The top 10 viral videos on TikTok this year include ‘Kombucha Girl,’ Crocs, shaving cream, and David Dobrik

TikTok had a huge year in 2019, surging in popularity, creating viral stars, and influencing pop culture.

The top 10 viral videos of the year on TikTok show comedy reigns on the short video-sharing platform, which explains why a lot of people are calling it the new Vine.

A clip of a science experiment conducted by social media star David Dobrik claimed the top spot.

Brittany Broski’s iconic “Kombucha Girl” moment also made the list, as well as a dancing cat, a Croc filled with shaving cream, and a burst swimming pool.

2019 was the year of TikTok.

The successor to Vine was everywhere with its short, viral clips.

But what was once known as a lip-syncing app (back when TikTok was Musical.ly) pivoted to humor this year, and the top ten viral clips prove that comedy and the visual “wow” factor were this year’s winners.

The most viral clips were released by TikTok as part of the platform’s year in review.

#10: A daredevil wearing a bear suit takes off.

It doesn’t look very safe, but this clip of a bear suit wearer riding a motorcycle did numbers.

#9: Shaving cream meets Croc meets foot.

There were lots of TikToks this year of people putting their feet where they didn’t belong. The shaving cream in the Croc perfected the art form.

#8: Hummingbirds can be hand-fed, too.

Wholesome animal content does great on TikTok, and this hummingbird feeding is no exception.

#7: Brittany Broski becomes an overnight sensation.

One of the most pervasive people on TikTok this year was Brittany Broski, second only to Lil Nas X with “Old Town Road.” Broski was propelled to viral stardom after this clip of her drinking kombucha became a widespread meme.

#6: What’s better than one cat dancing to “Mr. Sandman?” Nine cats.

The nine split-screens effect was used in lots of viral TikToks this year, but the most viral one incorporated an adorably confused cat and its dance moves.

#5: The ultimate VSCO girl issues a proclamation.

Sammie Lewis is another one of the TikTok stars that emerged this year, thanks to her viral soundbite: “Here’s the motherf—ing tea,” complete with the sound of her acrylic nails tapping her phone screen.

Plenty of iterations of “Here’s the motherf—ing tea” were spawned after Lewis’ version went viral on the app.

#4: There’s nothing worse than a bug that can fly.

This flying cockroach TikTok played off a Vine trend with the song “Run” by AWOLNATION.

#3: Swimming pools hold a lot of water.

This TikTok of a swimming pool bursting open shot into the viral stratosphere out of nowhere.

#2: A banana gives birth.

The banana birth TikTok is reminiscent of when they did surgery on a grape.

#1: David Dobrik pulls off a science experiment.

It’s unsurprising that David Dobrik, one of the most popular YouTubers, had the year’s most viral TikTok video.

He’s used to making YouTube videos that are 4-minute, 20-second videos. But in just a few seconds, he showed off a giant version of the elephant toothpaste science experiment.

David Dobrik and James Charles are two YouTubers who have found huge success this year on TikTok, and the migration of social media influencers to the platform indicates that TikTok has a bright future ahead of it.