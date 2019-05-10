Stunning photos of moms and their children around the world show the beauty of motherhood

caption A mother, her son, and their alpaca pose for a photo in Cuzco, Peru. source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

The relationship between a mother and her child is hard to put into words.

Belgian-born photographer Pascal Mannaerts sought to capture the bond between mother and child in his series “Moms of the World.”

For more than 10 years, Mannaerts has traveled around the world documenting motherhood by photographing women and their children.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most striking photos from his series.

Mannaerts discovered his love for photography when he was a student.

caption A mother dressed in traditional clothing poses with her son on the streets of Porto-Novo in Benin. source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

Mannaerts was also passionate about traveling.

But it wasn’t until a trip to India in 2000 that Mannaerts decided to start documenting his travels.

caption Puja and her two sons stand near the Thar Desert in Jaisalmer, India. source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

It was this trip that made Mannaerts realize how much he enjoyed exploring Asia.

Since then, Mannaerts has traveled to close to 50 countries for various photography projects.

caption A mother and her son wear thanaka — a powder made of wood and water that’s used for makeup or sun protection — in Rangoon, Myanmar. source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

In total, Mannaerts has visited around 80 countries.

He told INSIDER that all the photos from his travels share an overarching theme.

caption Viviana and her son Che live in a house in Havana, Cuba, with 54 other families. source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

“In the process of total immersion in every culture I discover, I place the human being as the main focus in my photographic work,” Mannaerts said.

caption A mother and her daughter enjoy posing during an afternoon in Maruyama Park in Kyoto, Japan. source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

He said his photos tend to “open dialogues and arouse emotions and questions.”

After meeting a number of mothers and their children throughout his travels, Mannaerts was inspired to start photographing them.

caption Mannaerts met this mom and her son while traveling to a monastery in Ladakh, India — a place that is nicknamed “Little Tibet.” source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

This mom and her son live in India’s Indus Valley in a small home made of mud and bricks.

The resulting series took over a decade to put together.

caption While traveling in Brazil, Mannaerts stayed with Lucila and her son Gabriel (pictured above), as well as Lucile’s husband, Isaias. source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

Mannaerts said he was working on multiple other projects during this time as well.

He photographed mothers in places that ranged from Sapa, Vietnam…

caption This mother and her child are part of one of Vietnam’s main ethnic groups, the Black Hmong. source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

Many of the mothers in this region of Vietnam carry their children on their backs as they walk into town.

… to Harran, Turkey.

caption A mother and her son outside of their home in Harran in Southeastern Turkey. source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

Mannaerts’ favorite photo from the series features a mother kissing her son during a tribe gathering in Ethiopia’s Omo Valley.

caption Mannaerts enjoyed watching this mother play with her son during a tribal gathering. source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

Mannaerts told INSIDER he has a large copy of the photo hanging in his apartment in Brussels.

Mannaerts’ goal for the series is simple. “I simply want to show the beauty of motherhood, its universality all around the world, and the richness of its apparent differences.”

caption A mother and her daughter in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

He told INSIDER the photos are all about “humanity and emotion.”

He told INSIDER that most of the mothers he met during his travels were happy to pose.

caption Mannaerts described capturing this mother and her child at 7 a.m. in Pushkar, India, as “a moment of total magic and mystery.” source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

Mannaerts said that only a few mothers refused.

Some even asked to be photographed after seeing Mannaerts’ camera.

caption Mannaerts came across this mom and her child walking through the Gorges of Todra in Tinerhir, Morocco. source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

He said they felt proud to pose with their children.

Mannaerts said he felt good documenting the mothers. “When a mother poses with her child, happiness radiates automatically.”

caption A mother and her son bathe in the holy waters of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India. source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

He told INSIDER he also felt a sense of pride, love, and grace coming from the mothers he photographed.

caption A mom and her son in Yuanyang, China. source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

“Looking at these pictures afterwards, I also feel something very strong — an undeniable beauty and a powerful force that shines bright, all naturally,” Mannaerts told INSIDER.

caption Mannaerts captioned this photo “a moment of eternity.” It was taken in Bhaktapur, Nepal. source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

Mannaerts recently published a book of his photography and said he plans to continue his work for years to come. “It’s only the beginning,” Mannaerts said of the photos on his website.

caption A mother and her daughter walk in Khiva, a city located along the ancient Silk Road in Uzbekistan. source Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts

Mannaerts’ book “Parchemins d’ailleurs” is available on Amazon and showcases photographs he’s taken over the past 15 years.