5 Mother’s Day flower sales going on now

source 1-800-Flowers

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10, and while your usual plans may be on hold due to social distancing, gifting Mom a beautiful bouquet of flowers is still possible.

Instead of waiting until the last minute, you’ll want to place your order for flowers in advance to save money and ensure they’re delivered on time.

We rounded up five Mother’s Day sales on flowers happening right now, below. See all of our other Mother’s Day gift ideas here.

Mother’s Day is typically a time for families to get together to celebrate the moms in their lives, but this year will surely be a little different.

While most people won’t get the opportunity to visit their moms or do traditional activities like going out to brunch this year, one thing remains constant: Flowers are, and will always be, a great way to show Mom how much you appreciate her on Mother’s Day.

That said, Mother’s Day is easily the busiest time of year for florists, but you can expect it to be even busier this year. The best way to make sure your flowers get delivered on time is to place your order in advance – and you’ll probably save some money that way, too.

We found several Mother’s Day flower sales happening now:

Save 20% on your order at 1-800-Flowers

Although you don’t want to wait until the very last minute, 1-800-Flowers is usually the best place to order from if you’re tight on time because its a larger operation with lots of options and the site sources from an array for florists. Right now, you can save 20% on your order by using the promo code “SAVETWENTY” at checkout.

Save 15% sitewide at From You Flowers

If you’re looking for a beautiful flower arrangement that won’t cost a small fortune, From You Flowers is a great place to shop. The retailer has considerably lower prices than competitors and offers contactless delivery. On top of that, same-day delivery is available in certain locations. Right now, you can save 15% by using the promo code “050” at checkout.

Save 15% on your order at The Bouqs Co.

We named Bouqs the best overall place to order flowers because it works with eco-friendly farmers to ensure that every bouquet uses the best freshly cut flowers. Right now, you can save 15% on Mother’s Day orders by using the promo code “LOVEMOM15” at checkout. You can also get 30% off when you refer a friend, in which case your friend gets 30% off and you’ll get 30% off after their first purchase.

Save 10% sitewide at FTD Flowers

With over 100 years in the floral industry, FTD Flowers is a dependable place to shop, whether it be for Mother’s Day or another occasion. Right now, you can save 10% sitewide on flowers, plants, and other floral gifts.

Take 25% off Mother’s Day orders of $60 or more at Pro Flowers

As an FTD brand, ProFlowers also packs decades of experience in arranging and delivering flowers. The site is easy to shop with categories for specific occasions, including Mother’s Day. For a limited time, you can get 25% off orders of $60 or more with the promo code “GSG25” at checkout.