed startups that failed in 2018:

25. SDCmaterials — automobile nanotechnology

source Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Year founded: 2004

Maximum valuation: $48 million

Amount raised: $26 million

Read more about SDCmaterials on PitchBook.

24. Senzari — music and entertainment data intelligence

source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Year founded: 2010

Maximum valuation: $52 million

Amount raised: $13 million

Read more about Senzari on PitchBook.

23. Industrial Origami — industrial material manufacturer

source Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Year founded: 2003

Maximum valuation: $58 million

Amount raised: $41 million

Read more about Industrial Origami on PitchBook.

22. Claritas Genomics — pediatric genetic testing

source Michael Dalder/Reuters

Year founded: 2013

Maximum valuation: $60 million

Amount raised: $39 million

Read more about Claritas Genomics on PitchBook.

21. Apprenda — cloud-based developer software

source Apprenda

Year founded: 2007

Maximum valuation: $90 million

Amount raised: $56 million

Read more about Apprenda on PitchBook.

20. Innovari — interactive energy platform for utility industry

source Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Year founded: 2011

Maximum valuation: $94 million

Amount raised: $12 million

Read more about Innovari on PitchBook.

19. DataTorrent — streaming data platform

source Flickr / Leonardo Rizzi

Year founded: 2012

Maximumt valuation: $96 million

Amount raised: $24 million

Read more about DataTorrent on PitchBook.

18. Rennovia — bio-based chemical production

source Reuters

Year founded: 2009

Maximum valuation: $99 million

Amount raised: $69 million

Read more about Rennovia on PitchBook.

17. Navdy — heads-up displays for vehicles

source Navdy

Year founded: 2012

Maximum valuation: $100 million

Amount raised: $80 million

Read more about Navdy on PitchBook.

16. ezhome — subscription-based lawn care services

source REUTERS/John Sommers II

Year founded: 2014

Maximum valuation: $102 million

Amount raised: $20 million

15. Winx — sleep therapy systems

source YouTube/Winx Sleep Solution

Year founded: 2007

Maximum valuation: $115 million

Amount raised: $77 million

Read more about Winx on PitchBook.

14. Alphabet Energy — thermoelectric generators

source REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Year founded: 2009

Maximum valuation: $118 million

Amount raised: $78 million

Read more about Alphabet Energy on PitchBook.

13. Paieon — medical imaging technology

source Shutterstock

Year founded: 2000

Maximum valuation: $136 million

Amount raised: $34 million

Read more about Paieon on PitchBook.

12. Candescent Health — radiology software

Year founded: 2009

Maximum valuation: $145 million

Amount raised: $94 million

Read more about Candescent Health on PitchBook.

11. Primary Data — automation software platform

source Primary Data

Year founded: 2013

Maximum valuation: $150 million

Amount raised: $89 million

Read more about Primary Data on PitchBook.

10. Fallbrook Technologies — automatic shifting technology for bicycles

source Enviolo

Year founded: 1998

Maximum valuation: $169 million

Amount raised: $171 million

Read more about Fallbrook Technologies on PitchBook.

9. ReVision Optics — surgical implants for vision loss

source Wikipedia

Year founded: 1996

Maximum valuation: $183 million

Amount raised: $175 million

Read more about ReVision Optics on PitchBook.

8. Medical Simulation — simulation products for medical training

source Synapse/Creative Commons

Year founded: 1998

Maximum valuation: $194 million

Amount raised: $55 million

Read more about Medical Simulation on PitchBook.

7. Airware — drone analytics

source Airware

Year founded: 2011

Maximum valuation: $59 million

Amount raised: $104 million

Read more about Airware on PitchBook.

6. ItsOn — cloud-based platform for smart mobile services

Year founded: 2008

Maximum valuation: $243 million

Amount raised: $41 million

Read more about ItsOn on PitchBook.

5. Shyp — on-demand delivery platform

source Shyp

Year founded: 2013

Maximum valuation: $275 million

Amount raised: $62 million

Read more about Shyp on PitchBook.

4. Rethink Robotics — robots for manufacturing industry

source Rethink Robotics

Year founded: 2008

Maximum valuation: $291 million

Amount raised: $150 million

Read more about Rethink Robotics on PitchBook.

3. Videology — TV and video advertising software

source Shutterstock

Year founded: 2007

Maximum valuation: $311 million

Amount raised: $233 million

Read more about Videology on PitchBook.

2. Lytro — full-spectrum light field cameras

source Lytro

Year founded: 2006

Maximum valuation: $360 million

Amount raised: $202 million

Read more about Lytro on PitchBook.

1. Theranos — blood-testing technology

Year founded: 2003

Maximum valuation: $9 billion

Amount raised: $910 million

Read more about Theranos on PitchBook.