The 20 most-watched returning TV shows of 2018

caption Returning TV shows let us catch up with our favorite characters. source Danny Feld/The CW

People are dedicated to their favorite TV shows.

Lots of TV shows returned in 2018, and some were more popular than others.

Shows like “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Brooklyn 99” and “Riverdale” continued to be fan favorites.

It’s well-known that 2018 was another great year for television, with a slew of wonderful new shows and some great reboots. Still, even with all of the options out there, most people chose to stay dedicated to their returning favorite shows, whether they were tuning in week after week for new episodes, or binge watching the entire season as soon as it aired.

A seemingly endless amount of television shows returned with new episodes in 2018, but some definitely proved to be more popular than others. TV Time compiled a list of the most watched returning TV shows of 2018, and it includes some that were easy to predict, but others that are a little more surprising.

Take a look at the list below to see if your favorite made the cut — or even to get ideas on something you can start binge watching now:

“New Girl” rounded out the last with the show’s last season.

caption People tuned in for the last season. source FOX/”New Girl”

The show about quirky awkward girl Jess and her close guy friends ended in 2018 with the seventh season and finished up the list of most watched returning shows.

“Jane The Virgin” had a lot of viewers as the show prepares to end.

caption “Jane the Virgin” is nearing the end of its run. source The CW/Scott Everett White

This year, “Jane The Virgin” aired the second-to-last season of the show, which is about a woman named Jane who gets accidentally artificially inseminated even though she’s a virgin who wanted to wait until marriage to have sex. All of the show’s twists and turns are written in the style of a classic telenovela.

“Once Upon a Time” was number 18 on the list.

caption This fairytale show remained popular. source ABC/Jack Rowand

The fantastic world of “Once Upon a Time” proved to still be popular among viewers in 2018. It tells the story of a world where fairy-tale legends and modern life come together.

“The Originals” got a lot of views for the fifth and final season.

caption Lots of people tuned in for the last season. source YouTube

As the spinoff series to “Vampire Diaries,” this show is about Klaus returning to New Orleans to investigate those who have turned on him. Fans of the show definitely tuned in to see the final few episodes of the last season.

“Modern Family” kept their fan base through the year.

caption Fans haven’t gotten enough of this lovable family. source ABC/Hopper Stone

Many thought that the 10th season of “Modern Family” this year was going to be the last, although it looks like another season may still be in the works. The show is told through the eyes of an anonymous documentary filmmaker and tells the story of a big, ridiculous, hilarious family.

“One Piece” made the list even with 18 seasons under its belt.

caption Fans of “One Piece” are dedicated. source FNS

It can be hard to find viewers who stay dedicated through 18 seasons, but “One Piece” has done that. The series, which is based on a Japanese manga series, is on Hulu.

“Suits” was also popular with viewers.

caption “Suits” continued to be popular through Meghan Markle’s transition to a Duchess. source Shane Mahood/USA Network

Could Meghan Markle’s transformation into British royalty have anything to do with the popularity of “Suits” this year? The Duchess of Sussex was one of the stars before leaving the acting world behind, and she must have had some sort of influence- although, of course, the drama is also a hit on its own.

“Orange Is The New Black” was a highly anticipated show for 2018.

caption Fans couldn’t wait to get more of “OITNB.” source Netflix

When Netflix brought back “Orange Is The New Black” for another season in 2018, viewers clearly couldn’t wait to tune in. The latest season saw the Litchfield inmates split up into two separate groups and brought into new prisons, and also introduced everyone to some new characters as well.

“Supernatural” made the list even after 14 seasons.

caption “Supernatural” is still a hit after 14 seasons. source The CW

It shouldn’t be surprising that mega-hit “Supernatural” was another popular series to watch during the year. It follows the lives of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester who hunt monsters and supernatural forces.

“Lucifer” was number 10 on the list.

caption This drama is binge-able. source Fox

FOX’s drama “Lucifer” was clearly binge-watched by many viewers this year. The show is about Lucifer, the original fallen angel, who is sick of living in hell and escapes to Los Angeles. It’s there that he encounters all sorts of surprises.

“The Flash” comes in at the top 10 with their fifth season.

caption “The Flash” is based on the comic book series. source Diyah Pera/The CW

Another show based on a comic book series, “The Flash” follows the story of Barry Allen, a crime-scene investigator who is given the power of super-speed after being struck by lightning, thus making him known as the superhero The Flash.

“How To Get Away With Murder” is the first of two Shonda Rhimes shows on the list.

caption Viewers are big fans of Shonda Rhimes’ show “How To Get Away With Murder.” source Kelsey McNeal/ABC

Anyone familiar with Shonda Rhimes’ shows shouldn’t be shocked to hear that viewers still love “HTGAWM,” a suspenseful show about a professor of defense law (played by Viola Davis) and her students, the best of whom help her with mysterious cases at her firm.

“The Walking Dead” made the list with their ninth and final season.

caption The show’s final season was still a fan favorite. source AMC

This zombie drama, based on a comic book series, is a glimpse at life after a major zombie apocalypse, where the man-eating dead are still roaming the Earth. After a successful run, it’s not surprising that the last season of the show has attracted so much attention.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” became super popular after almost ending.

caption “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fans had a scare earlier this year. source FOX

In May of 2018, Fox announced they would be canceling “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which elicited such outrage from fans that, only one day later, NBC decided to start airing the show on their network. So, it’s not shocking that the newest season of the buddy cop comedy show beginning in 2018 was a huge hit.

“The Big Bang Theory” still proved to be going strong.

caption People continued to tune in for the show’s last season. source Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment/ABC

It’s no surprise that “The Big Bang Theory” was one viewers made to sure watch in 2018, as it is in its last and final season. The show has followed the hilariously awkward lives of friends Leonard, Sheldon, Penny, Amy, and more for 12 seasons now.

“The 100” made it into the top five of the list with their fifth season.

caption The show is on its fifth season. source Bettina Strauss/The CW

The post-apocalyptic science fiction drama on the CW is based on a group of survivors who return to Earth from Space after a nuclear apocalypse.

“13 Reasons Why” was again one of Netflix’s biggest hits.

caption The controversial show remained very popular. source Netflix

As controversial as the show’s first season may have been, the success of the show’s second season is proof that “13 Reasons Why” is still a big hit. The second season focused on the details and struggles that went into Hannah’s suicide in season one.

“Riverdale” came in at number two for the show’s third season.

caption The show is on its third season. source The CW

From the moment “Riverdale” aired, it became a cult classic. The show, which is a darker take on the old Archie comics, combines high school drama, steamy love triangles, weird parents, and a scary murder mystery to make the perfect guilty pleasure show.

“Arrow” is another superhero story that was really popular.

caption “Arrow” is also based on a comic book. source Dan Power/The CW

This CW show is another superhero drama, and this one is based on DC Comics character Green Arrow. It follows billionaire playboy Oliver Queen, a secret vigilante who uses a bow and arrow as his weapon.

“Grey’s Anatomy” topped the list as the number one most watched returning show.

caption After 15 seasons, this show still has star power. source ABC

Even after 15 seasons on air, and a huge change to the original cast, “Grey’s Anatomy” is still holding on strong. The medical drama revolves around Dr. Meredith Grey and her co-workers at Seattle Grace hospital and is known for romantic plot-lines, interesting and dramatic medical stories, and lots of tear-jerking moments.

