A mother bear and her cub are on the loose in a California neighborhood

caption A mother bear and her cub were seen wandering a California neighborhood on Friday. source Fox 5 San Diego

A mother bear and her cub were spotted in a northern Los Angeles County Friday afternoon.

Helicopter footage shows the bear and her cub wandering around a neighborhood and even taking a dip in a pool.

A mother bear and her cub caused a bit of a stir after they wandered into a neighborhood in northern Los Angeles County on Friday.

The homeowner in Castaic, a town just north of Santa Clarita, first spotted the pair wandering through the residential area, according to ABC 7.

News helicopters flew to the scene and captured footage of the mom and her child wandering through backyards and even at one point taking a dip in a pool.

caption At one point, the mother bear took a dip in a pool. source ABC 7

The LA County Sheriff’s Office said they are aware of the bears and are asking people in the area to keep their kids and pets indoors, Fox 5 reports.

Sheriff’s officials told KHTS that the pair may have to be tranquilized if they become a danger to the community.

KTLA reports that agents with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife have been dispatched to the scene.