12 perfect destinations for your next mother-daughter trip

Mother-daughter trips can be particularly special.

If you’re planning a mother-daughter trip, consider Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts or Napa, California.

The Greek islands and Singapore also make great destinations.

Hitting the road with your friends, your significant other, or as a solo traveler can result in incredible, life-changing trips for everyone involved. But if you’re close to your mom and want a really memorable experience with her, a one-on-one mother-daughter vacation feels particularly special. When planning a mom-daughter trip, you’ll want a destination with plenty of activities to suit both your tastes.

If you’re stumped on a locale, we’ve rounded up our 12 favorite mother-daughter trip spots around the world.

Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts is an idyllic location.

caption Consider visiting their famous lighthouse. source Michael Gordon/Shutterstock

An idyllic island packed with classic New England charm, Martha’s Vineyard makes for an ideal mother-daughter trip, especially if your mom enjoys history, quaint streets lined with independent shops and restaurants, and old-school architecture.

For the latter, head to Oak Bluffs, an area of the Vineyard famous for its “gingerbread house” village, a collection of 318 Victorian cottages painted in whimsical colors and landscaped with trees and flowers native to the region.

Oak Bluffs also features Martha’s Vineyard’s largest marina, the East Chop Light lighthouse built in 1878, and plenty of restaurants, bars, bed-and-breakfasts, and boutiques, all of which contribute to its status as one of the Obama family’s all-time favorite vacation spots.

Savannah, Georgia has a lively downtown.

caption Consider hopping on the ferry. source Shutterstock

If your mom appreciates Southern charm, antiquing, picturesque gardens, and plenty of comfort food, consider taking her on a trip to the beautiful city of Savannah, Georgia.

Make a beeline for the Savannah Historic District, a neighborhood encompassing 20 blocks of cobblestone streets, landmarked homes dating back before the Civil War, the lively shopping and dining area known as River Street, and Forsyth Park, a gorgeous public green space where Savannah’s beloved Spanish moss can be seen in full effect.

St. Augustine, Florida is great for history buffs.

caption The Spanish architecture makes the town photogenic. source SeanPavonePhoto/iStock

History buffs appreciate St. Augustine’s vaunted position as the oldest continuously-settled city in the continental United States, and moms with keen eyes for aesthetics will love the town’s Spanish architecture, sandy beaches, the impressive views from the Lighthouse Museum, and a stroll through the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park.

St. Augustine’s mild climate makes it a welcome refuge from harsh temperatures, and its dining and drinking scene includes acclaimed local-seafood purveyors like Catch 27 and upscale mixology lounges like The Ice Plant.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

caption Consider buying some local art while there. source Baiterek Media / Shutterstock

For a holistic mom-and-daughter refuge featuring serene desert landscapes, plenty of local art, and excellent spa retreats, head to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

This Southwestern gem is home to the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, the Museum of National Folk Art, excellent gallery-hopping on Canyon Road, the Jean Cocteau Art Cinema, and a plethora of luxe spas inviting you and your mom to totally decompress and discover unity with your stunning surroundings.

Napa, California is great for wine lovers.

caption Visit a variety of wineries. source latypova / iStock

Does Mom like vino? If so, do her a favor and take her on a tour of the United States’ premier wine region, the Napa Valley in California.

The city of Napa provides a fantastic starting point for vineyard explorations; the popular Napa County Wine Trolley will shuttle you to four surrounding vineyards, complete with tours and tastings. If you’d rather take your wine-tasting adventure to the skies, try the Napa Valley Balloon Tour, which will levitate you above the sweeping vineyard landscapes before setting you down at the Domaine Chandon, where you and Mom can partake of some festive glasses of bubbly.

Prince Edward Island, Canada offers stunning views.

caption Enjoy local seafood with mom. source Wikimedia Commons

Moms and daughters with a bond fortified by a shared love of reading will find a lot to love about Prince Edward Island, Canada’s smallest province and the setting for Lucy Maud Montgomery’s legendary coming-of-age tale “Anne of Green Gables.”

