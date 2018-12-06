The 20 most-watched Netflix shows of 2018

caption “13 Reasons Why” was the most-watched Netflix show of 2018. source Beth Dubber/Netflix

Netflix has been releasing lots of original content this year.

“13 Reasons Why” was the most watched Netflix show of 2018.

Other shows include “Insatiable”, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Elite.”

As 2018 comes to a close, it’s time to take stock of not only what TV shows critics took a shine to, but also which ones drew the most viewers. While some of the most-streamed shows on Netflix this year weren’t exactly surprising – promising new shows “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Elite” made the top 20 – some of the picks on the list don’t match up with critics’ reviews.

“Insatiable,” for example, cleared the top 10 most-streamed shows of the year despite backlash, and “13 Reasons Why” scored the number one slot despite (or perhaps because of) its controversial subject matter.

According to TV Time, these are the top 20 most-viewed Netflix shows of 2018.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

In the second season of the show, things get more unfortunate than ever for the Baudelaire children. They must endure an unpleasant prep school, Count Olaf-as-a-gym-teacher, a pit of hungry lions, and more.

“Cable Girls.”

This show follows four young women with jobs at Spain’s first national telephone company, who pursue their dreams and seek increasing independence in a quickly-changing society. There are now three seasons on the streaming platform.

“Marvel’s Luke Cage.”

“Luke Cage” was canceled by Netflix after a second season. The show follows a man with superhuman strength who must fight for Harlem and revisit his difficult past.

“Santa Clarita Diet.”

“Santa Clarita Diet” follows Sheila and her family, who is determined to stick together and live a normal life after their matriarch turns into a human-eating zombie. In the second season, the family targets Nazis, looks for a cure, and deals with Abby acting out.

“Big Mouth.”

In the second season of “Big Mouth,” hormone monsters raged for Andrew, Nick, Jessi, and Missy. We were also introduced to the Shame Wizard and Depression Kitty as puberty reigns.

“Altered Carbon.”

This show is set 300 years in the future. It’s a strange new world where death is temporary, human bodies are interchangeable, and an interstellar warrior has to solve a murder to get a second chance at life.

“Dark.”

This German-language Netflix series is set in the town of Winden, where children start disappearing and a multi-generation mystery begins to unravel. Time-travel is involved.

“Sense8.”

The now-canceled “Sense8” follows eight strangers with a psychic connection who come from different cultures and worlds. In the second season, they learned more about their powers and what it means to be a sensate.

“BoJack Horseman.”

In the new season, “BoJack” examined his own problematic behavior as the show takes on the #MeToo movement.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Unsurprisingly, this chilling reboot of “Sabrina” made the list. The Netflix show is considerably darker than its source material, with its heroine torn between the mortal world and signing her name over to Satan himself.

“Insatiable.”

Despite blistering reviews, “Insatiable” made the top 10 most-streamed Netflix shows of 2018. Starring Debby Ryan and Alyssa Milano, the show follows a formerly-overweight teen who loses weight, joins the beauty pageant circuit, and seeks revenge on everyone who has wronged her.

“Elite.”

This Spanish-language drama shows what happens when three working-class teens enroll in an elite boarding school in Spain. The first season is also a mystery, as viewers watch to uncover which of the students committed murder.

“Marvel’s Daredevil.”

Matt Murdock, a man who was blinded as a child, is a lawyer by day and a vigilante by night as he fights New York’s crimes as “Daredevil.” The third season is action-packed as ever and is the show’s final season.

“Atypical.”

This comedy follows Sam, a teen on the autism spectrum, and his sister Casey and parents, who are trying to build lives more separate from him. In season two, Sam has a casual relationship and preps for college life.

“Stranger Things.”

In its second season, “Stranger Things” brings back fan-favorite Steve and the crew takes on the Shadow Monster and Demadogs, among other creatures. Eleven struggles to uncover her past.

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones.”

Netflix finally gave “Jessica Jones” fans a season two this year, with 13 new episodes. In its second season, Jones uncovers a new case and attempts to put her life together after finally besting Kilgrave.

“Black Mirror.”

“Black Mirror” dropped its fourth season this year, with six ominous stand-alone episodes that will leave viewers staring at their tablets in horror. Especially notable is the “Star Trek”-inspired “USS Callister,” which has become beloved by fans and critics alike.

“Orange Is the New Black.”

“Orange Is the New Black” dropped its sixth season in 2018, and fans returned to watch the fallout of Litchfield Penitentiary’s riot. The new season sees many familiar faces held in the maximum-security building and a few new ones entangled in a prison block feud.

“Money Heist.”

Netflix released this original Spanish show to the platform this year. The series follows “The Professor,” a criminal mastermind who recruits eight extraordinary people to help him carry out a record-breaking heist. The group takes hostages, who in turn come together to devise a plan to capture The Professor.

“13 Reasons Why.”

This controversial Selena Gomez-produced show released its second season this year. The show follows Hannah Baker, a teenager who takes her own life and records and distributes tapes explaining why. The popular show sparked debate among experts and viewers.