When you’re on the Island, you and your mom can stay in the quaint capital city of Charlottetown, where you’ll find beer pubs, art galleries, independently-owned boutiques, and both upscale and casual eateries serving locally-caught lobster, mussels, oysters, and scallops. If you make Charlottetown your homebase for your visit, you’ll just be a quick jaunt from Avonlea Village, where “Anne of Green Gables” takes place and where you can tour shops and home recreations from the beloved series.

Dublin, Ireland has plenty to offer.

caption They have bars established as far back as 1964. source icenando / iStock

An ancient city characterized by vintage buildings, cobblestone lanes, and plenty of opportunities for good food, good drink, and general merriment, Dublin appeals to mother-daughter pairs with a love of exploration. Within the city itself, you can grab a pint at the classic Temple Bar (established in 1694), check out historical exhibits at the Little Museum of Dublin, and, if you’re both booze enthusiasts, take tippling tours at the Guinness Factory and the Teeling Whiskey factory.

Should either of you muster up the nerve to try opposite-side-of-the-street driving, rent a car and take a day trip to the Cliffs of Moher, the green landscapes of Cork, and medieval strongholds like Blarney Castle and Kilkenny Castle.

Lyon, France offers decadent food and wine.

caption The Lyon cityscape is quite the sight. source Shutterstock

Yes, travellers always make a huge fuss over Paris (and for good reason)… but many French foodies believe that the country’s real culinary capital can be found in the smaller city of Lyon.

Moms who love wine will enjoy Lyon’s status as the entryway to the Beaujolais wine region, resulting in endless bottles of locally-made vin blanc and vin rouge available at Lyonnaise shops and restaurants. Whether you and your mom prefer tiny hole-in-the-wall bistros or Michelin-starred fine dining establishments, Lyon has you covered, and then some.

The Greek Islands are perfect for those looking to relax.

caption You’ll feel like you’re in “Mamma Mia.” source Kite_rin / Shutterstock

If you want to go full “Mamma Mia!” with your mother-daughter sojourn (and who could blame you?), hop a plane to the Greek Islands and do it up right.

Flights from Athens on the mainland to the Islands are quick and reasonable, and once you land on your isle of choice, you’ll be able to take ferry boats to explore the others. If you and your mom want an active downtown, copious shopping, and plenty of dining and nightlife options, Santorini is the right pick for you. For a more relaxed and picturesque beach-lounging experience, try Rhodes or Skopelos and Skiathos (the two small islands where “Mamma Mia” was filmed).

Marrakech, Morocco offers truly unique experiences.

caption Eat local food and indulge in the city’s views. source MikeDotta/Shutterstock

When it comes to Moroccan cities, Casablanca gets a lot of hype thanks to the landmark film of the same name. And if your mom is a major classic-movie fan, she’d probably appreciate walking the same paths as Bogart and Bergman. But if you’re more interested in artisanal shopping, incredible eats, and magical architecture, opt for Marrakech instead.

Staying open long after sundown, the central market of Jemaa-al-Fna has local vendors and craftspeople selling everything from rugs to sculptures to handmade jewelry. If your mom is an avid gardener, take her to Jardin Majorelle, a stunning botanical garden first built by French painter Jacques Majorelle and later purchased and updated by iconic French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent.

Singapore is a perfect destination for shoppers.

caption Visit any number of the nation’s malls. source Shutterstock

Does your mom treasure her trips to the mall? If so, she’ll adore Singapore, a Southeast Asian city-state with some of the best shopping districts on Earth.

International luxury brands have flagship stores along Orchard Road, while more adventurous shoppers can find up-to-the-minute styles and funky vintage finds in the Malay Heritage Area.

Read more: Inside Singapore’s vending machine mall, where piping hot pizza, pasta, and local cuisine are dispensed with the press of a button

Amalfi Coast, Italy is great for a road trip with mom.

caption The waterfront views are incomparable. source Pfeiffer/Shutterstock

Another Mediterranean refuge with excellent food and wine, Italy’s Amalfi Coast offers historic sightseeing and excellent waterfront climates for outdoor lounging and strolling.

The city of Pompeii makes for a fascinating day trip, or you can choose to take a boat ride to the gorgeous island of Capri. For an urban dining experience, grab an authentic Neapolitan pizza in Naples or robust pasta dishes like spaghetti alla puttanesca in nearby Ischia.

